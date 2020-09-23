Image Credit:

Check out a free firework show on Thursday night

After a six-month break period, Imagine, the visual show at Dubai Festival City’s Festival Bay is making it’s return to celebrate the start of the Dubai Home Festival.

The show is making a comeback at 9pm on Thursday September 24 with a massive firework show. The show will also debut a new musical number, Baby Shark, perfect for families. The best part about the live show is that it is free to enter for all visitors. The visual show includes lasers, light, fire and water to tell the story.

Location: Dubai Festival City

Cost: Free

Timings: Thursday September 24 from 9pm

Book a five star staycation for Dh240 on Thursday

You have 24 hours to book a super affordable five star staycation with Fairmont The Palm. On September 24, the resort is offering a night stay for Dh240. The resort features rooms with views of the Dubai Marina Skyline and the Arabian Gulf, 11 restaurants and bars with a diverse choice of cuisines from around the world, 6 swimming pools and a splash pad for the little guests.

Location: Palm Jumeirah Dubai

Cost: Dh240 per night

When: Offer available on September 24 only

Enjoy a new happy hour at Noepe on Thursday and Saturday

Located in the heart of the elegant and quaint marina, Noepe offers a panoramic view of the creek. Inspired by the coastal Cape Cod, this space is designed to be light and breezy. They serve easy food to share and sun downers inspired by the bounty of New England. Image Credit: Supplied

Now that the summer heat is making way for the gloriously cool Winter months spent in gorgeous outdoor venues.The spot to check out is Noepe. Located at the Park Hyatt Dubai- a charming space inspired by the classic Cape Cod, perched on Dubai Creek Marina. It is designed to be light and breezy creating a relaxed environment. This season Noepe is back with a completely new and revamped menu featuring dishes from New England, California and Nikkei cuisine. With a buy one get one happy hour, introduced, take advantage of the beautiful spot for less.

Location: Park Hyatt Dubai, Dubai Creek

Offer: Buy one get one free on selected beverages

When: Saturday to Thursday from 5pm to 8pm

Spend Saturdays at Miss Lily’s

Dubai’s favourite Caribbean hotspot, Miss Lily’s introduces a vibin’ Saturday offering that will bring the island to the city. The weekly event, which is called Foreign + Yard will a cultural celebration of Caribbean diaspora’s contribution to Music, Food, and Style.

Miss Lily’s brings a serving of Jamaican deliciousness to the table. Kick things off by choosing either Patties - beef, chicken or callaloo (vegetarian), Peppa Shrimp- whole white prawns and scotch bonnet pepper or Stamp & Go- salted cod, Jamaican spices and tomato salsa and so much more.

Location: Sheraton Grand Hotel

Cost: Dh165 for food only

When: Saturdays from 6pm to 3am

Check out the new art showcase at Cove Beach

Cove Beach has partnered with The LUXX Art to deliver an exclusive showcase of unique luxury art pieces. The selection of paintings, sculptures and photography have been specially curated with Cove Beach’s bringing a further elevated look and feel to the venue. Current installations include ‘Gucci Dog’, ‘Gorilla Big’, mixed-medium pieces and more, now on display.

Location: Cove Beach, Caesars Palace Bluewaters Island

Cost: Dh200 for a day pass including Dh100 on F&B

What: Cove Beach x The LUXX Art – luxury art showcase

When: Daily from 10am onwards

See a massive 3D LEGO sneaker

Dubai based sneaker store, thegoodlife is launching a pop-up Lego installation at the Lego store in Dubai Mall to celebrate the playful team up between Adidas Originals and LEGO. The store will house a 3D model LEGO installation of the brand-new A-ZX LEGO sneaker on Thursday.

Designed as an ode to the classic LEGO brick, this unique ZX8000 sneaker is made up of a multicolor mesh and synthetic suede upper with a rubber outsole.

Location: Lego store at the Dubai Mall

Cost: Dh559

When: Drops at 10am on Thursday September 25

Take advantage of back to school deals

From September 24 to October 3 2020, if you spend Dh500 or more at the Galleria Mall at Al Maryah Island you will receive a free back to learning teen’s pack’ filled with cool essential teens can enjoy such as a reusable mask and water bottle, a lunch box set, a geometry set, a hand sanitiser and stationery including a notepad and highlighter. The ‘Teen’s Pack’ can be collected from Guest Services on the Ground Floor upon presenting valid receipts totalling Dh500.

Location: Galleria Mall, Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi

Offer: Spend Dh500 or more and get a free back to school pack

When: Available from September 24 to October 3

Check out the Flying Saucer in Sharjah on Saturday

Sharjah Art Foundation announced the completion of a major renovation of The Flying Saucer, a Sharjah architectural landmark acquired by the Foundation in 2012. The building renovations were led by Sharjah Art Foundation and SpaceContinuum Design Studio, helmed by Mona El Mousfy. They restored the original character of the building, while also introducing a new outdoor public space and lower-level community space with a café, library, sunken courtyard and activity spaces.

Location: Shajrah