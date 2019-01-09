The film comes back to this pivotal break throughout, as we learn more and more about that rift and their lingering issues with one another and the seams of this showbiz-manufactured marriage start to show even as this performance tour gets more and more trying as it becomes evident that this is their last act. It’s a rough go on the road at first, as they try to keep their spirits up even when performing to a half-full, second-rate theatre (a lousy promoter has not done a good job educating the public that they’re not retired).