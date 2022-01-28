UAE weekend trip: 7 places to visit over this weekend
Here is a list of places that do not require you to buy expensive flight tickets or go through visa hassles. UAE is witnessing most enjoyable weather this season and we have cherry picked 7 places to visit right in your back yard over the weekend. Whether you are a nature lover or a historical buff there is something for everyone.
Ajman may be a lesser-known emirate of the UAE, but it is a hidden jewel that begs to be explored. The quaint spot, just 80 kilometers from Dubai, is perfect spot for a weekend getaway. The emirate is known for its rich treasure trove of historical attractions and lush resorts. One of the best kept secrets about Ajman are its enclaves. So if you have ticked off all the famous hiking and biking spots in Hatta and Jebel Jais, make Ajman your next stop.
Head to the Masfout region in the Hajar Mountains and embark on a trek or a biking experience. This spot is around 90 minutes away from the city, so it's best to rustle up a picturesque picnic. What's not to love about letting your hair down atop a mountain that you trekked.
Get ‘castled’: Discover Masfout Castle at a no ordinary place but at the mountain top of the Hajar Mountains. Made out of stones, wood, and timber, a trek to the top to visit this glorious castle is totally worth it! To enjoy the castle in its full glory, visit it during the day and enjoy the most instagramable views.
Green Mubazzarah is a free green park at the foot of Jebel Hafeet mountain in Al Ain, also known as Jebel Hafeet Park . Its highlight is the toboggan run- a hot spring running in the stream for anyone to soak their feet in, to soak away any travel aches or pains in the natural mineral hot springs here. This natural oasis is a terrific spot to unwind, for family picnics, walks, games, and barbecues.
If you’re a nature lover, this is one of the main places to visit in Sharjah Al Hefaiyah Conservation Centre. This Kalba center has a variety of desert-adapted species thanks to excellent wildlife conservation efforts. It's also one of Sharjah's only parks with indoor exhibits of snakes, lizards, hedgehogs, and scorpions. The Arabian leopard, or desert lynx are housed in larger landscaped enclosures. Request a guided tour for a family outing. While the tour guides walk you around the entire center, children are encouraged to ask questions.
Who says you have to go on a trip to see exotic beaches? Kalba Beach, with its pristine sand and crystal-clear water stretches between Sharjah and Fujairah on the Gulf of Oman. It's also the only nesting ground for the endangered Arabian Collared Kingfisher in the UAE. You can also go scuba diving at the beach, or visit the Khor Kalba Conservation Reserve to see the local fauna and explore the trees.
Falaj Al Mualla is a 30 kilometer drive from Umm Al Quwain. The inland oasis town is notable for its spectacular fort and watchtowers, (built in 1825), as well as the enormous date palm oasis. Falaj Al Mulla for has been meticulously renovated, and the surrounding area is perfect for a stroll and picnic in the evening. There's also the option of exploring the dunes around the town— a fantastic desert day out!
Al Qudra: Although it is a bikers haven you can enjoy Dubai’s beautiful expansive skyline. You can enjoy the natures habitat at its best and if you are really lucky, you may spot Oryx. If you are a bird watcher then this is a great spot to indulge in some rare bird citing. And if your are feeling peckish there are food trucks near by to appease your food cravings.
Many Hollywood films have been featured at the Al Wathba's twisting golden sand dunes. Wind-blown sand loaded with calcium carbonate makes nature's own unique creations in the form of dunes and rocks with unusual shapes. You will undoubtedly feel as if you are on another planet, but believe it or not, you are only 30 minutes from Abu Dhabi metropolis. It's a great area for camping and exploring because it's near the wetland reserve. To prevent the location from becoming polluted, make sure to clean up any of your trash. It is a must-do on bucket list. The dunes are accessible at any time of day, although the best times to visit are at sunrise and sunset.
