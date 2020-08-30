Dubai: On Monday, 31st August, talented regional singer, songwriter and producer, Jaymie Deville performs live at Iris DIFC, as part of their new Live Music night. From 8pm every Monday, Iris DIFC showcases the sounds of local artists alongside a Record Deal package, with a sharing platter of signature small plates and free-flowing house grape, hops and other beverages for Dh170 per person.
Originally from Melbourne, Australia, Jaymie Deville has a distinct, smooth sound, blending R&B and pop with an atmospheric twist. Soulful Irish singer, Gari Deegan will be performing the following week for audiences on September 7th, followed by Aleksandra Krstic on September 14th. With a different artist every Monday, Iris aims to provide an insight into Dubai’s skilled entertainment industry, as well as support local talent and give a new platform to performers.
The Iris summer pop-up in DIFC is a great chance for residents and tourists to enjoy Iris year round.
Key info:
Location: Iris Pop-Up, Gaucho, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Dubai
Price: Record Deal Package Dh170
When: Every Monday from 8pm