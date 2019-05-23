The world’s tallest tower lit up in celebration for the weddings of Dubai Ruler’s 3 sons

Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, lit up in celebration for the thee Al Maktoum weddings. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: The most iconic tower in the world lit up on Wednesday night to celebrate the Al Maktoum weddings.

The three sons of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, were married in a religious ceremony one week ago.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council, married Shaikha Shaikha Bint Saeed Bin Thani Al Maktoum, and Shaikh Maktoum Bin Mohammad, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, married Shaikha Maryam Bint Butti Al Maktoum.

The third union was between Shaikh Ahmad Bin Mohammad, Chairman of the Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation, and Shaikha Midya Bint Dalmouj Al Maktoum.

The facade of the Burj Khalifa lit up with the words “Joy for Al Maktoum”, which was written in Arabic, and accompanied with the images of Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid, and his sons Shaikh Hamdan, Shaikh Maktoum and Shaikh Ahmad.

Social media users were in awe of the fantastic message that could be seen all over Downtown Dubai, and took to Twitter and Instagram to post their own messages of congratulations.