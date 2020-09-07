Souk Madinat Jumeirah, one of Dubai’s most sought-after dining destinations, is paying tribute to the tireless work of the professionals in key industries during the COVID-19 response with the launch of a weekly ‘Sunday Social @ Souk’ starting September 13, with eleven popular venues rolling out a 40 per cent discount on food and beverage.
The weekly concept comes as a thank you to all industry professionals that have played a critical role during the crisis. From 6pm to 11pm across the participating venues, discounts can be redeemed by medical staff, emergency service personnel, teachers, hospitality professionals, journalists and media professionals, supermarket staff, delivery teams, infrastructure services and government workers – along with their plus ones.
Participating venues include the popular folly by Nick & Scott; Indian restaurant Ushna; Persian venue Anar; Alpine bar and restaurant Publique, vintage Belgian bistro Belgian Beer Café, American-style bar Americano, American smokehouse Perry & Blackwelder’s, Asian fast-casual dining concept The Noodle House, Italian waterfront dining destination Trattoria, Middle Eastern fine dining venue Times of Arabia Gold, and waterfront Irish bar McGettigan’s. A number of additional retailers and entertainment destinations are set to join the line-up in weeks to come.
Those who want to take advantage of this deal should call venue of choice ahead to make a reservations and to inquire about terms and conditions. Work ID or proof of occupation must be shown to redeem offer. Valid for the industry worker and a plus one.
Key Info:
Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah
Offer: 40 Per cent off
When: Every Sunday from 6pm to 11pm