Unique new lodging experience within the Bear Grylls Explorers Camp in Jebel Jais is now available to book. The accommodation makes use of recycled and redesigned cabins to align with the sustainable mandate of Ras Al Khaimah’s mountain attractions.
Initially featuring nine recycled and redesigned cabins, the accommodation will offer the ultimate mountain setting for adventurers, outdoor enthusiasts and those looking for remote and curated experiences in the new era of travel.
Set in an expansive, open, and natural environment, the lodging has been developed especially for smaller groups and has strict safety protocols and social distancing measures in place – the ideal experience for the growing number of travellers who want to escape the every day and reconnect with nature.
Guests can also enhance their stay with thrilling instructor-led survival courses or activities such as mountain biking and climbing as well as self-guided and instructor-led hikes.
Starting at Dh450 per night per cabin on weekdays and Dh650 per night on weekends (Thursday, Friday and Saturday), the unique accommodation is designed to host up to three adults, or two adults and one child, with basic self-catering facilities, including a private BBQ on a private outdoor terrace to prepare meals.
Upon checking in, visitors will find their cabins made up and equipped with plates, bowls, cutlery, mugs BBQ tools and toilet paper, while the on-site shop provides further amenities such as snacks and firewood that can be purchased as and when needed.
The camp is also dog friendly, welcoming up to two dogs per cabin with an extra charge of Dh50, with owners asked to keep their pets on a leash and accompanied at all times.
Once settled in, guests have the option to take part in an exhilarating survival course run by UK experts trained at the Bear Grylls Survival Academy, with half-day (3 to 4 hours), 8-hour and 24-hour options available, designed for adults and families; team building activities for corporate companies; and instructor courses for outdoor enthusiasts.
Participants will be exposed to practical and extreme survival techniques necessary to survive some of the toughest terrains in the wilderness. While the agenda thrives on the element of surprise, activities may include learning how to make a fire in the wilderness, building emergency shelters, as well as practical instruction on how to use a knife for survival, navigation techniques and extreme weather survival.
