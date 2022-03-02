1 of 7
UAE has unified public holidays for public and private sector employees which are often confirmed closer to the date. However, based on some calculations we could give you approximate dates for when you should plan your break in 2022.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
2 of 7
Eid holidays in the UAE are confirmed based on the moon-sighting tradition. The dates as per the Islamic Hijri calendar are from 29 Ramadan until 3 Shawwal 1443. Eid Al Fitr marks the end of Ramadan. Based on calculations at this time, the corresponding dates on the Gregorian calendar are from April 30 (Saturday) to May 4 (Wednesday), 2022.
Image Credit: Pexels
3 of 7
Taking place roughly 70 days after the end of Ramadan, Arafat Day marks the second day of Haj, or the pilgrimage. This day as per the Islamic calendar would fall on a Friday. 9 Dhu Al Hijjah 1443 is expected to fall on July 8, 2022
Image Credit: SPA
4 of 7
Eid Al Adha is observed on the day after Arafat Day, marking the conclusion of the pilgrimage to Mecca. The Hijri calendar dates for this holiday are 10 to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1443, which correspond to July 9 (Saturday) to 11 (Monday), 2022. This would mean another long weekend (3 days).
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
5 of 7
Marking the beginning of the new Islamic year 1444, this holiday is expected to fall on Saturday, July 30, 2022. If you work on Saturdays, this can give you that much-needed extra day off. If you have a two-day weekend, and are already off work, you will not get an additional day off.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 7
The birthday of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi. This year, the holiday falls on a Saturday - October 8
Image Credit: Pexels
7 of 7
The UAE observes Commemoration Day on December 1 and it is marked by a day off for employees in the country. This is followed by National day celebrations on December 2 and 3. December 1 is a Thursday so you are likely to get a four-day weekend.
Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai