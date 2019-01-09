Dubai: A Dubai resident is desperately seeking help to find her missing dog, Baby, and has offered a reward of Dh1,000 to whoever brings Baby home.
Ukrainian expatriate Alina Lazarenko said Baby, a desert dog, was last spotted near Karama Centre and Talal Supermarket. Baby appears to have been roaming around the area since December 24. A concerned resident posted on Facebook a photo of Baby near the ADCB Metro Station at around 9pm on December 26.
“Sadly, I saw the Facebook post only after few hours, but it was already late in the night. I started searching only after 1am. In the morning, witnesses confirmed that the dog got a cropped tail. The same day, I found other witness who saw her on December 24 and he confirmed that it was my dog,” Lazarenko, who has been in the UAE for 21 years, told Gulf News.
Lazarenko said Baby has been missing since 2017 and she has done everything possible to locate her. She was relieved to receive fresh updates on her missing dog last week.
Lazarenko said she has reported the incident to Dubai Municipality. Baby is microchipped and registered.
“Baby is very specific dog with an unusual behaviour and appearance. She has a cropped tail due to a previous accident. She is around 11 years old. She’s prone to panic attacks, is terrified of loud sounds and flashing lights,” Lazarenko said.
“Baby is friendly but shy and might runaway. If you call her by her name, she responds well.”
But Lazarenko continues to hold on to the hope that she will one day be reunited with Baby, a rescue dog that has been with her for nine years.
“Now she was spotted 65km away from the place she went missing. I don’t know why people have never seen my ads. It is a miracle to find her after such a long time,” she said.
“I can’t imagine how she’s feeling. I need to get her out of the streets.”
Baby’s details:
Breed: Desert dog, cross-breed
Size: Medium
Features: Microchipped, white fur with light brown patches on her back, large ears, cropped tail
If found: Call 050-175 0101