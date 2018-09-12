du Tough Mudder, is gearing up for its return to the UAE from December 7-8 2018 at Hamdan Sports Complex. Following the success from its previous two annual events, du Tough Mudder and du Mini Mudder are back once again for the third year for thousands of new and returning Mudder’s to come together on a life-changing adventure and face the challenge of physical strength, stamina and mental grit.

Returning to Dubai for its third consecutive year, du Tough Mudder has appointed The Warehouse Gym as its official training partner for 2018 and is working closely with the brand to create a series of training plans to get participants ready for their challenge, which are available online.

For 2018, du Tough Mudder will introduce and reveal a selection of brand new, exciting obstacles over the coming weeks, while the most popular obstacles from 2016 and 2017 will return for 2018.

Amongst those returning are:

Everest 2.0: this will be the fastest you’ll ever summit this mighty mountain, but the fall is just as quick. This slick quarter pipe is over 15’ tall, with a recurved top to make it extra hard to get that handhold. You can aim for the top, but there’s no promise you won’t end up at the bottom

Electroshock Therapy: the last thing standing between you and the finish is just a short, muddy sprint. It couldn’t be that bad, right? This field of dangling wires delivers a punch at 10,000 volts. It’s du Tough Mudder’s way of saying congratulations

Blockness Monster: an epic yet tricky obstacle where Mudders will have to push, pull and roll their way through 60ft of slick, rotating barriers. With a little help from those around you, you can rock and roll your way through one of du

Tough Mudder’s highest-rated obstacles and take teamwork to a whole new level. The 2018 edition will include a 10k course with more obstacles and more mud than ever before. du Mini Mudder will challenge children ages 7-13 with a fun and engaging 1.5k obstacle mud run on a newly designed course.

Christian Moufarrej, Event Director for du Tough Mudder commented: “The Tough Mudder brand has continued to grow from strength year on year since launching in Dubai in 2016. The thrilling obstacle challenge prides itself on delivering the best in class obstacles that you can’t find anywhere else and we are constantly working to further enhance the participant experience. We anticipate the 2018 edition of du Tough Mudder to be another huge success across the UAE and not disappoint our Mudders”.