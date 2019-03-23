Kids camps, talent scouting and classic movie screeings on your list of things to do

Maktoob by Nadine Kanso: Nomadic Traces - Journeys of Arabian Scripts Image Credit: Courtesy of Warehouse421

ABU DHABI

Nomadic Traces: Journeys of Arabian Script

The exhibition showcases six of the region’s scripts that have influenced the Middle East we know today, including culture and communities. The exhibition also features nine newly-commissioned works by artists from across the GCC and the Levant, and will highlight themes that speak to both the UAE and the Middle East, at Warehouse421, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, until July 28. Free entry. warehouse421.ae

Adventure and Fun Spring Camp at Bab Al Qasr Hotel

The hotel in Abu Dhabi is hosting a spring camp where learning, adventure and fun come together. Children aged 5 to 14 years can participate in swimming, dancing, yoga, fitness, zumba, arts and crafts and more, from March 31 to April 11. Dh1,290 per week including lunch with 25 per cent discount for siblings. Free access to the pool and beach for parents. Call 02-2053083.

Spring Camp at a Zoo

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort in Abu Dhabi is hosting a spring camp full of exploring and learning, starting March 31-April 11. Campers between the age 4 to 14 will be offered arts and craft sessions, excursions, interactive games, cooking and outdoor adventures to choose from.

Priced at Dh160 daily, Dh800 per week and Dh1,280 for two weeks. Transportation Dh150 per child, per week. emiratespark.ae

Deerfields Star Season 2

The kids talent competition is back and is open to everyone in the UAE aged 4 to 12 years, starting March 28 to April 12. An opportunity for kids to put their best foot forward and showcase their talent in singing, dancing, and playing musical instruments, with the winner pocketing a prize of gift vouchers worth Dh5,000 and a trophy. To register for free, visit the website to fill in the form and upload a one-minute performance of your talent. deerfieldsstar.com

DUBAI

Cinema on the Sand

Watch the classic Audrey Hepburn’s Breakfast At Tiffany’s, showing at Zero Gravity, 7pm. Admission is Dh50, with Dh50 back in food and beverage vouchers. 0-gravity.ae

Hospitality Night

Hospitality professionals can enjoy a great start to the week, every Sunday, as they can avail a 50 per cent discount on food and beverages, along with a dart board friendly competition among colleagues. At [u]bk, Movenpick JLT, 9pm to 2am. The outlet also has a one-metre long hotdog challenge, for those with a stomach of steel. Devour the giant hotdog, within a thirty-minute time frame and those who complete the challenge will have their efforts commemorated, Dh149, available daily. Call 04-4380000

Emirati Culture Experience

If you’re heading to the Sikka Art Fair at Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood today, and want a taste of genuine Emirati culture, visit the Shaikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding area which is hosting various activities and an exhibition by Quentin Desmit: The Wheel of Tolerance, celebrating a mix of modern and tradition. Also, try the Emirati red tea cooked over the coals and play a local board game at Istekan Cafe, free admission and free tea and Arabic coffee. sikka19.com

Dig It Summer Camp

This spring break, from March 31–April 11, kids between ages 4-10 can learn, play and stay active with Dig It, The Springs Souk. From creative workshops, to games and sporting activities, let your kids unplug. Priced at Dh170 per day or Dh700 per week. Call 04-4384479.

Explore the World of Mathematics

Young campers at British Orchard Nursery will learn simple mathematics through rhymes and stories. The imaginative activities are based on two rhyming stories by author Julia Donaldson. The two-week camp starts on March 31 and will focus on one book each week. Fees across branches in Dubai and Sharjah vary. britishorchard nursery.com

Dubai Sports City Spring Camp

Youngsters can immerse themselves in a variety of sports under the guidance of qualified coaches. The activities on offer include: Spanish Soccer School, Claude Harmon III Performance Golf Academy, Dubai Eagles (Rugby), ICC Academy (Cricket), and Clarke Francis Tennis Academy. Taking place between March 31–April 11, with an option to extend camp hours. Dh150 per day, or Dh695, 20 per cent sibling discount offer applies. dsc.ae

Creative Media Spring Camp

SAE Institute is hosting three creative media camps in film, animation or design, for students between the ages of 12 and 16. At Dubai Knowledge Park, the five-day camps begin on March 31, costing Dh1,500. Call 04-3606456.

SHARJAH

The Inner Landscape

A solo exhibition by Indian artist Ria Sharma, curated by Ihsan Al Khateeb, at IRC Gallery, Egyptian Trade Centre, Sharjah. On display until March 28. irc.ae.