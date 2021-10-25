1 of 12
The Dubai Butterfly Garden is home to more than 15,000 butterflies from over 45 species. From the owl-eyed Morpho Granadensis and bright yellow Phoebis Philea to the deep blue Caligo Atreus and the black-and-white Idea Leoconoe, the butterflies are a riot of colour. [A visitor takes a picture of a butterfly at Dubai's indoor Butterfly Garden, considered the worlds largest indoor covered butterfly sanctuary]
Image Credit: AFP
They flit around specially cultivated nectar plants and food stations across ten custom-built, climate-controlled domes and the garden is spread over more than 6,000 square metres.
Image Credit: AFP
The domes are bright and airy, with plenty of natural light coming in through the triangular windows. The temperature inside is tightly monitored.
Image Credit: AFP
The entire area has been specially landscaped to include a variety of colourful nectar plants. There are also 15 food stations where butterflies can feed on nutrient syrups and fruits like mangoes, pineapple and watermelon.
Image Credit: AFP
Butterflies feed on sugar solution and fruits. For those visitors who also love fish, there is a tranquil Koi pond in Dome 2.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
A man holds a butterfly at Dubai's indoor Butterfly Garden. In the middle of each dome are white, netted gazebos that visitors can sit in for an immersive butterfly experience, as dozens flap and fly around.
Image Credit: AFP
An owl butterfly. The owl butterflies are species of the genus Caligo and are known for their huge eyespots, which resemble owls' eyes. They are found in the rainforests and secondary forests of Mexico, Central and South America.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News
The butterfly garden has a kids’ interactive area where they can draw and colour butterflies and get them printed on customised T-shirts.
Image Credit: AFP
Guests will undergo thermal scanning prior to entering the garden and must wear face masks while inside at all times. Social distancing rules are also in place.
Image Credit: AFP
A rare giant Vietnamese Atlas moth. The Atlas Moth is one of the largest species of butterfly that can be kept by insect enthusiasts. The moth is beautiful and very large, but also the caterpillars look amazing. The caterpillars are green-whitish with strange soft spines on their backs. Their last feet have a bright red spot on them.
Image Credit: AFP
The Dubai Butterfly Garden is a great place to visit, especially with children. The venue also hosts F&B outlets, a souvenir shop and kids’ cinema featuring educational movies and documentaries for young visitors. A general admission ticket for an entire day at the garden starts at Dh55 while group packages for five people start at Dh260.
Image Credit: AFP
The garden is located near the Dubai Miracle Garden and is easily accessible by car or public transport. There is a direct bus from Mall of the Emirates metro station to the garden, Route 105. However, do confirm in advance if the route is active on the day you plan to visit. The park timings are from 9am to 6pm, Saturday to Friday.
Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News