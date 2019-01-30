He’s dug out holes in the ice for fishing, stores the freshly caught fish in a cooler and takes one of the older ones for his meal, carving out little slices of frozen sashimi to eat with a knife. His days are mostly spent exploring, making notes on a little map and searching for signals with a device that’s never really explained. When the sun starts to fade it’s time to retire to the wrecked plane, where he removes his gloves and socks (what toes and fingers are left have been ravaged by frostbite) and gets ready for sleep, zipping himself up in a sleeping bag cocoon. A beeping alarm on his watch wakes him in the morning. The alarm is a lifeline, and goes off multiple times during the day, possibly to remind him to move on to the next task, or maybe as insurance to remind him to wake up should he drift off in an unprotected spot. Sure, it’s slightly monotonous, but he does seem to have a goal he’s working toward and he isn’t even close to giving up.