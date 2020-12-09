Dubai: Ras Al Khaimah will be welcoming New Year’s Eve Celebrations with a 10 minute long fireworks and pyrotechnic dipsplay stretching over a four kilometer space.
The event will showcase fireworks in various shapes and themes rising above the sea near Al Marjan Island, in tune with special musical arrangements for a total of 10 minutes to welcome the New Year.
#RAKNYE2021 will be held without public activities or viewing areas to ensure the safety of the public, while adhering to social distancing protocols.
However, hotel guests, residents, ticket holders of special events and diners of surrounding restaurants on Al Marjan Island, will have access to these areas, in addition to essential hotel staff and operational teams responsible for organising the fireworks.
Last year, Ras Al Khaimah made history with the New Year’s Eve Gala of 2020, which won the Guinness World Record titles for the ‘Most Unmanned Aerial Vehicles for Launching Fireworks Simultaneously’ and the ‘Longest Fireworks Waterfall’.
For those who cannot make it on ground, the celebrations will be telecasted live on television networks, social media channels and at raknye.com.