Abu Dhabi: The PAW Patrol are on a roll, returning in person and live on stage. Ryder and the heroic pups are coming to Abu Dhabi this June for their latest mission.

Proactiv Entertainment joined forces with Miral - Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of destinations and experiences and the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) to bring to the UAE the adventure-filled stage show PAW Patrol Live! ‘Race to the Rescue!’.

The show is based on the TV series created by Spin Master Entertainment and presented by Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group.

Etihad Arena will be configured to provide a theatre-like experience for the 6 performances from 8-11 June. Ticket prices start from Dh105.

The performance is an interactive live stage show, encouraging audiences to engage through call and response and audience interaction, dance the Pup Pup Boogie and help the pups rescue Mayor Goodway and win the race. Classic theatrical scenery, along with a high-tech video wall, visually transports families to an authentic PAW Patrol environment, including locations from the TV series, like Adventure Bay, The Lookout, Seal Island, Farmer Yumi's farm and Jake's Mountain.

Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.5 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production and exciting storylines. It’s the day of the Great Adventure Bay Race between Adventure Bay’s Mayor Goodway and Foggy Bottom’s Mayor Humdinger, but Mayor Goodway is nowhere to be found. PAW Patrol to the rescue! Ryder summons Marshall, Chase, Skye, Rubble, Rocky, Zuma and Everest to rescue Mayor Goodway and to run the race in her place. Using their unique skills and teamwork, the pups show that “no job is too big, no pup is too small.” Through a unique storyline and upbeat music, Ryder and the pups share lessons for all ages about citizenship, social skills and problem-solving as they make several heroic rescues on their race to the finish line.