The H Dubai: This June, The H Dubai is giving guests a staycation to remember. Escape your average weekly routine with the ultimate staycation offer with plenty of benefits. Treat yourself to a relaxing break from the usual hustle and bustle of life with a free upgrade at The H Dubai and enjoy a complimentary breakfast at Eat & Meat and a Dh100 voucher for the Mandara Spa. Throughout your stay, embark on a culinary journey across the 11 dining and entertainment outlets. The package starts from Dh269 per night.
SOFITEL: Press pause on life and indulge in 48 hours of rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation at Sofitel Dubai Downtown and Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche, who are hosting a staycation offer from Dh835. Sofitel’s Twin Staycation Offer includes a night’s stay in the Superior Room at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche. Guests can enjoy a complimentary upgrade to the next room category, depending on availability. On a consecutive day, guests can then check-in at Sofitel Dubai Downtown for a second night’s stay in its Luxury Room with a complimentary upgrade to the next room level, depending on availability. Staycations at both hotel’s include a world-class breakfast buffet, 25 per cent off at both hotel-managed restaurants at both venues, and 25 per cent off select treatments at their stunning spas. Guests at Sofitel Abu Dhabi Corniche also enjoy a complimentary beach package and shuttle service to Abu Dhabi’s most popular destinations including Louvre Abu Dhabi and Yas theme parks.
LE MERIDIEN DUBAI HOTEL & CONFERENCE CENTRE: An urban staycation at one of Dubai’s longest-standing hotels- Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre is always a guaranteed hit with all the family, given the newly renovated guest rooms, facilities and ample F&B offering. Now the property has launched an exciting new staycation that includes complimentary transfer and access to the incredible new Jungle Bay waterpark located in Mina Seyahi. They are also throwing in complimentary breakfast, early check in (9am) and late check-out (6pm). Prices start from Dh400 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
PARK HYATT DUBAI: Located on the banks of the Dubai Creek, this waterfront property will transport you to another world far from the bustle of the city. Park Hyatt Dubai’s staycation includes a 20 per cent discount on F&B, complimentary breakfast at Brasserie du Park, access to lagoon Beach and free access to Dubai Creek Golf driving range. Prices starting at Dh850 per night.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
AVANI IBN BATTUTA DUBAI HOTEL: The property, which launched in late 2019, and located just a short walk from Ibn Battuta mall with its range of shopping, dining and entertainment, is offering 30 per cent off room rates for UAE residents looking for a city staycation. Guests will also be able to avail of a 25 per cent discount on F&B, 20 per cent on laundry, and receive a complimentary room upgrade and late checkout. With city views from its rooftop pool, the property is offer night prices starting at Dh129 per room exclusive of taxes.
Image Credit: Supplied
TAJ DUBAI: Unwind at Taj Dubai this summer and enjoy complimentary breakfast and tickets to the city’s best attractions. Families can enjoy access to Laguna Water Park for a day full of rides and adventure or experience a whole new world of exotica flora and fauna in a fully immersive indoor rainforest at The Green Planet. The package starts from Dh600 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
VIDA BEACH RESORT UMM AL QUWAIN: At Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain the offers range from half, full board and all-inclusive choices. You’ll be able to sip, dip and flip all day every day from Origins and the Pool Bar. Half Board- Includes breakfast and lunch or dinner at Origins restaurant along with water, soft drinks and coffee/tea during meals at an additional Dh145 to the room rate per person. Full Board- Includes breakfast, lunch and dinner in Origins restaurant along with water, soft drinks and coffee/tea during meals. Priced at an additional Dh220 to the room rate per person. The all-inclusive offer includes breakfast, lunch and dinner in Origins Restaurant along with water, soft drinks, house beverages and coffee/tea during meals for an additional Dh400 to the room rate per person.
Image Credit: Supplied
PARK REGIS KRIS KIN HOTEL: Bring the whole family to Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel this summer. The vibrant hotel offers 50 per cent off when booking a large suite, valid until September 31, 2021. With rates starting from Dh220, the Suite Family Stays promotion allows a family of up to four with a complimentary buffet breakfast. During their stay, guests can enjoy 50 per cent off on the special “Dubai Summer Surprise” food menu and avail of up to four Dubai Park tickets at half the price.
Image Credit: Supplied
FIVE PALM HOTEL: Book your stay at Dubai’s hottest beach resort. Soak up the sun from Beach By FIVE or beat the heat in one of six swimming pools. Take your pick and dine in one of our eight award-winning restaurants. Pay for three nights and stay for 4, or pay for 6 and stay for 8. Prices start from Dh507 per night if you use the offer.
Image Credit: Gulf News Archive
FIVE JUMEIRAH VILLAGE: Private pool penthouse. City chic hotel with beach access to the sister property on the palm. Holiday like a VIP and enjoy access to bespoke dining venues, beach and live entertainment events. Extend the fun by paying for 3 and staying for 4 nights. Or enjoy two nights on them as you Pay for 6 but Stay for 8. Prices start from Dh303 if you use the offer.
SLS DUBAI HOTEL & RESIDENCES: If you’re looking for a staycation or vacation that is particularly special, SLS Dubai’s summer offer is truly worth saving for. With booking dates available until September 6. The rates differ depending on the duration of your stay – with a two nights’ stay receiving 10 per cent off, with two to four nights’ stay at 15 per cent and finally, for five nights or more, a of 20 per cent off overall. Rates are an average of Dh1,000 a night.
Image Credit: Supplied
THE MEYDAN HOTEL: The Meydan Hotel is hosting a special dreamy Lovecation Stay Package, perfect for two. Enjoy a Grand Superior Room where romantic swan towels and rose petals set the mood. Impress your loved one with a cosy, candle-lit International or Arabic menu dinner at Farriers or Millennium Lounge. After all, delicious food is the best way to anyone’s heart. Inclusive of sparkling and soft beverages and next-day breakfast. This package is priced at Dh840 per night
Image Credit: Supplied
BAB AL SHAMS: Recharge with Bab Al Shams’ dreamy all-inclusive stay offer that will have you close to home. Set amidst the rolling dunes and sun-drenched courtyards, the modern Bedouin-inspired lodgings will host you and your loved ones with their vibrant, well-appointed rooms. Afterwards, unwind by the resort’s infinity pools as you sip and savour a delicious lunch menu of poolside specials and free-flowing beverages. This package is priced at Dh2,500 per night inclusive of a full board stay and 6 hours of free-flowing house beverages.
SOFITEL THE PALM: The French-Polynesian inspired, Sofitel Dubai The Palm resort featuring a relaxing stay and exclusive premium benefits closer to home. The multi-award-winning family hotel in Dubai is offering an exclusive summer stay deal that saves you 30 per cent from the regular rates plus a complimentary buffet breakfast daily. Book before 15th September 2021 and choose between the Luxury rooms, Suites or why not go for the larger fully furnished One- & Two-bedroom hotel apartments for that extra bit of comfort as a ‘home-away-from-home. Stays start from Dh756 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
3B MARINA ARCADE: If you’re looking for some urban living in Dubai, the 3B Marina Arcade -1606 is the place to be. With close proximity to major attractions, the location of the property could not be better. The cherry on the cake is the private Jacuzzi that makes it a great staycation spot for the summer. It accommodates 8 people and features facilities like workspaces, a kitchen, pool, TV, washing machine, Wi-Fi, Bath with accessories and more. It is priced at Dh2,200 per night.
Image Credit: Supplied
RIXOS BAB AL BAHR, RAK: Set on the shores of the Arabian Gulf and known for being the only all-inclusive resort in Ras Al Khaimah, this beachfront property invites guests to take advantage of their fabulous summer offer and avail a twenty-per cent discount on the best available rate during the week and fifteen-per cent discount over the weekend. Boasting 450 meters of sandy beach, fourteen restaurants and bars, eight swimming pools to splash around in, including a picturesque adult-only pool and a children’s aqua park, this beachfront resort offers up something for everyone to enjoy during a relaxing yet entertaining staycation. Rates start from Dh800 on weekdays and Dh1,099 on weekends.
Image Credit: Supplied
DOUBLETREE BY HILTON RESORT & SPA MARJAN ISLAND: From now until September 10 , guests will be able to take advantage of a brunch and stay package where guests will be able to relax and unwind in a Guest Room complete with a sea view from Dh799, to the premium Bay Club Room offering guests direct beach access or beautiful sea view from Dh949. Both options including brunch for two, breakfast and an early and late check-in. The Summertime Brunch offers international summer specials, ranging from fresh fish, seafood and Asian and Turkish dishes, to deliciously tasty salads and snacks including mouth-watering mini burgers and a cheese spread. The brunch and stay package is priced from Dh799.
Image Credit: Supplied
CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS: Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers is offering luxurious summer staycations where guests can enjoy complimentary breakfast and brunch in Nahaam for two. Whether you like relaxing by the pool or enjoy a range of leisure options, there’s something for everyone when you plan a stay at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers. The package starts from Dh700 for breakfast and dinner, Dh800 for a junior suite and Dh995 for Breakfast and Brunch.
Image Credit: Supplied
FOUR SEASONS HOTEL ABU DHABI: The Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi is offering visitors a summer suite package, consisting of a complimentary third-night stay with every two consecutive paid nights in a suite. In partnership with The Galleria, visitors will also receive a Galleria VIP pass unlocking many attractive discounts. The offer will be available from 1 June to 31 August 2021. Rates start at Dh800 per night.
Image Credit:
EMIRATES PALACE, ABU DHABI: UAE residents can now take advantage of an exclusive offer when they book their summer staycation at Guests opting for the UAE Residents’ Offer will experience the capital and enjoy up to 20 per cent off best available rates including breakfast for two at Le Vendôme brasserie or in the comfort of their room. While guests staying for two consecutive nights can book the second night at 50 per cent off including breakfast. Rates for the UAE Residents’ Offer start from Dh1,050* per night.
Image Credit: Supplied