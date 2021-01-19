Dubai: Dubai's much loved progressive Indian restaurant Trèsind Studio will be collaborating with Chef Riccardo Camanini alongside his brother Giancarlo and Chef Himanshu Saini of Trèsind to create a special gastronomic menu for foodies in the UAE to enjoy. This special dining event takes place on Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22 2021.
Trèsind is an award-winning and critically acclaimed restaurant that has been serving a progressive take on Indian fine-dining since 2014. Emerging from Trèsind, Trèsind Studio is an immersive, intimate journey into Modernist Indian cuisine. Chef Himanshu Saini and his team of dynamic young chef’s craft elevated seasonal tasting menus with creative dishes that have taken inspiration from everything from Frank Sinatra to lockdown banana bread.
The curated and exclusive collaborative dining experience will be offered over the weekend at the Trèsind Studio. Chef Riccardo and Giancarlo hail from the world top 50 restaurant Ristorante Lido 84 will create a unique menu that fuses Italian and modern Indian cuisine.
The restaurant previously hosted a similar experience which saw a collaboration with Chef Ana Ros. Tickets to the reservation-only experience sold out within four hours, so this is your chance to try the second edition of this very special event.
Key info:
Location: Voco Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road
Cost: Dh595 including food only
Timing: January 21st and 22nd 2021 from 6.30pm onwards.