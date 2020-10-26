Shimmers, has reopened just in time for amazing weather in Dubai. The beachside venue, is now welcoming guests with an enhanced menu of Mediterranean dishes.
Set against the backdrop of Burj Al Arab views and nestled on the beachfront at Jumeirah Mina A’Salam, Shimmers offers super casual alfresco dining and a perfect spot to enjoy the refreshingly cooler weather.
Whether relaxing over a late weekend lunch or catching up with loved ones over dinner, enjoy the peaceful atmosphere and in the sound of waves against the shore.
Their enhanced menu offers inventive Greek-inspired dishes, with options for sharing, featuring classic and ingredients like feta cheese, green olives, lamb and octopus. To begin the experience at Shimmers, guests can choose from an array of dips and pita bread including Tzatziki, Ktipiti and Eggplant Caviar before tucking into light carpaccio plates such as the Sea Bass with Honey and Lemon Vinaigrette, and starters like Crispy Fried Calamari, Roasted Saganaki Prawns and Grilled Octopus.
There is also a selection of delicious seafood dishes including Roasted Sea Bass with Clams, Grilled Lobster with Spicy Tomato and Basil, and Grilled Sea Bass Butterfly. Meanwhile meat lovers can try the Slow Cooked Lamb Shoulder with Roasted Potato and Jus Aux Poivre, delight in the rich Orzo Risotto with Oyster Chicken, or savour classics such as Moussaka and Grilled Chicken Souvlaki.
To end the experience, desserts include the signature Chocolate Soufflé, Pineapple Dream – a whole roasted pineapple with coconut and lime sorbet – and Greek Yoghurt Ice Cream with Caramelized Walnut and Honey.
Key info:
Location: Jumeriah Mina A Salam.
Cost: Dh450 for two
When: Open daily from 5pm to 1am, After November 2 from 12pm to 1am