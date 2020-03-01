Image Credit:

Dubai: Visitors and residents are guaranteed a memorable month this March as Dubai welcomes spectacular performances, live entertainment and sporting action across the city’s many trendsetting venues.

Here’s a snapshot of what Dubai Calendar, the city’s official events listings guide, has in store for the coming month.

Live entertainment

K-POP Super Concert

Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena is gearing up to host a K-Pop extravaganza on the weekend of March 20 – 21, as they welcome both with sensational music groups; Super Junior, NCT 127, RGP, LABOUM and Jun and KBS Music Bank World Tour featuring Baekhyun (from EXO), Seventeen, TWICE, Monsta X and Jus2.

Russ

The US rapper will be performing at the Coca-Cola Arena on 27 March for his return to the city.

Richard Clayderman

The pianist will bring an energising piano performance of classical and pop tunes on March 1 at the Dubai Opera.

Katherine Jenkins

Britain’s best-selling classical artist will perform with her beautiful classical voice on March 4 to the spectacular stage at the Dubai Opera.

Lea Salonga

The award-winning singer is set to return to the Dubai Opera stage on March 5-6 after her debut concert in 2017.

The Gipsy Kings

The group will return to the Dubai Opera stage to perform their greatest hits on March 12.

Chris De Burgh

The singer will headline with an evening of soft rock and pop on March 26 at the Dubai Opera.

‘Music in the Studio’

The Dubai Opera venue will also host more intimate nights as part of the series featuring Farrah El Dibany who will perform an evening of romantic operatic and Arabic classics with pianist and series curator Amira Fouad on March 18 with Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata performing on March 19-21 and the Stars of Russian Ballet on March 27-28.

Movie Nights at the QE2

The QE2, is set to host an Irish Music in the Movies night on March 6 and a screening of The Little Mermaid on March 27.

Lifestyle Events

Middle East Film and Comic Con

The annual festival is back from March 5-7 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, welcoming iconic movie stars for its 2020 edition, including ‘Aladdin’ Mena Massoud, ‘Man of Steel’ Brandon Routh and John Rhys Davies.

Dubai International Boat Show

Get ready for one of the year’s most prestigious marine events, the as it returns for its 2020 edition on 10-14 March welcoming visitors to experience the finest luxury superyachts in the world. Taking place at the brand-new Dubai Harbour, the biggest marina in the region whether you are a buyer looking to make a purchase, or just want a day by the water, this event is not to be missed.

Dubai Food Festival

Dubai Food Festival Image Credit: Multiple Sources

For food fanatics, the city will mark the return of the region’s biggest citywide celebration of food with the seventh edition of the, runs until March 14. The 18-day festival will invite diners to try hidden culinary gems, discover new food concepts and participate in masterclasses and chef’s tables during Dubai Restaurant Week, Etisalat Beach Canteen, Hidden Gems and Foodie Experiences. Diners in the city will also be able to embark on a culinary journey with Break the Block BBQ on March 6-7 at Dubai Design District, as well as Taste of Dubai as it returns from March 12-14. Coffee aficionados can also explore specialty coffee and see local brands display pioneering concepts at the Dubai Coffee Festival from March 12-14 at One Central, Dubai World Trade Centre.

Dubai World Cup

The annual event is set to conclude the first quarter of Dubai’s year-round events season with an exciting race taking place on March 28 at Meydan Racecourse, giving equestrian enthusiasts access to one of the most popular and exhilarating racing events of the year.

Comedy shows

Johnny Lever

India’s superstar comedian returns to Dubai on March 13 for a live show featuring his daughter Jamie Lever and actor Gaurav Sharma, bringing to life real-life anecdotes drawn from social media, politics and human experiences.

Romesh Ranganathan and Tamil’s Acadummy Awards

On March 20 two of the leading comedy shows by British comedian will take Dubai by storm, allowing stand-up comedy enthusiasts to enjoy an unmissable evening.

Malik Bentalha