You learn many things while travelling, but perhaps more so when you are ushering other people through a pre-defined track. On one of their trips to Liwa, Al Shamsi and his co-marshal were in for a shock. “We approached a stuck car and we saw a woman coming towards us with a young boy. By the time we stopped she came to my friend’s car and jumped in. And she said, ‘help us please, this man wants to kill us’. We got shocked. And the guy came to us and he was in a panic; he said, ‘no that’s not true, that’s my wife and my son’.” Scared by the jagged terrain and the bumpy ride, the overwhelmed couple had begun to bicker resulting in the walk-out.