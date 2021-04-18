1 of 85
CITYMAX AL BARSHA AT THE MALL: Celebrate the month of Ramadan with a traditional Iftar buffet at Citycafe in Citymax Hotel, Al Barsha at the Mall for just Dh30 per person.
CLAYPOT: The Ramadan Iftar menu at Claypot, offers jallab and dates, followed by some hot and cold mezze, including hummus, moutabel, kibbeh, fattoush, kebabs and falafel. Claypot’s signature food will be served as the main course including mutton kofta handi, chicken korma, kadai vegetables, chicken majboos or biryani and dal makhani. The meal will end on a sweet note with traditional Indian desserts such as gajjar ka halwa and ras malai. Iftar is priced at Dh49 per person.
EETEN: The Urban iftar at Eeten features fire-grilled marinated skewers of premium chicken or beef tenderloin topped with blanched ginger and cherry tomato and served with brown rice or fries, lentil soup, and salad. Each diner who orders this at Iftar will also receive complimentary dates and a glass of jallab as well. Iftar is priced from Dh49.99 per person.
BOL GAPPA: The Iftar menu at Bollywood inspired fun fusion food restaurant Bol Gappa includes dates, salad, papad, pickle, rose sherbet, water, a choice of starter from a selection of Soya Khurana, Chicken Tikka Ala Re or Chicken Khurana; any four mains from a wide selection of Butter Chicken, Chicken Tikka Masala, Paan Singh Tomar Masala, Paneer Khurchan, Dal Makhani, Daal Tadka and a Biryani of your choice. Mains will be served with Naan & Roti on the side. Complete the meal with a dessert. Choices include Gulab Jamun, Ice cream and Gajar Halwa. Iftar is priced at Dh59 per person.
CITYMAX BUSINESS BAY: End your fast this Ramadan with a traditional set menu served for Iftar. Enjoy great value and good food with their buy 6, get 1 free offer at Citycafe, the all-day dining restaurant. Iftar is priced at priced at Dh59 per person.
ILA: This Ramadan, Ila will welcome Ramadan with an Iftar menu offering modern Arabic dishes in a chic setting with great views of Al Seef in the background. The Iftar menu includes dates, Ramadan drinks, lentil or vegetables soup, Fattoush, Cheese roll, Spring roll and vine leaves for starters. The sharing style mains platter will include Mix grilled, Mozah with Arabic rice, Mozah with molokhia, Tagine okras with meat, Tagine Chicken cream, Tagine, Seafood cream and Arabic veal with rice. Finish the Iftar meal with Rice pudding and Um Ali. Iftar is priced at Dh69 per person.
LITTLE LAHORE: This well-loved Pakistani restaurant in JLT is offering a great deal for iftar this Ramadan. Enjoy an all you can eat iftar buffet with salads, starters, grills, mains and desserts. The menu features Aloo Samosas, Pakoras and Fruit Chaat to name a few. For their mains, enjoy unlimited Nihari Fish, Chicken Biryani, Mutton Seekh Kabab, Murgh Cholay and many more options. Iftar also includes water as well as traditional Pakistani Ramadan beverages. Iftar is priced at Dh75 for adults and Dh45 for kids.
FUCHSIA URBAN THAI: Fuchsia Urban Thai has created two Iftar menus to be enjoyed throughout Ramadan. The new Iftar menu allows customers to choose from vegan to non-vegan favourites to create their own personal ultimate Iftar feast. Each menu allows customers to choose an appetizer platter, a Salad or Soup, one Main, Beverage and Dessert. The Iftar menu is available for dine-in customers at both locations, Barsha Heights and Bay Square, daily. Iftar is priced at at Dh89 for the non-vegan option and Dh85 for the vegan option.
IL PASSAGGIO: This Ramadan, Il Passaggio, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant located on The Pointe, is treating guests to a selection of traditional treats to celebrate the month. Expect to be greeted with classic Vimto on your table to end the fast. As an Iftar special, Il Passaggio will be serving a Mixed Grill accompanied with Arabic rice. The new dish is a new addition to the menu, to celebrate the holiday with loved ones. Prices are a la carte
FETA RESTAURANT: The popular Feta Restaurant at the EDGE Creekside Hotel in Dubai’s bustling Deira neighbourhood will host an authentic Iftar buffet. Starting with traditional classics including hummus, moutabel and tabbouleh, spinach and cheese fatayer and soups, guests can also enjoy shish tawook, lamb kofta, lamb kebab, chicken frikah, shaikh el mahshi and fish sayadieh. An Indian food section will serve butter chicken while chefs at the ouzi station will offer the much-loved roasted lamb and oriental rice dish. Desserts include fresh fruits and a selection of Arabic sweets including umm ali, halawet el jbn, katayef and more. Iftar is priced at priced at Dh95 per adult and Dh48 for children.
FETA RESTAURANT AT JANNAH MARINA HOTEL APARTMENTS: Feta will serve a sunset Iftar buffet throughout Ramadan. Offering the full range of dishes that make Ramadan such a special time for foodies to enjoy, the buffet will feature juices, nuts, dates, dried fruits and salads to help fasting diners ease into their meal. A selection of cold and hot Arabic mezzes will include firm favourites such as hummus, tabbouleh, vine leaves and moutabel. Diners can choose from main courses including lasagna bolognese, chicken with herb stuffing or roasted potato wedges with garlic, rosemary, sundried tomatoes and olives while Arabic main course options include shish barak, chicken majboos, stuffed kusa with lamb, fish sayadieh and vermicelli rice. Guests will also find a selection of Indian and Asian-themed mains plus a live station offering rotisserie chicken, shawarmas and much more. Iftar is priced at Dh99 for adults, Dh49 for children aged six to 12 years and free for youngsters under six.
INDIA BISTRO: The modern Indian restaurant, India Bistro will be offering dates along with the fresh cut fruit and rooh afza. The Iftar menu will further consist of Punjabi Samosa, Dahi Bhalla for starters; Zaatar Murgh Tikka, Lamb Seekh Kebab, Zaitooni Paneer Tikka for grill platter; Burrata Butter Chicken, Railway Mutton Curry, Paneer Tikka Makhani, Dal Makhani, Murgh Awadhi Biryani with Burhani Raita or Subz Dum Biryani with Pineapple Raita for mains and Kesari Rasmalai and Akhrot Halwa for desserts. The meal will consist of Indian Bread Platter and a soft drink. Iftar is priced at Dh89 per person.
VIETNAMESE FOODIES: The award-winning affordable Vietnamese cuisine spot in Dubai is once again offering its popular Iftar special this Ramadan. Available for dine-in at their Downtown Dubai or JLT branches or delivery, the four-course Viet-Iftar features a wide variety of healthy yet filling dishes. Each Iftar includes a starter, salad, small soup and main dish. On the menu, there are six savoury starters including Cha Gio Ga (Chicken Spring Rolls with Sweet Chilli Sauce), Tom Chien Dua (Crispy Coconut Prawns with Sweet Chilli Sauce), and Gyoza Chay (Vegan Gyoza). Three fresh and delicious salads including Goi Du Du Tom (Green Papaya & Prawn Salad) and Goi Nam Kim Cham (Enoki Mushroom Tempura Salad with White Cabbage) tempt for the salad course. Diners can also choose one of six soups including Pho Bo Chin (Beef Brisket), Pho Chay (Vegan Pho), and Tom Yam Soup, and for the mains, there are six mouth-watering dishes to choose from including Tom Kho Nuoc Dua (Coconut Braised Prawns with Shimeiji Mushrooms), Bo Xao Hung Que (Beef Stir Fry with Capsicum & Basil) and Ca Tim Om Dau Phu (Tofu and Eggplant Claypot). Those opting for dine-in at either the JLT or Downtown Dubai (Burj Vista) locations will also be given a complimentary drink of their choice. Iftar is priced at Dh99 per person.
LIWAN: Bring your family to a culture-filled evening and indulge in the hotel’s choice of traditional flavours. Iftar is priced at Dh109 per person.
ASMA: Celebrate the month of Ramadan at Asma, a contemporary Middle Eastern restaurant, located in The Dubai Mall. The cosy restaurant has curated a special set Ramadan menu designed to share for guests looking to open their fasts with traditional Arabic dishes with a twist. The menu brings a unique dining experience by incorporating flavours of the Middle East presented in a contemporary style. Asma brings the rich flavours of Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Egypt and Syria. The menu is designed to encourage diners to try and share all dishes and to make the most of the smells and flavours of the Middle East. Iftar is priced at Dh220 per couple, Dh110 per person.
MOHALLA: Located in the bustling Dubai Design District, Indian street food restaurant Mohalla presents an intimate and authentic experience this Ramadan. The popular eatery is offering a four-course iftar menu consisting of dishes ingrained with authentic Indian flavours and vibrant spices. The four-course menu includes nutrient-rich dates, flaky samosas, crispy onion pakora, tangy avocado Papdi Chaat, and of course, everyone’s favourite - Mutton Biryani. For dessert, Mohalla presents an Orange & Chocolate Rice Pudding. Iftar is priced at Dh115 per person.
SIROCCO: Sirocco located at the Holiday Inn Dubai Festival City offers a buffet to end your fast with a selection of International dishes and authentic Arabic flavours featuring Levantine favourites. Iftar is priced at Dh125 per person.
LDC KITCHEN + COFFEE: Enjoy a special iftar set menu at the LDC Kitchen + Coffee all through the month. The Iftar spread will include soup of the day, Pastrami Pockets, Brisket Sliders (with meat from Mattar Farms), as well as Mac ‘n’ Cheese and Corn Fritters as sides and to finish, a homemade Tiramisu for dessert. Famous for their popular Tuscan Olive Oil Cake and Babka, LDC is unveiling a Mango Coconut Cake for Ramadan. Located at One JLT, Iftar is priced at Dh250 for two, so Dh125 per person.
M ONE: Diners can enjoy a Ramadan special served buffet at M One for inclusive of special Arabic juices and soft beverages. Highlights of the menu include Hot and Cold Mezze, Slow Roasted Lamb Ouzi along with live cooking stations encapsulating the mood of the venue. End the meal on a sweet note in true Arabic fashion with traditional sweets and desserts. Iftar is priced at Dh129 per person.
BOUNTY BEETS: Why not try something a bit different and enjoy a wholesome, yet delicious Iftar at Bounty Beets sat out on the lovely terrace or inside the charming café. The Ramadan menu offers Four-courses, which includes a choice of soup, sharing appetizers, main course and dessert, inclusive of detox welcome beverage, teas and fresh juices is available for Dh129 per person. Iftar is priced at Dh129 per person.
Image Credit:
BYTES RESTAURANT: Bytes at Grand Plaza Mövenpick Media City, serves as a holistic haven for guests to end their fast with sunset views of the Palm Jumeirah. Start the evening with traditional Ramadan juices and soft beverages followed by a wide selection of hot and cold Mezze, antipasti and Vegetable Maqali. Diners can enjoy a range of regional Arabic and International plates, a Saj and Manakish Station including the Chicken Shawarma and Carving Lamb Ouzi with Traditional Dakkous. Menu highlights also include Prawns Tajine with Couscous, Samak Harra and Arabic BBQ Mixed Grill. End the evening on a sweet note with delectable Arabic sweets with Kunafa Naboulisi and Beiruti prepared exclusively for the occasion. Iftar is priced at Dh259 for two, so Dh130 per person.
SPARK BY CARAMEL: A multi-faceted dining and entertainment destination, Spark by Caramel serves a diverse menu of international delicacies. During Ramadan, the restaurant will offer a three-course meal. The venue also features a modern lounge, a garden, and a shisha lounge in the heart of the city. Iftar is priced at Dh135 per person.
MASTERCHEF, THE TV EXPERIENCE: A unique Iftar featuring a three-course set menu with sharing starters, and desserts, as well as five main dishes to choose from. With a range of sharing starters, guest can sample the Puy Lentils & Beets, Grilled Figs, Halloumi & Roasted, “Andean” Chicken Soup or King Fish Tostones. For mains, diners can choose from classic and new dishes on the MasterChef menu including Orecchiette Pasta, Josper Grilled Pinsa, Caribbean “Fish and Chips”, Southern Fried Chicken Wa¬ffle, Beef Picanha. End the meal with desserts with a creamy and refreshing Yoghurt and Honey Ice cream to Lotus Biscoff based Hello Dollies and traditional Luqaimats. Iftar is priced at Dh145 per person for a three-course set menu
SUFRA: Sufra at Hyatt Regency Dubai Creek Heights offers a spread served family-style on the table. With three varieties of menus, guests can choose one, for the price of Dh149 per person. Highlights from the menu include mixed grills, Arabic cheese platters, cold and hot mezze, assorted desserts along with live pasta stations and street style snacks for kids. Iftar is priced at Dh149 per person.
ARGENTINA GRILL: Throughout the month of Ramadan, Argentina Grill will be serving a set menu with some new dishes created especially for Ramadan. A trio of hummus will include beetroot and potato flavours served alongside juicy chicken skewers and fresh bread, followed by lamb kebab and traditional Argentinian dessert Alfajores. Both outlets offer views of Dubai with La Mer in front of the Burj Khalifa and The Pointe has fountain and Atlantis views. Iftar is priced at Dh149 per person.
FARZI CAFE: Farzi Café has created an innovative Iftar menu that blends Indian and Middle-Eastern flavours. Served with a theatrical flair, the Iftar menu will start with a date yoghurt ‘welcome shot’ before launching into a light Chicken Mulligatawny soup flavoured with Indian spices. A selection of crowd-pleasing kebabs will follow. Mains include Chicken Tikka on a bed of mint-infused Pulao with Matha spheres and Northern Indian favourite Paneer Tikka Lababdaar served with tomato-based gravy and fluffy oregano paratha. Dessert will be Indian favourite syrup-soaked jalebis, this time infused with charcoal for a dramatic look and served with a rich mascarpone. Each guest will also get a complimentary Vimto and the chance to sample a brand new milk-based Falooda introduced for Ramadan. Iftar is priced at Dh149 per person.
GIA: This month Gia offers an Iftar journey of Italian flavours. The four-course Iftar menu will be served daily at GIA, located in The Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue featuring a range of dishes starting with Minestrone soup or Zuppa Di Lenticchie soup. The second course includes a Kale Salad served with baby rocket, baby roman, grilled corn, pomegranate seeds, toasted cashews and yoghurt dressing. Or opt for Rucola E Perre Salad, a toss of baby Roca, William pear, pecorino cheese, golden raisins, walnuts and pine nuts with lemon and balsamic dressing. Choose from a selection of main courses including slow-cooked Lamb Shanks Risotto Salona or the Pollo Arrosto, a roasted baby Chicken with pepperoncini, olive, caper sauce and a side of roasted potatoes. Or the Cassarecca Norma for vegetarians, made with casarecce pasta with tomato sauce and eggplant. Or opt for the Risotto AI Porcini, a carnaroli risotto with porcini and portobello mushroom and sprinkled with parmesan cheese. Iftar is priced at Dh150 per person.
ZOCO: The Atrium’s popular Mexican and Latin American diner will be offering a fusion menu with delectable options like Lentil and Corn Soup, Fattoush Latin Salad with a grapefruit honey and orange dressing and a Beef Mexican Stew served with avocado hummus, flour tortillas, rice and beans. For dessert, guests can enjoy a delectable Churros Qatayef stuffed with ricotta cream cheese, soaked in honey and covered with slivered nuts. Iftar is priced at Dh150 per person.
EAT & MEAT: This Ramadan, gather with friends and family and enjoy an Iftar at Eat & Meat with a special menu served directly to the table. Dishes include traditional bites such as Hot and Cold Mezze, Mixed Grill, Lamb Ouzi and Arabic Sweets. Those eager to book in advance can take advantage of a special early-bird offer of 20 per cent off when booking before April 12. Iftar is priced at Dh159 per person including juices.
LEILA: The Iftar menu at Leila offers a four-course meal featuring little nibbles for the table shared dishes, and mains, followed by desserts. End your fast with Ramadan beverages like jallab and dates accompanied with Leila’s homemade soup. The evening also includes cold and hot mezze like Fattoush, Moutabbal, Hummus, Fried Cheese rolls and Potato Coriander. Followed by mains like Mixed Grilled or Leila’s Oriental Dish. Finally, end the night on a sweet note, choosing from dessert options like Original Osmallieh and Rice pudding. Iftar is priced at Dh160 per person inclusive of soft drinks.
SAMAKJÉ: Samakjé will be offering a Lebanese-inspired menu with a seafood twist. Enjoy a five-course menu/ Each feast will begin with a choice of soup, followed by hot and cold mezze such as Fattoush, Hummus, Chicken liver with pomegranate molasses and Lamb Fattah. The main course showcases some of Samakjé’s signature dishes like Kibbeh Labanieh and Roast Lamb Shanks with freekeh. A special drinks menu will also be available with beverages such as Tamarind, Jallad and Laban Ayran. Located at the Pointe in Palm Jumeirah, Iftar is priced at Dh168 per person.
THE CAVENDISH RESTAURANT: Iftar buffet at The Cavendish features Arabic favourites and free-flowing soft beverages. Tucked away in The Bonnington Hotel JLT, the venue offers hot and cold mezze with dishes like Moutabel, Baba Ghanoush, Spinach Fatayer and Beef Kibbeh to name a few. For mains, there’s the slow-cooked Lamb Ouzi or Arabic Grill made up of Chicken Shish Taouk, Beef Kebab, and Lamb Kofta. Iftar is priced at Dh169 per person
COUNTER CULTURE CAFÉ: This Ramadan, unwind and immerse yourself in an Iftar spread at Counter Culture Cafe in the Dubai Marriott Harbour Hotel & Suites. Enjoy the traditional hot and cold mezze, grills and assortment of desserts along with refreshing Arabic beverages. Iftar is priced at Dh175 per person.
KALEA RESTAURANT: For an authentic Iftar experience, head down to Kalea restaurant, at the heart of Lapita hotel. The restaurant offers international cuisine with both a Middle Eastern and Polynesian influence, making it a unique Iftar. Iftar is priced at Dh175 per person.
ZAYTOUN: End your fast under the stars and with striking views of the Dubai skyline at the Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City, while enjoying an Iftar spread of authentic Arabic food featuring Levantine favourites, and International flavours with weekly culinary highlights. Iftar is priced at Dh175 per person.
COUQLEY FRENCH BISTRO & BAR: Couqley French Bistro & Bar has created a two and three-course special Iftar menu available all throughout Ramadan. The perfect Iftar for those in search of somewhere cosy with foods that range from well-known favourites to flavours of Arabia. Customers can choose from a two-course meal or a three-course meal. The set menu includes a variety of options like Steak Frites or new additions such as the Lamb Rack & Smoked Aubergine. Iftar is priced at Dh149 for a two-course meal for or Dh179 for a three-course meal.
DIAMOND BALLROOM ADDRESS DUBAI MALL: End your day at the Diamond Ballroom for Iftar. The kitchen will serve up some traditional Arabic dishes with many International, Indian and Chinese food options. Iftar is priced at Dh188 per person
OUMSIAT THE MEYDAN HOTEL: This Ramadan, enjoy Iftar in lush green surrounds of the Courtyard Meydan. Offering six live cooking stations with a myriad of Arabian dishes, treat your tastebuds to the signature Emirati Lamb Ouzi, or indulge in an authentic Lebanese Saj Manakish or tuck into Kushari, a popular Egyptian street food. Freshly made desserts include Kunafa, Umm Ali and Muhalbiya, accompanied by Arabic coffee, Moroccan tea and dates. Iftar is priced at Dh190 per person.
THE COURTYARD AT VIDA: Combining urban chic with an energetic waterfront beat, The Courtyard offers views of the Dubai Skyline in an alfresco Ramadan themed setting. Enjoy the cool breeze at sunset as they serve up oriental dishes to end the fast. Their rotational menu features Lamb Ouzzi, Dawoud Basha, and Fish Harra to name a few. Iftar is priced at Dh190 per person.
CZN BURAK: This super popular newly opened Turkish-Middle Eastern spot is offering a four-course set menu this ramadan featuring Soup of the day, cold mezze, which includes Humus, Moutabel, Ezme, Cacik, Wine leaves, Dried eggplant dolma with a Coban salad on the side. Then come the hot starters, which include Cig kofte and Icli kofte. For the mains, you can enjoy Kabse w chicken, Mixed Grill, meat with white beans. Then comes the dessert course, which will feature their famous kunefe. The iftar menu also includes Ramadan drinks like laban, jalab, water and turkish tea to end the meal. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
CABANA: ADDRESS DUBAI MALL: Enjoy expansive views of the world’s tallest tower from the aesthetically set venue, Cabana this Ramadan. Savour a flavourful buffet spread of traditional Arabic cuisine at Iftar and A La Carte at Suhoor. Get some great Saj or Kaak at the live stations to end your fast. Soak up the sheer delight of the ultimate settings as live Arabic music sets the tone for the night. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
SAMAD AL IRAQI: Try traditional Iraqi cuisine at the Samad Al Iraqi Restaurant in Dubai this Ramadan. The food is inspired by Sumerian, Akkadian, Babylonian and Assyrian cultures. For the entire month of Ramadan, Samad is offering a set menu for iftar inclusive of Ramadan beverages, appetisers, salads, juices, mains and desserts. The buffet will also include a choice of dates, juices and dried fruits. In addition to serving serve a feast of Emirati and regional Arabic dishes, the restaurant will also serve a wide range of international options. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
TAIKO DUBAI: Try an innovative three-course Iftar menu that combines Asian and Arabic influences. Noteworthy dishes from the menu include the Wasabi flavoured Falafel as well as Couscous & Lobster infused with mild Arabic spices. Mains feature an assortment of plates including Wagyu Biryani, a traditional yet modern take on the much-loved Emirati dish, and Baby Chicken marinated with miso and pomegranate. All entrees are accompanied by servings of Asparagus with Tahina, roasted asparagus served with a splash of tahini dressing. The Iftar ends with a choice of desserts, including the Umm Ali infused with matcha and served with a date ice cream. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
MAUI BEACH RESTAURANT, SOFITEL THE PALM: Why not go for an iftar buffet by the beach at Maui Beach Restaurant served daily from sunset to 9pm. You will enjoy a selection of local and regional Arabic delicacies, international dishes and Ramadan inspired beverages all at this beautiful alfresco beachside location. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
BOMBAY BRASSERIE: This Ramadan, Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai's Indian kitchen brings together two worlds of distinct flavours and cuisines, combining locally adored classics both Emirati and Indian delicacies. The Iftar begins with starters like, Tekat Deyay Emirati, tender chicken kebabs infused with mild Indian spices and cooked in a traditional tandoor and, Emirati specialty lentil soup, Shorbat Adas that draws flavourful inspiration from India’s traditional Mulligatawny. For mains, guests can indulge in family-style sharing dishes, including Arayees Paratha, a dish that stems inspiration from the Indian favourite, Kheema Paratha, Khudar Mashwi ma Baharat Hind, offering wholesome Emirati house-favourite vegetables tossed in an Indian masala blend and the signature Indian Biryani infused with flavours of the Middle East, Aysh Mohammar Ma Robyan Mashwi, rice cooked with date syrup and Malleh, Emirati dry fish and served with grilled prawns. The Iftar ends with a choice of desserts, which include Chebab Pe Halwa, dates and fig halwa stuffed saffron pancakes served with khawah and the quintessential Loqaimat, Emirati beignets with date syrup, served with a rich Saffron Honey and Tahina ice cream. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
LIV: End your fast and LIV where they are serving up lighter, brighter and fresher options during the special month. Available daily from sunset to 9pm, guests can fuel their body with an extensive Iftar buffet with much-loved classics such as traditional hot and cold mezze and mixed grill and more. Priced at Dh195 per person.
BRASSERIE BOULUD: This year Chef Daniel Boulud will do a French take on an authentic, Arabic Iftar. End your fast with dates and a Pistou broth soup with seasonal vegetables followed by an assortment of starters to share, including local burrata with artichokes and pickled za’atar and wild mushroom falafel doused in tahini dressing. Then a selection from the grill such as prawns with smoked garlic and grilled lime, herb brushed bavette and seabream with sumac and parsley. Then an ouzi style lamb shank with oriental rice and a daily local catch cooked on the grill with a blend of local spices. Finish the meal with signature desserts like saffron poached pear tartlet served with pistachio cream, or go for a warm date pudding, dripping with salted caramel and accompanied by local honey ice cream. Finish the Iftar with traditional Moroccan mint tea. Iftar is priced at Dh195 per person.
HUTONG: Guests will be welcomed with dates and a choice of soup, including Crab & Golden Pumpkin Soup, Chicken & Matsutake Mushroom Noodle Soup or Chinese Leek & Chilli Pepper Soup. Then a selection of starters such as Vegetarian Spring Rolls, Wild Mushroom & Truffle Bao and Prawn & Chicken Siu Mai. Diners can continue with a medley of dishes including the aromatic Wok-Tossed Beef Tenderloin with Laoganma chilli sauce, spiced Yu Xiang Crispy Eggplant and signature Hutong Fried Rice. Combining Arabic and Chinese flavours, the Date Pudding provides a sweet end to the meal. Made with mandarin parfait and caramelized cashew, the exclusive dessert is topped with spiced caramel and served with aged mandarin peel ice cream. Iftar is priced at Dh198 per person.
THE RESTAURANT ADDRESS BEACH RESORT: Dig into an immersive traditional menu in the outdoor setting of The Restaurant overlooking the Dubai Ain and Bluewaters Island. A variety of Arabic delicacies, Iftar at The Restaurant features homemade-style dishes served in a buffet with live-carving stations. Guests can try a variety of appetizers, soups, chef’s signature dishes, sushi and a wide selection of mains as well as a dessert station. Parents can unwind in The Restaurant’s outdoor relaxation area, while the kids play at The Qix Club right next door. Iftar is priced at Dh198 per person.
BAB AL MANSOUR: Dubai's only fine dining Moroccan restaurant, is offering a special iftar this Ramadan. Main courses, soups and sweets will be served buffet style whereas salads and appetizers will be served on the table. Some Moroccan items that will be featured on the menu include Harira Soup served with Chebakia sweet, Mixed Briouate, Beef Liver with Charmoula, Shrimps with Charmoula, Beef Brain with Charmoula, Authentic Moroccan Bakeries: Msamen and Baghrir. Iftar is priced at Dh198 per person.
CITY GRILL: For those of you looking for an iftar with some South African flair, make your way to The City Grill. The venue will be dishing up a variety of traditional treats. Start the meal with Rose Milk, Qamar Al Din, Laban or Jallab as per your choice. Dishes include Cheese or Vegetable Roll, Samosa, Kibbeh, Fish Fry, Chicken Tagine, Tabbouleh, Lentil Soup, Hummus, Baba Ghanoush and a scrumptious Mix Grill Platter consisting of beef, chicken, fish, prawns and boerewors. End on a sweet note with an assortment of desserts like Tahini Halva, Kunafa, Aish El Saraya (Lebanese Bread Pudding), Halawet El-Jibn (Sweet Cheese Roll) or a refreshing fruit plate. Iftar is priced at Dh199 per person.
HOTEL CARTAGENA: Marking this special month of the year, Hotel Cartagena is serving up an Iftar feast that blends Latin American flair with traditional Arabic flavours, the Iftar menu will feature a roster of Latin-American-Arabic fusion bites to share across starters, mains, sides and dessert, along with two Ramadan freshly pressed in house juices and dates. Highlights include calabaza, black bean and avocado hummus blended with za’atar, a soup of lentil and chicken chorizo served with a lime crème Fraiche, golden mushroom and cheese empanadas, juicy lamb chops chargrilled and served with a glazed rocoto puree and plantain fried rice. To end Iftar on a traditionally sweet note, there’s classic Mexican tres leches and crisp-edged buñuelos laced with chilli and chocolate as well as pineapple icebox cake, zingy key lime pie and profiteroles stuffed with dulce de leche. Iftar is priced at Dh199 per person.
CONSTELLATION BALLROOM ADDRESS DUBAI MARINA: Recharge with creative food and beverage options served in a buffet-style setting. Iftar is priced at Dh199 per person.
ASIL: This Ramadan, Asil is serving warm and familiar flavours for Iftar. Designed to be shared, the set menu contains dishes that blend Turkish spices, Lebanese flavours and Moroccan tastes. It also features over 30 different dishes that are cycled on a daily basis. To end the fast, a platter of dates, apricots, walnuts, a selection of cheeses, and more, which leads into three hearty soups to choose from: lentil soup, harrira soup and daily special soup. Starters will include the famous Turkish Cheese Borek, flavorful Lebanese Baalbeck Sfiha, and delicious Morrocan Cheese Briouat. Mains include a Turkish Grills Platter and two other daily main course specials. To end the Iftar desserts include Ramadan-favourites such as cheesy Turkish Kunafa, warm and tasty Umm Ali, traditional Katayef and many more. Iftar is priced at Dh199 per person.
THE RESTAURANT ADDRESS SKY VIEW: Address Sky View located in the heart of the city if offering a sharing set menu Iftar. Enjoy the sunset from the veranda overlooking the Burj Khalifa and the alleys of Downtown Dubai. You will be served signature Arabic dishes like Lamb Ouzi, Samak Harra and many more. Shisha is also available. Iftar is priced at Dh200 per person.
BRASSERIE 2.0: The eclectic tastes of Ramadan will be on offer to diners at Brasserie 2.0 as part of the venue’s daily iftar buffet. Offering Emirati favourites alongside dishes from around the region and beyond, the Iftar menu has been designed to cater to fasting guests as well as non-Muslim diners who can choose from healthy options or indulge in hearty meals along with a wide range of sweet desserts. Iftar is priced at Dh210 per person.
AYAMNA AT ATLANTIS, THE PALM: Celebrated Lebanese restaurant Ayamna, is offering an Iftar set menu including water and Ramadan juices/ Offering a wide variety of Lebanese dishes, diners can enjoy signatures including lentil soup, hot and cold mezze, a selection of meat dishes such as slow-cooked lamb shoulder and mixed grill, as well as fish tagine, baked ouzi, and shrimps kunafa. Desserts will include date cheesecake with baklava ice cream, katayef, Opera cake, and a maamoul bil ashta. Iftar is priced at Dh210 per person.
FLOW KITCHEN: Flow Kitchen is offering traditional Arabic cuisine to end the day’s fast with a family-style, set menu for Iftar. The feast starts with cold mezze, dates and a range of starters upon arrival followed by sharing platters of mixed grills, kebabs, harra potatoes and other treats. Diners are encouraged to save room for the dessert buffet featuring sweet Arabic favourites. The deal includes water and Ramadan juices. Iftar is priced at Dh215 per person.
THE RITZ-CARLTON, DIFC: Enjoy Lebanese cold mezze and hot mezze while main courses like Lamb Ouzzi with Saffron rice, Mixed Grill, slow-cooked Lamb Chops, Roasted Beef, Chicken with Potato, Grilled Sea Bass, Vegetable Salona and Vermicelli rice are also featured on the menu. The sweet finale is a spread of live dessert stations including Mixed Berry Cobbler, Saffron Rice Pudding, Chocolate Truffle Cake, a freshly fried Kataif station, Cheese Kunafa station, freshly made Crepes, Turkish Ice-cream and a traditional Arabic sweet station. Iftar is priced at Dh219 per person.
THE RESTAURANT ADDRESS BOULEVARD: Based on the homely and comfortable feel of an apartment, this venue is perfect for a family-friendly Iftar this Ramadan. A live Arabic band will set the mood for the evening as you savour Arabic food with a mix of global bistronomy at The Restaurant in Address Boulevard. Iftar is priced at Dh225 per person.
ANISE: End your fast with authentic Arabic food featuring Levantine and North African favourites, and International flavours with weekly culinary highlights. Enjoy interactive dining with eight live cooking stations serving dishes à la minute at Anise at the Intercontinental Dubai Festival City. Iftar is priced at Dh225 per person.
WESLODGE SALOON : Weslodge are breaking from the norm to serve a North American themed Iftar feast. Available every day from sunset to 8.30pm, the curated Iftar menu will mix up the traditional and the unexpected across four courses. The Iftar menu includes classic dates, bread, hummus and lentil soup on arrival then takes guests a little further across the Atlantic. Highlights include golden calamari, grilled chicken wings, old menu favourite of Southern Fried Chicken just like mamma used to make and a USDA Ribeye from Weslodge’s famous hardwood and charcoal grill. Not forgetting the veggies, there’s a creamy truffle barley risotto and Weslodge Saloon’s famous straight from the grill roasted cauliflower with aio blanco sauce. Taking guests back to the Middle East for the final act, the award-winning chef team has created their take on classic pistachio baklava. Weslodge’s Iftar Menu includes a soup, three starters, three mains, two sides dishes and dessert followed by two mocktails per person. Iftar is priced at Dh450 per couple, so Dh225 per person.
RAFFLES GARDEN: Raffles Dubai’s invites residents to end their fast at Azur with a special set menu to share. There’s a choice of three set menu options offering Iftar favourites including hot and cold mezzeh, Arabic mixed grills and home comfort dishes such as kibbeh bil saniya, chicken mograbieh, warak enab with lamb chops. Satisfy your sweet tooth with hand-crafted Arabic desserts including umm ali, kunafa and sticky date pudding. Ramadan juices such as tamarind, qamar al deen, jallab and laban ayran will complement your Iftar experience. Iftar is priced at Dh225 per person and Dh285 including shisha.
NASSAU BY CHEF SILVENA ROWE: Escape the busy streets of the city to Nassau’s peaceful location for a four-course iftar meal with Arabic flavours. The Ramadan package offers cold and hot mezze, along with soups, a selection of mains such as the Seabass Harra, and desserts including the all-time favourite Nutella Tiramisu. The package includes fruit juices and laban as well as dates and delectable Arabic sweets for an authentic Ramadan meal. Iftar is priced at Dh225 per person.
ENIGMA: Experience a family-style Iftar celebration with the authentic Persian culinary traitions of Enigma. Indulge in the set menu starting from Sabzi Khordan to homemade Persian cheese, roasted Persian bread and more. Guests will then be able to choose from cold and warm starters followed by a soup, main courses and a selection of desserts. Iftar is priced at Dh230 per person.
GIARDINO: The jungle-themed restaurant promises a wide selection of traditional Middle Eastern and international dishes, with the Iftar menu featuring live cooking stations offering kebabs, rotisserie and grilled meats as well as salad and fresh juice stations. The centrepiece of the restaurant will offer mezze dishes and tempting desserts. Iftar is priced at Dh230 per person.
GUNAYDIN DUBAI: Experience authentic Ramadan traditions with Gunaydin Dubai as it offers a special iftar set menu from their Turkish heritage. The four-course Turkish iftar menu features a variety of cheese, homemade jams, cold cuts and cig kofte to begin with. The highlights of the menu are the prepared meats and grill specialities like döner, chicken sis, Adana and Begendi kebab. End on a sweet note with popular Turkish desserts, baklava and the rosy dessert of the Ramadan tables in Turkey, Güllaç. The iftar set menu is inclusive of water and Turkish tea. Iftar is priced at Dh230 per person.
LPM RESTAURANT & BAR: To celebrate the special season, LPM Restaurant & Bar will be offering guests a French-Mediterranean-style Iftar. The special menu includes a welcome Ramadan drink, soup, dates, two starters, one main course and dessert. Guests will be able to indulge in a host of signature dishes such as Warm Prawns with olive oil, Butter Bean Hummus with quinoa crisps, Grilled Sirloin and special seasonal dessert, Date & Almond Cake. Located in DIFC’s Gate Village, Iftar is priced at Dh240 per person.
SHANGHAI ME: This Ramadan, Shanghai Me serve an iftar of signature dishes curated by Chef Shane Macneill alongside new specials designed to celebrate the month of Ramadan. Changing on a weekly basis, the Iftar was created to be shared between friends, family and loved ones. The weekly menu begins with a choice of soup; Miso, Sweetcorn, Hot & Sour or the new Prawn Wonton Soup, created specifically for the month. To follow, a selection of signature dishes will be served to each table, including the Roast Chicken and Black Cod, alongside Prawn Toast, Vegetable Spring Rolls, Cucumber and Avocado Salad, Dim Sum, Rice and Broccoli. For dessert, Chef Shane Macneill has developed a special Date Cake, served with Miso Caramel and Passion Fruit Ice Cream. Iftar is priced at Dh245 per person.
MAREA: Celebrate Ramadan at Marea DIFC, with a three-course Iftar fusing Coastal Italy and the Middle East. Start with an Italian tomato soup and Mezze plate, the first course is one of Marea’s best-selling dishes, the Italian Burrata. The main course is a hearty handmade Rigatoni pasta and wagyu beef Bolognese. Finish the meal on a sweet note, with an explosion of chocolate goodness thanks to the delicacy dessert, Cioccolato. Iftar is priced at Dh249 per person.
LA SERRE: For a traditional Iftar with a generous serving of fine French flair, La Serre is pulling out all the stops this Ramadan. The Ramadan set menu at Bistro Chic includes an impressive line-up of dishes. To start, guests can enjoy a cauliflower soup coupled with a rocket salad filled pita bread, followed by the main event featuring lamb shank paired with celeriac couscous, green pea puree, cress pea shoot and topped off with a lamb jus. For dessert, guests can enjoy a selection of four traditional French desserts, petit fours, including raspberry chocolate, coffee truffle, praline chocolate and raspberry marshmallow. Iftar is priced at Dh250 per person.
ARMANI PAVILION AT BURJ KHALIFA: Mark the month of Ramadan with utmost luxury and refinement. At the Armani Hotel Dubai, enjoy traditional food options mixed with Armani’s signature style. Traditional music in the background will set the mood. Iftar is priced at Dh250 per person.
TRESIND: This Ramadan, Trèsind, located at the voco hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road brings an exciting dining experience for Iftar, called ‘Dining with the Nawabs & Maharajas of India’.For this Ramadan, the team has come up with a menu that is inspired by the royal kitchens of India. The set menu consists of a variety of meat dominant classic dishes, interpreted with a Trèsind style twist. The price point of this menu is very approachable and the restaurant will be operational for lunch and dinner during the month of Ramadan. Iftar is priced at Dh250 per person.
THE GARDEN ADDRESS DOWNTOWN: End your fast at an urban chic location, The Garden this Ramadan. Escape the fast-paced of life, with comfortable sofa seating and metal pit fires as marble accents, soft Arabic music and olive trees evoke a relaxing vibe. The sharing menu will be served to your table with a selection of main courses, desserts and more. Iftar is priced at Dh250 per person.
BELLA: This Ramadan, Italian restaurant Bella are hosting a special Iftar menu. Available every evening throughout Ramadan, the meal starts in-house specially prepared pane e frutta secca, sourdough bread with dried fruits and nuts with date butter, followed by starters including; zuppa di borlotti Borlotti beans soup, riso croccante e datteri puffed white rice, dates and spices and mousse di ceci, chickpea and peanut hummus. Mains include a delicious selection of rice dishes including; riso orientele e agnello pilaf rice, capsicum, pistachio, raisins, saffron and confit lamb leg, or riso orientale e baba ganush pilaf rice, capsicum, pistachio, raisins, saffron & eggplant baba ganush. Save room for dessert with a delicious galeto al latte di cammello, camel milk ice cream, cherries, almond crumble. Iftar is priced at Dh250 per person.
ROBERTO’S: During the month of Ramadan, Roberto’s presents an Iftar menu, that starts with an escarole and lentil soup, then diners can share such antipasti like Pizza Roberto’s, topped with beef carpaccio and truffle, along with the Parmigiana di Melanzane. Pasta and secondi courses include the options of saffron couscous with mussels, clams and shrimps or a grilled lamb rack with roasted kale and chickpea hummus. And when it’s time for some dolce, Roberto’s Pastry Chef has put together a special selection of homemade desserts. Iftar is priced at Dh250 per person.
CÉ LA VI DUBAI: Ce La Vi is launching an Iftar menu to end your fast in style, with great food and stunning views. Enjoy a three-course menu in the lounge, which includes starters such as; Baby Gem Lettuce Salad with radicchio, radish, edamame, puffed rice, ginger sesame dressing, or Winter Squash Soup with date cream and pomegranate. Mains include a selection of mouth-watering dishes such as; Roasted Black Cod with sweetcorn pudding and miso beurre blanc and Grilled Baby Chicken Satay with coconut rice, coriander, Thai basil and peanut satay nage. Finish your meal with a healthy assortment of fruits. There are price points for this Iftar, enjoy a three-course meal inside the lounge for Dh250 per person, or go Al fresco with three courses and shisha for Dh350 per person at the pool deck.
AL KHAIMA: The rich culinary heritage of the Middle East and the traditions of a Ramadan Iftar feast will be celebrated at Al Khaima restaurant, the Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa’s enchanting al fresco Arabic dining venue. You can enjoy a specially prepared three-course Iftar menu featuring a selection of regional specialities plus much-loved dishes made especially for the special month. Food lovers can explore cuisines from around the region while soaking up the ambience and special atmosphere of this wonderful time of year. Iftar is priced at Dh250 per person.
EWAAN: Celebrate the month of togetherness with your loved ones with Iftar at Ewaan Restaurant. Savour the Middle Eastern and International buffet while enjoying oud music. Iftar is priced at Dh260 per person.
SLOANE’S: Celebrate Ramadan with a globe-spanning buffet at Sloane’s restaurant. The restaurant will offer food from around the world with international options available as well as traditional Ramadan dishes and Iftar favourites. The buffet is a great way for diners to explore a wide range of authentic snacks and main courses that are prepared for Ramadan, presented alongside popular dishes from around the region and beyond. Iftar is priced at Dh260 per person.
INDEGO BY VINEET: Indego By Vineet, one of the city’s most celebrated Indian restaurants, is inviting diners to explore a three-course Iftar set menu available throughout the month of Ramadan. Specially prepared to cater to fasting guests as well as non-Muslim diners, the menu will feature some of the restaurant’s most popular dishes alongside starters and mains especially prepared for Ramadan. Iftar is priced at Dh260 per person.
TASCA BY JOSÉ AVILLEZ: Enjoy a unique Portuguese iftar at Tasca by José Avillez. With uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline on the other side. This Ramadan they serve a hearty multicourse iftar menu in a traditional Portuguese sharing style. The first course includes mezze to share, both hot and cold as well as a lentil soup. For mains, they offer one of everything including chicken, black cod and lamb made with fresh Portuguese ingredients. They even offered unique Ramadan-inspired mocktails to accompany the meal. Iftar is priced at Dh265 per person.
BAB AL SHAMS: Dine under the beautiful desert sky as you end your fast with a Bedouin-style feast that pairs regional signatures such as Emirati Lamb Saloona, Veal Harees and international cuisine such as Grilled Shrimp, Okra Lamb, and more effortlessly. Adding a sweet ending to your Iftar is the decadent assortment of desserts available including Lougaimat, Mixed Baklava Towers, Umm Ali and more. Iftar is priced at Dh280 per person.
SCALINI: This Ramadan, Scalini serves an Iftar of signature dishes, curated to end the fast with nourishing Italian cuisine. The family-style sharing menu changes weekly, offering a wide selection of dishes. Designed to be shared between family and friends, guests can begin their meal with Minestrone, Pasta e Fagioli or Lentil soup, before light, refreshing starters of Mista Quinoa Salad, Ricotta Bresaola, Mozzarella in Carrozza, fried mozzarella with a rich tomato sauce, Calamari Alla Luciana, squid sautéed with fresh tomato, garlic, chilli and olives, and Burrata with Datterini tomatoes. Main courses include Gameroni Fra Diavola, prawns flambeed with chilli, garlic and served with steamed rice, Piccatina Limone, veal escalope with a signature lemon sauce, Lasagne, Chicken Milanese, Penne Arrabiata, Ravioli with Spinach and Ricotta, and a classic Spaghetti Bolognese. Each meal ends with a sweet Dake Cake, created especially for the special month. Iftar is priced at Dh345 per person.
ROKA DUBAI: With impressive views of Downtown Dubai, contemporary Japanese robatayaki restaurant ROKA, will be offering guests a special menu throughout Ramadan. The sharing menu includes traditional dates and signature dishes such as Iceberg lettuce with caramelised onion dressing, Beef, ginger and sesame dumplings, Seabream fillet with ryotei miso and red onion, the iconic ROKA baked potato with yuzu cream and chives and a ROKA dessert platter showcasing a mix of seasonal fruits and sorbets. Located at the Opus, Iftar is priced at Dh380 per person.
