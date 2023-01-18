The world’s largest indoor adrenaline park is taking shape in Al Qana, which has been touted as Abu Dhabi’s most lively water front destination. The park called Adrenark Adventure is expected to open to the public this year, providing families and children with a unique experience that will appeal to all ages.
The immersive indoor adventure park is located next to Pixoul Gaming and sprawls across 54,000 square feet, making it the largest adrenaline park in the region. It features 20 different exhilarating activities including climbing walls, rope courses, thrill rides, stunt bag jumps and, for the first time in the UAE, a multi-level E-karting track that climbs three floors inside the building.
The park will also offer other attractions such as roller gliders, the latest in zipline technology where guests can accelerate and break as they twist through the full width of the building, LED slides, treasure caves, and even exciting bungee trampolines appealing to all age . In addition, the toddlers will let loose with rides, soft play, and mini rope courses.
Al Qana, Abu Dhabi’s most lively waterfront destination is growing to become one of the best in the country, featuring seven anchor destinations including The National Aquarium, Pixoul Gaming, and now Adrenark Adventure, all of which are the largest indoor attractions of their kind in the region.