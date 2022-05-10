Dubai: Following a successful launch in early April, the most talked-about restaurant in Dubai, Trove, celebrated its grand launch by lighting up the iconic Burj Khalifa in pink - making it the first F&B brand in the world to be projected on the Burj.
Trove has been at the forefront of bringing distinctive and astonishing experiences to Dubai, merging art and gastronomy, and their grand opening party was nothing short of extravagant. Attended by industry elites, celebrities, and key public figures, the Dubai Mall restaurant experienced an event full of plush celebrations – from DJs spinning decks, to dancing waiters, neon paint, and glow-in-the-dark beverages.
In a month's time, the venue has hosted A-listers including James Lebron and Steve Aoki, making Trove the newest hotspot in Dubai. Founders and restauranteurs Orkan Doganci and Ahmet Oytun Cakir merged ventures into the creation of this unique venue, where every aspect was the result of a long journey of creation. From collaborating with renowned modern pop artists such as Mr Flower Fantastic, and famous urban mythology artist duo Pichiavo, to creating a refined menu linking the world’s most popular dishes represented with an artistic flair, Trove offers a one-of-a-kind culinary experience.
“We designed Trove in a way which was never implemented before, we’ve created a unique menu which caters to everyone’s taste, opened in the world’s biggest mall attracting millions of tourists yearly and May 9th, we celebrated our achievements by having our brand Trove projected on the iconic Burj Khalifa” – founders and owners Orkan Doganci and Ahmet Oytun Cakir said.