The sun sets one minute later for every 1.5 kilometres gained in altitude, so residents on 60 floors or above will have to fast more hours. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Muslims in Dubai will be fasting for 14 hours and 39 minutes on the first day of Ramadan.

But those living above 80 floors or more may have a couple of more minutes before sunset.

This is due to the fact that the higher the altitude – the earlier the Sun rises and the later it would set, which also applies to skyscrapers that tower across the emirates.

“We’re looking at the horizon at sea level, which will be measured at a standard time,” said Hassan Al Hariri, chief executive officer of Dubai Astronomy Group.

“If I go on top of a mountain, then definitely the sun will be seen later because of the higher altitude. The same applies to the equator of time. The higher north you go, the length of the day is longer during the summer months,” he explained.

Approximately, the sun sets one minute later for every 1.5 kilometres gained in altitude. So residents who live on the 121th floor or higher will have to fast an additional four minutes as fajr prayer will start earlier and iftar will be later than on the normal ground level.

Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

The world’s tallest tower – the Burj Khalifa – stands at a total height of 828 metres. The Burj is also known for having the highest occupied floor in the world at 585 metres, which is 163 floors.