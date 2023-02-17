Dubai: Every year, the UAE government announces the official public holidays for government and private sector employees. Some of these holidays are based on Islamic observations or celebrations, and those dates are subject to moon-sighting and official confirmation.
Isra Wal Miraj, this year, falls on February 18 and is an Islamic holiday observed annually on the 27th day of the Islamic month of Rajab - according to the Hijri calendar.
UAE employees will not be getting a paid holiday for Isra Wal Miraj as it is not mentioned in the official public holidays calendar released by the government. The next public holiday that residents can look forward to is that of Eid Al Fitr in April.
With less than 40 days left for Ramadan, expected to start on March 23, Eid Al Fitr holidays could mean a long weekend off for residents. The moon-sighting committee will confirm the exact dates later, but these predicted dates mean you can plan your vacations in advance.
About Isra Wal Miraj
Al Israa Wal Miraj marks the night God took the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) on a journey from Makkah to Jerusalem, and then to heaven. The journey was made in a single night, hence the name.
To mark Al Israa Wal Miraj, Muslims offer optional prayers throughout the night. In some parts of the world, candles are lit and special lights are shone to signify Mohammad’s (PBUH) journey.