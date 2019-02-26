Cinema’s man-boys have been trying to hide their feelings behind ephemera for decades. ‘Clerks’, ‘Swingers’, ‘The World’s End’ — in these films it’s deathly important for men to avoid emotion, to express love for a person through a shared love of something consumable. Life for these characters, for a lot of us, is something they need to break down into units of game time or scores across a season or even, film quotes — the shared language of reference and counter-reference that, like those three little words, only really connect when they feel right. Duplass himself played a more aggressive version of this kind of bro in The League, the FX sitcom about a group of friends — four men and one woman — who’s obsession with besting each other at fantasy football helps them avoid facing up to the depth of their friendship.