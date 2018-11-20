Highlights
- Dubai has just carved out a lake in the desert and it's shaped like two hearts joined together
- Crown prince unveils newly completed project in social media
- Lake is big enough to be visible on Google Earth
Dubai: The UAE has just about every landmark imaginable from palm-shaped or world-shaped islands to ginormous malls, twisting towers and sky-high buildings.
Dubai has just added another over-the-top creation to the list and this time it’s a man-made lake in the form of two hearts entwined together. And what’s more, it’s even visible from space.
The new “Love Lake” has been carved out next to the man-made cluster of lagoons in Al Qudra, about 50 kilometres from Burj Khalifa. It’s big enough to be seen on Google Map’s satellite imagery or Google Earth.
Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, posted an aerial shot of the lake on Instagram this weekend and it has gone viral since.
“To all of you,” the crown prince wrote in his social media post.
The image shows two hearts joined together and the word “love” scribbled on the side.
And it looks like this latest landmark is starting to attract some visitors. Images of the site are beginning to pop up in social media.
A quick check on Google Earth would show that the “Love Lake” is visible from miles away.
It is about 700 metres off the tip of the cluster of man-made lakes in Al Qudra, a popular spot in the Al Marmoum area of Bab Al Shams Desert.