Image Credit: Supplied

Ramadan is a time to reconnect with your loved ones over delicious food.

This list will keep growing every day, so come back to check any updates

Dh50 and less

Alfeniq

Image Credit: Supplied

The recently opened neighbourhood eatery is serving up comfort cuisine from Lebanon and Syria this Ramadan with a three-course offering at its Jumeirah Lake Towers restaurant, as well as the newly-opened Barsha Heights outlet. The menu, which starts at Dh45 for solo diners and at Dh88 for couples, features a selection of soups, hot and cold mezzas, main courses, dessert and beverages and has been created to bring together families and friends. The menu features a choice of traditional Lentil Soup or the soup of the day complemented by cold mezza of fattoush and hummus, one hot mezza (mixed pastries or spicy potatoes or spicy sausages), one main course such as rice with chicken or meat, mixed grill, shrimp pasta, Ramadan beverages like jallab, tamr hendi, amarlden, laban and sweet treats such as creme caramel, umm ali, muhallebia, rice pudding and kunafa.

Location: Cluster D, Jumeirah Lake Towers or Two Towers, Barsha Heights

Cost: Dh45 per person at JLT, Dh53 at the new Barsha Heights restaurant. Dh88 for couples at the Jumeirah Lake Towers and Dh99 at the Barsha Heights outlet.

Timings: Daily from sunset until 12am in JLT, and until 4am in Barsha Heights

Nando’s

South African restaurant chain Nando’s, is hosting a special iftar meal deal for two and four people. The Nando’s iftar will start off with dates and water, followed by hummus and pita bread; rounded off with a flame-grilled peri-peri full chicken, chicken espetada, four chicken wings, served with Mediterranean salad, peri-peri chips, peri-peri wedges, spicy rice and coleslaw. Add your favourite beverage from a choice of a fresh sparkling Apple, made with real apple juice and a sweet and fizzy pomegranate lemonade, the Madeira Red, a punchy pomegranate made with lemon, mint and topped with ice cold sprite or bottomless soft drinks.

Location: Multiple locations in Dubai

Cost: Dh49 per person (minimum 4 people required) Dh199 for 4 people,

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Dh50 and more

Mitra, The Indian Fusion Bistro,

With impressive views of the Dubai Creel, the Indian fusion restaurant is serving a buffet for iftar and suhoor all through Ramadan. The buffet menu includes a four-course spread of drinks, starters, mains and desserts. Must try dishes include kurkurey kathi kebabs, Chaar Minari biryani, dhaba balti ghosh and kasory wali phirnee.

Location: Al Seef

Price: Dh99 for adults and Dh69 for kids between 5-10 years.

Timings: Iftar from sunset, followed by suhoor until 2am.

Pizza Express

The pizza spot is offering unlimited starters and one main as well as one drink throughout Ramadan.

Location: All Pizza Express locations

Price: Dh65 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

The Coffee Club

Image Credit: Supplied

The Australian all-day dining chain offers an affordable three-course iftar menu that brings traditional dishes of the Middle East to the table.

Location: Multiple locations around Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Cost: Dh85 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Sikka Cafe

Image Credit: Supplied

Sikka café, an eclectic eatery at City Walk, La Mer and Last Exit - Al Khawaneej is offering an authentic feast this Ramadan. SIKKA will offer a set menu which showcases local, Indian and Persian cuisines, embracing flavours that Emiratis have appreciated for over a century. To end the fast diners will be offered traditional dates as well as sweet and tangy dried apricots. The iftar begins with a choice of homemade soup and cold and hot mezze including moutabel, mast-o-khiar, pakora and mixed sambousek, accompanied by warm Arabic breads fresh from the oven. For the main course guests can have chicken biryani, harees meat and a mixed grill of joojeh kebab, koobideh and chicken tikka. To finish umm ali, legaimat and katayef cheesecake are offered to share.

Location: La Mer & Last Exit - Al Khawaneej

Cost: Dh99 per person

Timing: Daily from sunset to 8.30pm

Shake Shack

Image Credit: Supplied

The Hot Honey Chick’n is a new limited-time burger launched in May just in time for Ramadan. The burger is a spicy take on Shake Shack’s classic Hot Chick’n burger. The burger patty is made out of natural chicken breast seasoned, crisped and tossed in a hot honey sauce. To add some crunch, the chicken sits atop a slaw made from crisp apples, cabbage and bits of cherry peppers, served in a potato bun.

Location: All Shake Shack venues in the UAE

Cost: Dh36 for the burger, Dh18 for the French fries, Dh15 for a lemonade

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Fuchsia Urban Thai

Image Credit: Supplied

Fuchsia Urban Thai is offering a contemporary Thai iftar menu and a special Ramadan vegan menu throughout the month. With spices specially sourced from Thailand and sauces made from scratch regularly, expect Thai favorites with a twist like their fried wok quinoa, special house blend green curry with chicken, Massaman curry with beef and more.

Location: Bay Square, Business Bay & Barsha Heights

Cost: Dh89 per person and Dh75 for vegans

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Shakespeare and Co.

The home grown restaurant and cafe are offering a special four course set menu made up of their most popular soups, salads and main courses, topped off with your choice of one of their individual cakes from the pastry display. The iftar is inclusive of house water and dates on arrival.

Location: All Dubai Locations

Cost: Dh99 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Un Dimanche à Paris

Image Credit: Supplied

The newly opened French bistro is offering a four course set menu iftar this Ramadan. The iftar starts off with dates and Ramadan beverages served to your table, followed by a choice of soup, including lentil soup, or a cold gaspacho aux legumes soup, served with granny smith apples, feta cheese crumbles and pickled onions. You then get to have two salads, including a tomato and halloumi salad, as well as a chicken quinoa salad, made with baby rocket leaves and quinoa topped with grilled chicken, yellow pepper, cucumber and feta cheese. For your main course, try a steak et frites with a mushroom sauce, a grilled salmed served with spinach mashed potato or roasted chicken breast, tagliatelle pasta with cream of morels and olive oil. End your meal with a choice of desserts, including a fresh fruit salad, a safron and black Sesame with orange and nuts, or their signature dessert, the Tarte Litchi et Rose, a pink marshmallow dessert.

Location: Bluewater Island

Cost: Dh99 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Gürkan Şef

The authentic Turkish steakhouse, Gürkan Şef is launching an Iftar set menus throughout the month of Ramadan. The Iftar set menu features a four course meal.

Location: City Walk, Al Safa, Dubai

Cost: Dh99 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Tony Roma

Image Credit: Supplied

The American steakhouse if offering two options during Ramadan. A iftar buffet spread for Dh75 per person or a set menu for Dh99 per person.

Location: Ibn Baattuta Mall, Jebel Ali

Cost: Dh75 for a buffet, Dh99 for a set menu

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Taqado Mexican Kitchen

Taqado is offering a proper family meal for four,which includes two large burritos, twi kids burritos and four soft drinks.

Location: All Dubai locations

Cost: Dh99 for 4 people

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Zaferan (Buffet)

The Iranian restaurant at Ibn Battuta is offering a Persian buffet for Dh80 per person, or you can benefit from 25 per cent off on a la carte dining.

Location: Ibn Battuta, Jebel Ali

Cost: Dh80 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 2am

Paul

The bistro is offering a special Ramadan set menu featuring French gastronomic fare. Options include salads, soup and a main course.

Location: All Paul locations in UAE

Cost: Dh99 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Hyatt Place (Buffet)

Image Credit: Supplied

The Hyatt Place in Al Rigga and the newly opened Hyatt Place at Wasl District offers family and friends a spread of traditional and international dishes this Ramadan. Both properties will start the dining experience with traditional Harira and Adas soups, followed by cold mezzes including tabouleh, fattoush, hummus and labneh bil zaatar. Main courses will pay homage to local dishes, alongside popular internationally inspired cuisines: mixed grills, Dal tadka, spaghetti with cream sauce and penne arrabbiata. The carving station will also be slicing up baked fish, and lamb ouzzi. Ending things on a sweet note are local and regional sweets, fruit and dates, as well as a range of cakes and desserts.

Location: Gallery Café at Hyatt Place/Al Rigga and Hyatt Place in Wasl District

Cost: iftar spread at Hyatt Place/Al Rigga is Costd at Dh79 per person, while Hyatt Place in Wasl District will serve up its iftar offering for Dh60 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, will cater to the local audience this Ramadan. End your fast with a special iftar meal,which will include a meat platter, two sides of your choice, a bowl of lentil soup, three dates and one bottle of water .

Location: Dickey's Barbecue Pit, Ground Floor, Rimal Residence, Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR)

Cost: Dh69 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset until 3am

Cuisines at Ramada Jumeirah (Buffet)

Ramada Jumeirah Hotel will host an iftar buffet of locally inspired food and beverages. As well as traditional Arabic performances on selected nights.

Location: Cuisines restaurant Ramada Jumeirah, 2nd of December Street

Cost: Dh99 per person, Dh50 for children under 12 years

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Khofo (Buffet)

Khofo, Dubai’s first pharaonic themed restaurant located at Al Seef invites you to try in an iftar buffet and a special Suhoor menu which includes a wide range of traditional dishes, live cooking stations and sweets, prepared for the occasion of Ramadan. Celebrate with a grand iftar gala buffet created to bring families, friends and colleagues together as the restaurant offers one complimentary Iftar buffet with every 4 adults buffet ticket.

Location: Khofo Restaurant, Al Seef

Cost: Dh99 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 11pm

California Pizza Kitchen

This year, all through Ramadan, CPK is offering a set menu iftar. Diners can choose from soups and salads, and also make their selection from the main menu – appetizers, mains, and desserts.

Location: All CPK venues in Dubai

Cost: Dh 99 per person

Timings: Daily from Sunset onwards

Purani Dilli

Bringing you a lavish menu of North Indian cuisine, the iftar spread features a juice counter serving Roh Afza, Jallab, Karkade, Qamaradeen, as well as fresh juices with an assortment of nuts and dried fruits. Drawing inspiration from Emirati and Indian favourites, the salad bar offers a choice of hummus, moutabel, fattoush, along with chana chaat, fruit chat among other varieties. Also included are a choice of garden lettuce and an assortment of dressing, pickle, raita adding to the iftar experience. Explore favourites from Indian Mughlai cuisine, as well as feast on Middle Eastern flavours. This includes starters like chicken malai tikka, mini sheek kebab, as well as vegetarian options, including mix vegetable pakora and Punjabi samosa. Offering a selection of meat and vegetarian options, guests can enjoy mains like mutton stew, lagan ka murgh, dal makhani and vegetable biryani. End your iftar experience with a selection of homemade desserts, including rasmalai, gulab jamun, piste ki kheer along with assorted fresh fruits. Dessert lovers are sure to enjoy traditional Arabic and mouth-watering Emirati treats, including katayef walnut, Arabic macaroon, Um-ali.

Location: Four Points by Sheraton, Downtown- Mankhool

Cost: Dh95 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Dh100 and more

Towers Rotana

A special ftar buffet is offered daily from sunset onwards to enjoy a Ramadan themed buffet, which includes Middle Eastern fare as well as international options. Additionally, all throughout the month of Ramadan, Towers Rotana Dubai encourages its guests to celebrate the historic beginnings of Dubai and the United Arab Emirates with a unique dress-up photography studio that will be displayed in the hotel lobby. Guests staying or dining at Towers Rotana Dubai through Ramadan can visit the Ramadan pop-up photography studio and enjoy one complimentary group digital photograph with friends, family or colleagues.

Location: Flavours on Two, Towers Rotana Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road

Cost: Dh149 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 8.30pm

London Dairy Bistro

London Dairy Bistro at Aspin Tower on Sheikh Zayed Road will offer a special set menu to mark iftar this Ramadan. Guests can enjoy European cuisine served from the open-kitchen amid relaxing surroundings and will be greeted with complimentary dates, Gahwa and water from 7pm to break the fast. Guests can enjoy a soup along with a choice of starter, main course and dessert and choice of hot or cold beverage from the bistro’s contemporary menu. Dishes include a range of salads, burrata, pastas, seabream and braised lamb shank as well as rib-eye steak for a Dh20 supplement. Dessert options include cheesecake, tiramisu, milk cake, panna cotta and more as well as a variety of ice-cream flavours. The contemporary spot is located over two floors and has floor to ceiling windows with views of the Burj Khalifa.

Location: London Dairy Bistro, Aspin Tower Sheikh Zayed Road

Cost: Dh125 per person (Dh20 additional for ribeye steak)

Timings: Daily from 7pm to 3am

Couqley French Bistro

Image Credit: Supplied

To experience a different kind of French flair from Beirut this Ramadan, Couqley are offering a relaxed atmosphere to enjoy good French food. Enjoy a three-course meal including a selection of appetisers as well as different types of mains. Their pièce de résistance, the Steak Frites, is also included in the menu. Finish the meal in true French-fashion with a selection of classic desserts like Pain Perdu, Chocolate Mousse or a Chocolate Fondant that is made with dark chocolate with a serving of vanilla ice cream, fresh berries and a touch of mint.

Location: JLT, Cluster A (beside Movenpick Hotel)

Price: Dh139 person

Timing: Daily from sunset until 8pm

Azkadenya

Image Credit: Supplied

Experience traditional dishes just like you would make them at home. Head to Azkadenya this Ramadan and enjoy their buffet. End your fast with a selection of Middle Eastern appetizers before proceeding for your main course. Supplement your meal with Ramadan juices and finish off with sweet desserts.

Location: Mercato Mall, Mall of the Emirates

Cost: Dh129 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Hitchki

Offering up a nostalgic experience with a twist, the eatery located inside the Grand Millennium Al Barsha, has created a special Ramadan menu. The iftar feast begins with assorted dates and water laid out on the tables, ready for ending the fast. The meal begins with a Man Cha Wo Wanton soup. Next up a kale and avocado salad, followed by an array of starters is served to the table. For mains, you’ll be invited to choose a dish from a wide selection of options. Dessert includes a Banoffee Bomb made with caramelised banana, date cake and toffee sauce meddle together, as well as a Lotus Milk Cake, a firm favourite for those looking to indulge.

Location: Hitchki - Lobby Level, The Grand Millennium Hotel, Barsha Heights, Dubai

Cost: Dh115 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Eshak

Taking you on a journey to Georgia, Eshak in City Walk is offering a set menu offering for both Iftar and Suhoor this Ramadan. Dishes include a selection of soups, cold mezze, hot mezze and also mixed grill and chakhokhbili with rice. Group booking discounts are also available.

Location: City Walk

Cost: Dh125 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

The Kasap

The Kasp is offering a Turkish iftar meal. The dinner kicks off with complimentary pita bread, laban and pickles.

Location: Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali

Cost: Dh139 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 2am

Verdura (Buffet)

The Italian spot will offer a Mediterranean buffet with some Middle Eastern dishes and beverages.

Location: Ibn Battuta Mall, Jebel Ali

Cost: Dh120 per person and 50 per cent off for children between 6 to 12 years of age

Timings: Daily from sunset to 2am

Carluccio's

Enjoy a two-course Italian meal including an apetiser and a main, or a three course Italian meal including dessert. The meal will start with complementary.

Location: All 9 outlets in UAE

Cost: Dh89 per person for two courses, or three courses for Dh109

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

800 Pizza

800 Degrees Pizzeria launches an iftar menu for Ramadan offering Dynamite Shrimps at Dh49 is made with crisp fried shrimp coated with dripping tangy spiced mayonnaise and garnished with spring onions on a bed of crunchy Romaine lettuce. 800 Degrees is also offering an Italian favourite, Pollo alla Cacciation Cost at Dh69 for the main course. This traditional Italian stew is cooked with chicken, mushrooms, red capsicum, olives and capers to create a Mediterranean-inspired dish. It is served with a side of creamy mashed potatoes. For dessert try the Pannacotta with Mandarin is at Dh24.

Location: 800 Degrees Pizzeria Mall of the Emirates and Me'aisem City Center

Cost: Around Dh 120 for a three course meal

Time: Daily from sunset to 2am

Burger & Lobster

Image Credit: Supplied

This Ramadan, Burger & Lobster will offer the top B&L signature dishes in one five course set menu. Try the classic cheeseburger, the mini shrimp roll, and a half pounder of lobster prepared for a filling iftar. End with a Tres Leches for the sweet finish.

Location: Burj Daman Building, 312 Al Sa’ada St, Dubai

Cost: Dh149 for a five course meal

Timings: Weekdays from sunset to 12am and weekends from sunset to 2am

Lemon Pepper Restaurant

A selection of Arabic and international dishes are available for iftar and suhoor. iftar at Lemon Pepper Restaurant includes a special a la carte menu of local, regional and international cuisine accompanied by refreshing Ramadan beverages and the classic desserts.

Location: M Hotel Downtown by Millennium

Price: Dh110 per person for iftar; suhoor from Dh100 per person.

Timings: Daily from sunset to 11pm

Muchachas

Image Credit: Supplied

End your fast Mexican style, with Muchachas. Start off with guacamole, chicken wings, and seasonal fruit with dates, while enjoying mouth-watering mocktails, soft drinks and water. Follow up the appetisers by selecting any three from a choice of pescado, shrimp sope, chicken quesadillas, piquillo and black bean quesadillas, gringo nachos, corn on the cob, zucchini tostada, veal sope, and emparedado. You then get a selection of tasty tacos. Choose any three you want from a selection of chicken, beef, avocado, crab, shrimp, and piquillo tacos. Top it all off with a selection of desserts, including churros, mahalabia and apple taquitos.

Location: Holiday Inn Express in Al Safa

Cost: Dh149 per person for a 4-course iftar menu

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Bounty Beets

Head down to Bounty Beets to recharge and detox this Ramadan. Bounty Beets is the place where iftar will be a cleanse of the body with a special iftar offering. Guests can enjoy a healthy four-course meal inclusive of tea and fresh juices, or for an extra shot of goodness, specially crafted health beverages.

Location: Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina

Cost: Dh120 per person

Timings: Daily from Sunset onwards

Walnut Grove

Walnut Grove, the South African concept has specially crafted a three course iftar menu and dessert box for everyone to enjoy with their loved ones throughout the month of Ramadan. The Iftar set menu will be available throughout the month of Ramadan.

Location: City Walk- phase 2, Al Safa, Dubai & The Dubai Mall, Ground floor

Cost: Dh129 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Al Mashowa (Buffet)

The authentic Emirati restaurant located in City Walk, is marking this Ramadan with a menu presenting all locally-sourced produce and spices. Start the meal with a selection of cold drinks and dates to end the fast, followed by cold and warm mezze including vegetable and cheese sambousak, hummus, moutabel, fattoush and bakora. For the mains, the eatery will offer a choice of dishes created using time-honoured family recipes, such as harees meat, arseyah diyay, vegetable salona and marak khodar. The highlight of the menu will be the restaurant’s famous lamb harees, marak semach, fish foga, bameih bil lahem, lamb kofta and more. For the dessert, guests will have the chance to choose from a wide variety of traditional desserts including kalaj, katayef with cheese, kunafa and its Emirati dessert and logeimat.

Location: City Walk

Cost: Dh132 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Aloft City Centre Deira (Buffet)

Spend the month of Ramadan with friends and family at The Canteen, Aloft City Centre Deira. Enjoy a Ramadan experience with great views of the Dubai Creek. Have an iftar buffet at The Canteen with dishes inspired by Middle Eastern cuisines such as slow-roasted lamb ouzi with rice along with refreshing Ramadan-inspired beverages including Jallab, coffees and teas.

Location: The Canteen, 2nd Floor at Aloft City Centre Deira

Cost: Dh149 per adult, 50 per cent off for children between 6 and 12 years old, and free for kids under the age of 6 years old

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

JA Ocean View Hotel (Buffet)

During Ramadan, the stylish hotel will host a buffet at the Le Rivage restaurant featuring traditional Ramadan favourites such as mixed grill, biryani and chicken molokhiyah.

Location: JA Ocean View Hotel, JBR Walk, Dubai

Cost: Dh145 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 10pm

Dh150 and more

The Market

Enjoy a special set iftar menu this Ramadan at The Market, a Turkish restaurant that promises a traditional journey around Turkey with a rich selection of dishes to choose from. The meal starts off with white Ezine cheese, and a plate of Bal Kaymak, honey and clotted cream, which is a must try. Other starters on the table include authentic Yaprak Sarma grape leaves stuffed with special seasoned rice and pine nuts topped with olive oil. And the king of traditional Turkish salads, the Gavurdagi Salatasi, a combination of tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, parsley and walnuts, served with pomegranate sauce. The hot appetizers include the vegetable Muhamara, Babaganuj, mashed grilled eggplants, probably the most requested dish at The Market. Alongside the warm appetisers, you can have a cheese and leak pide, a thick doughy pastry stuffed with leaks and feta cheese or Turkish kashar cheese. The Ramadan mains will include Turkish steaks, Kasap Kofte a mixture of ground beef and lamb seasoned with spicy peppers, tomatoes and Kuzu Pirzola, which are lamb chops with herbs, rice and vegetables.

Finally, for dessert expect the Irmik Helvasi, a traditional semolina dessert shared and cooked in every household in Turkey, and the dessert for weddings and birth celebrations, the Firin Sutlaç rice pudding.

The Market has a terrace with sprawling views of the city, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall Fountain.

Location: Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, Downtown Dubai

Cost: iftar set menu Dh187 per person

Timings: Open Daily from sunset onwards

Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre (Buffet)

Situated in the heart of Dubai’s central business district, the Majlis at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) brings a classical Arabian atmosphere with traditional cuisine to enjoy this Ramadan. The Majlis offers a vast menu selection to experience the traditional Arabic cuisine and hospitality in an Arabesque setting.

Location: Za’abeel Hall 6, Dubai World Trade Centre

Cost: Dh165 per person and Dh85 for children aged 6-12years

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Yalumba

The chefs at Yalumba have put together an elaborate iftar buffet. Drawing inspiration from the culinary culture of the Middle East, the buffet at Yalumba offers a variety of traditional favourites. Bringing live cooking stations, guests can enjoy meat kibbeh, katayef, among other Middle Eastern favourites. Head to Yalumba with your family or colleagues for an evening of traditional delicacies paired with a selection of desserts.

Location: Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre

Cost: Dh169 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Les Cuisines Restaurant at Sofitel

Image Credit: Supplied

Enjoy a lavish, flavorful Iftar meal as you unwind this Ramadan at Les Cuisines, with modern décor and inviting atmosphere.

Location: Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Price: Dh159 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Reel Cinemas iftar (Alternative Ramadan)

Image Credit: Supplied

This Ramadan, Reel Cinemas is offering a diverse choice of culinary selections along with a movie to watch. Valid all days of the week, enjoy a selection of high end dishes at the Platinum Suites at The Dubai Mall.

Location: Reel Cinemas - The Dubai Mall

Cost: Dh198 inclusive of a movie and a 3-course meal

Timings: Daily from sunst onwards

Al Massa Ballroom at Sofitel

Image Credit: Supplied

The ballroom will be transformed into a contemporary Arabian space representing the spirit of Ramadan. Choose from their carefully selected, iftar menus as you and your guests a fusion of modern and traditional.

Location: Sofitel Dubai Downtown

Cost: Dh175 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Crescent Nights by EAT Catering (Alternative iftar Pop Up)

Image Credit: Supplied

Crescent Nights is a pop-up concept conceptualized by EAT Catering, a catering and events company, to celebrate the month of Ramadan. A special iftar set menu has been carefully crafted to make the Ramadan celebration an enjoyable moment. From grass-fed Angus meatball fatteh to thyme-infused roasted free range chicken with lemon all the way to creative sweet endings like saffron and pistachio pancakes or maple date cake are all available within the iftar menu which children and adults alike can enjoy.

Location: Building no. 10, City Walk

Cost: Dh175 per person excluding beverages

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Sumo Sushi and Bento

Image Credit: Supplied

Sumo Sushi & Bento is serving a few different set iftar menus for two people. Available across all Sumo locations in the UAE, the set menus will come in three different combinations to make sure everyone finds a combo that they love. The set menu includes soup, an appetizer, a main and dessert with tea.

Location: all Sumo Sushi and Bento locations in the UAE

Cost: Dh179 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 12am

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi (Buffet)

The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi is hosting a Ramadan iftar buffet at their Serdaal Ballroom and outdoor terrace. A traditional iftar buffet offers a selection of dishes, accompanied by the sound and buzz of live entertainment.

Location: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina Serdaal Ballroom and Terrace

Cost: Dh155 per person Dh55 per child under 12, Free for children 6 and under

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9.30pm

V Hotel Dubai

This Ramadan, V Hotel Dubai is hosting an iftar at hotel’s Korean Fusion restaurant, Namu. The K-iftar will feature a Korean-style set menu including Namu’s signature dish, bibimbap. The bold and lively eatery has views over Dubai’s water canal, meaning diners can enjoy an amazing sunset when breaking their fast. This alternative iftar is available daily from sunset until midnight throughout Ramadan.

Location: V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton

Cost: Dh155 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 8.30pm

Habtoor Palace (Ramadan Tent)

Dine on the green, or close enough, with this iftar in Habtoor Palace’s Ramadan tent located within the property’s gardens. Guests can indulge in an iftar buffet, followed by an a la carte suhoor, with shishas, along with video and board games, including backgammon, known as tawilat alzahr in Arabic. The property also has a private VIP lounge and a complimentary children’s zone.

Location: Habtoor Palace LXR Hotels and Resorts

Cost: Dh165 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 8.30pm

Liwan Restaurant, Swissotel Al Ghurair (Buffet)

Ramadan diners visiting Liwan restaurant can enjoy an all-you-can-eat iftar featuring a blend of Arabic, Mediterranean, Indian and International buffet selection. Guests can choose from a selection of Arabic cuisine featuring hot and cold mezzes, salads, dolmas a wide range of succulent meat cooked to perfection, lamb ouzi, sushi counter and all-time favourites such as umm ali, basbusa, Mohalabia, dolma and assortments of Swiss chocolates and pastries. The dessert station will include Arabic Luqaimat. Guests will be entertained all night long by live Oud players.

Location: Swissotel Al Ghurair

Cost: Dh165

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Ramadan at Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club (Ramadan Tent)

Celebrate Ramadan at the QD's Tent; located at the Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club, overlooking the Creek and Dubai skyline. Enjoy an iftar buffet, featuring an assortment of Arabic dishes and international selections. Highlights include hot and cold mezze, soups and mains like the lamb tajin and maklouba roasted chicken. There will also be a Lamb Ouzi station.

Location: QD’s, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club

Cost: Dh170 including iftar buffet and selected beverages

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights (Buffet)

Image Credit: Supplied

This Ramadan, Mercure Dubai Barsha Heights Hotel will offer an iftar buffet with a wide variety of traditional dishes, at the hotel’s Day & Night Restaurant. The iftar features a selection of dates, dry fruits, nuts, soups and salads including fattoush, tabouleh, rocca, shanklish and more. Cold mezzes on offer are vine leaves, Arabic pickles, makdous, hummus and baba ghanoush and special main courses comprise of chicken, lamb, beef and seafood options with a selection of tasty side dishes.

Location: Barsha Heights, Dubai

Cost: Dh180 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Hilton Garden Inn Al Jadaf (Buffet)

Somaya, the hotel’s popular all-day-dining restaurant, will serve a daily iftar. Diners can indulge in a range of courses including soups, cold starters and salads, as well as a hot food station and an array of desserts. The property will also offer private iftars for groups over 30 in the ballroom, with prices starting at Dh199 per person.

Location: Al Jadaf, Dubai

Cost: Dh199 for adults, Children under 6 eat free

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Shayan Restaurant, Swissotel Al Ghurair (Buffet)

Shayan restaurant will offer guests an authentic Persian iftar buffet of traditional Iranian specialties. This Iranian eatery is great for meat lovers with dishes like the Ash e reshte soup, mirza ghasemi, kashke bademnjan and so on.

Location: Swissotel Al Ghurair

Cost: Dh199 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery (Buffet)

Try spending Ramadan at the Middle East’s first wellbeing resort. With every iftar booking each guest can enjoy a confidential and painless complimentary Genetic Test. Enabling wellness experts to provide personalised recommendations for a healthy living according to your DNA results. The Retreat Palm Dubai will welcome guests with an iftar buffet menu served at all-day dining restaurant, Vibe. Including three live cooking stations, date and halawet market, a healthy cold mezze with superfood dressings, as well as signature Ramadan beverages and plates including; authentic lean lamb ouzzi, 48 hours flavour-infused chicken shawarma, fresh manaesh and breads.

Location: Vibe Restaurant, The Retreat Palm Dubai MGallery

Cost: Dh175 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 11pm

La Maison (Buffet)

What’s an iftar without some traditional Arabic treats, followed by a round of board games with near and dear ones? La Maison is hosting a fun evening out until the early hours, especially if you plan on staying on for suhoor.

Location: Royal Central Hotel The Palm

Timings: Iftar from sunset to 10.30pm; suhoor from 10pm until 3am.

Cost: Dh160 per person. Children under 6 years dine free and those between the age of 6 and 12 years eat at half price. Suhoor at Dh120 per person. Dh150 additional for shisha.

3in1 in Vida Downtown

This three-day rotation iftar main menu serves dishes such as lamb ouzi, chicken potato, kofta khashkhash, chicken shish taouk and lamb Dawood Bahsa. Guests can also take in a buffet of Mediterranean specialties and beverages. Continue the evening at the open-air terrace, adjacent to the pool with shisha.

Location: Vida Downtown, Dubai

Cost: Dh180 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset until 10pm

The Lounge

With a choice of indoor lounge seating or being seated at The Secret Garden, The Lounge offers iftar with a view of the Burj Khalifa. A traditional set menu offers Ramadan beverages, moutabel, cheese and meat sambusak, a choice of mixed grills and Arabic sweets, such as umm ali and mohalabia. Outdoor shisha is also available.

Location: Address Downtown

Price: At Dh180 per person; children 6 to 10 years dine at half off. Kids 5 years and below dine free.

Timings: From sunset to sunrise.

Palermo

This family-friendly iftar serves up a buffet of sweet and savoury treats.

Location: Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club

Cost: At Dh155 per person; children 6 to 11 years eat at 50 per cent off dining; children 5 years and below dine for free.

Timings: From sunset to 9pm

The H Dubai

During Ramadan, head down to the H Hotel and enjoy an all you can eat iftar called ‘Eat and Meat’ at The H Dubai which includes a traditional daily iftar including Ramadan beverages

Location: H Hotel, Shaikh Zayed Road

Cost: Dh185 per person, Dh90 for kids between 6-14.

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Khaymat Al Bahar (Buffet)

Image Credit: Supplied

The family-style Lebanese restaurant at Jumeirah Al Qasr, is embracing Ramadan with a beach-side iftar experience that aims to give back to the community through a partnership with Dubai-based Al Jalila Foundation. The iftar buffet promises a selection of drinks including butter milk, jallab and kamar el din served alongside dates, apricots and figs, followed by a selection of hearty soups and traditional mezze served hot and cold. Main courses being rotated during Ramadan include kofta bel seney (minced lamb dish), mixed grill and djej bil senyeh (baked garlic chicken with potatoes), and international options like baked salmon, vegetable Thai green curry, shrimp masala and baked mushroom pasta.

Location: Khaymat Al Bahar Jumeirah Al Qasr

Cost: Dh195 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset until 10pm

Lima Dubai

Lima Dubai, a Peruvian restaurant by the famous Chef Virgilio Martinez, is hosting a Peruvian inspired iftar, offering an alternative way to end the fast this Ramadan. The iftar menu will showcase a selection of signature dishes. Appetisers include traditional dates and a bread basket, served at the table, after which you will be treated to seven dishes designed to share. Highlights include lamb seco: slow cooked lamb shoulder served with Peruvian pumpkin puree, and Lima’s famous chocolate dessert: a heady mix of dark chocolate mousse, white chocolate ice cream and crunch chocolate ‘soil’.

Location: The Square, City Walk

Cost: Dh199 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 8.30pm

Rixos Premium Dubai (Buffet)

Rixos Premium Dubai is hosting an Istanbul iftar at Turquoise restaurant. The iftar buffet will have traditional dishes including mezzes, soups, salads and main courses of grilled meats of Turkish and international flavours. A selection of desserts complemented by a choice of Ramadan juices will top off the experience.

Location: Turquoise Restaurant, Rixos Premium JBR

Cost: Dh199 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Toro + KO

Toro + KO the Barcelona inspired tapas restaurant is offering an alternative way to end the fast this Ramadan. The curated iftar menu includes a three-course feast of traditional Spanish fair with Boston inspired twists. The menu begins with an introduction to some traditional favourites with a plate of Toro Tapas to share. For main course guests can choose from dishes including Toro’s famous Catalonia style paella made with saffron rice and seasonal vegetables. To finish guests will be treated to a choice of three mouth-watering desserts including Toro’s celebrated churros, served with three enticing sauces, for a perfectly sweet ending.

Location: Toro + Ko, The Square, City Walk

Cost: Dh199 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Bice Mare

Image Credit: Supplied

Bice Mare, a fine dining Italian seafood restaurant located by the fountains of Dubai Mall, with views of the Burj Khalifa, offers a special four course iftar menu that they have dubbed "La Famiglia" including Italian mixed dishes with complementary minestrone soup and dates to break the fast.

Location: Level 2, Souk Al Bahar Downtown

Cost: Dh195 per person

Timings: Daily from Sunset to 8.30pm

Dh200 and up

HUQQA

Huqqa a lounge and restaurant hailing originally from Turkey, invites you to end your fast in a bountiful fashion with a wide-ranging selection of a la carte Turkish and International dishes including hot and cold mezze, deliciously marinated dishes, Turkish coffee, dates, sweets and juices. Some of the dishes offered at the Turkish venue will be cooked live in front of you at Huqqa’s open kitchen, which you can peek into and watch the chef’s full preparation of the iftar dishes. Highlights include the Centil Kepab, Homemade Manti or the Meatballs Bursa or you could go for something healthy like the chargrilled seabass dish or the grilled prawns. Huqqa has a terrace with sprawling views of the city, Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall Fountain. The outdoor area is divided up into two sections of smokers and non-smokers, as shisha is served after iftar both indoor and outdoor at Huqqa.

Location: Dubai Mall, Fashion Avenue, Downtown Dubai

Cost: A la carte, Approximately Dh220 for two

Timings: Open Daily from sunset onwards

Texas de Brazil

Try something different this year when ending your fast in Ramadan. The Churrascaria Iftar at Texas De Brazil is a meat-lovers iftar, with a wide variety of main offerings and sides. This deal allows you to have all-you-can-eat meats and salads. The meal includes a range of juices and soft drink options, and end with some desserts.

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Cost: Dh219 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Chival

With a focus on family-style sharing, the Arabic menu by Chef Kinan Ibrahim brings traditional homemade dishes from his childhood in Syria and has curated a culinary journey of Middle Eastern cuisine. Start with a selection of traditional cold mezze, a variety of soups and hot mezze, including spinach fatayer and wood-fired manakish. Main dishes include chicken biryani, lamb shish barak and Iranian mixed grill.

Location: La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk

Timings: From sunset onwards.

Price: Dh239 per person, including a selection of juices. Children aged between 6 to 12 years dine at 50 per cent discount

The Restaurant

With views of the Burj Khalifa, indulge in a buffet spread for iftar, featuring live cooking stations that serve a myriad of local and global favourites, with shisha is served on the terrace.

Location: Address Boulevard

Timings: From sunset until 9pm.

Price: Dh210 per person; complimentary for children 5 years and under; 50 per cent discount for children between 6 and 11 years old.

Kaleidoscope

Serving an international buffet, the restaurant will servce Mediterranean, North African and Indian specialty dishes, alongside a special iftar buffet with live cooking stations.

Location: Atlantis The Palm

Price: Dh215 per person; children from 4-11 years charged Dh107.5.

Timings: 6pm to 8pm

The Atrium

A traditional iftar buffet spread, which rotates every week, is on offer, serving soups and salads, hot and cold starters, main course and desserts.

With more than 60 items to choose from, live cooking stations will also be on offer. Meanwhile, live musicians, a kids play area, and a cinema room for children to watch their favourite movies is also available.

Location: Grand Millennium Dubai

Price: Dh199 per person; Dh89 for kids age between 5-10 years. Kids below 5 years dine for free.

Timing: From sunset.

Manava

During the month of Ramadan, Manava restaurant is serving traditional local and regional Arabic specialties, along with a wide selection of international dishes, and desserts. Live cooking stations as well.

Location: Sofitel The Palm

Price: Dh195 per person.

Timings: Daily from sunset to 10.30pm

Bombay Brasserie, Taj Dubai

The Indian restaurant has curated an iftar menu that draws inspiration from dishes once savoured by ruler Shah Mir of Northern India to the army kitchens of Tughlaq in Daulatabad, Tamil Nadu. The set-menu includes an Arabic inspired thirst quenchers, the Jelab, made with dates, grape molasses and rose water. The three-course menu includes Qabargaah, Kashmiri style lamb chops, Murgh Angara, a tandoor smoked chicken dish from the Nawab dynasty of Lucknow to Kariveplai Prawn Varuval, a spicy fried prawns dish flavoured with curry leaves. Main course highlights include Baneer Do Biyaza, Jarees, a slow cooked lamb with wheat and caramelised, followed by dessert.

Location: Taj Dubai

Price: Dh195 per person, for a three-course set menu.

Timings: iftar from sunset to 9pm

Asateer Tent (Ramadan Tent)

Image Credit: Supplied

Serving iftar and suhoor to more than 60,000 guests during the Ramadan, diners will can enjoy a buffet, with a selection of Arabic favourites such as lamb kebbeh, a shawarma station and mixed grill. The tent also features 10 dessert stations, including a traditional Arabic sweet-making live station, as well as an ice cream station and a chocolate fountain.

There will also be an a la carte menu on offer during suhoor, which will include hot and cold mezze, soup, grilled meat and seafood, Ramadan desserts and a variety of shishas. Visitors will also be treated to live entertainment during suhoor.

Location: Atlantis, The Palm

Price: iftar for Dh220 per person; children 4-11 years dine for Dh110. Suhoor at Dh160 per person, excluding shisha.

Timings: iftar from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Suhoor from 9.45pm to 3am

Fairuz Tent (Ramadan Tent)

Back for its third year, Fairuz is serving a traditional iftar buffet and Arabic entertainment. Set within the hotel’s ballroom, the tent is designed in shades of white, blue, with hints of turquoise.

A new addition this year is a fully air-conditioned suhoor tent, offering shisha and a la carte mezze until the early hours.

Location: Fairmont The Palm

Price: iftar priced at Dh215 per person. Children between 6-12 dine at a 50 per cent discount; those below five dine for free. Shisha for Dh90.

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Tagine (Buffet)

Experience a Moroccan iftar with a mix of buffet and a la carte options. Dishes include a selection of Moroccan salads, lentil soup, chicken tagine with lemon confit and olives, and sherry fish charmoula, complemented by the sounds of traditional oud and tablah.

Location: One&Only Royal Mirage

Price: Dh230 per person.

Timing: Daily from sunset to 11.30pm

Amaseena (Buffet)

Amaseena is the annual Majlis that takes place every year at the Ritz Carlton. The iftar buffet includes hot and cold mezze as well as mains like mandi-cooked lamb, tagine cooked in authentic clay cookware and a spread of nine food stations highlighting Middle Eastern cuisine with dishes from Morocco, Lebanon and Persia as well as international delicacies including Peruvian and Italian.

Location: The Ritz Carlton, Dubai, The Walk JBR, Amaseena Majlis - Lou’ Lou’A Ballroom,

Costs: Dh205 per person

Timing: Daily from sunset to 8.30pm

Café Arabesque, Park Hyatt Dubai (Buffet)

The Ramadan menu at Café Arabesque includes a selection of cold mezza such as tabouleh, fattoush, hummus and okra bil lahmi. The hot mezza section will feature vegetable samosas, safiha shamieh, and sambousek with options for meat and cheese lovers.

Live stations will be offering ouzi with rice, and traditional kibdet dajad, a dish comprising of sautéed chicken liver with onion and olive oil, accompanied with Gozleme and manaeish. Main courses will include Arabic dishes, like oven-roasted hammour with sauteed vegetables, beef kawaj, and Moroccan chicken tagine. Desserts include dates, dry figs and apricots, as well as Turkish delights and more. Fact

Location: Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek

Cost: Dh220 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Queen Elizabeth 2 (Buffet)

The original 1960’s Queens Room will be transformed into a Majlis Al Malika at QE2 featuring a backdrop of Arabesque decor and an iftar buffet showcasing Arabic gastronomy. It will feature live stations, grills, salads and hot and cold mezze as well as a full English roast carvery offering Yorkshire puddings, roast potatoes and all the trimmings.

Location: The Queens Room, QE2, Jumeirah, Port Rashid

Cost: Dh195 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Dh200 and over

Azur at Raffles (Buffet)

Gather family and friends and enjoy a traditional Arabic feast at Azur. Enjoy an iftar offering including hot and cold mezze, fresh salads, lamb ouzi and Arabic mixed grills, as well as a dedicated shawarma, manakish station and a soup and carving stations. A variety of international dishes will also be available, featuring salads, Indian and Asian cuisine and European roast meats.For dessert enjoy some umm ali, kunafa and sticky date pudding. To complement the iftar experience, there will also be a designated beverage station serving a range of classic Ramadan juices such as Tamarind, Qamar al deen, Jallab and Karakade.

Location: Raffles Hotel, Sheikh Rashid Rd, Wafi City

Cost: Dh205 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 10.30pm

Ramadan Nights by Dish (Alternative iftar Pop Up)

Dish, a renowned catering and events company, host an iftar pop up every year for the last three years. This year ‘Ramadan Nights by Dish’, in Al Quoz’s Warehouse Four is back offering an intimate iftar experience. The meal begins on a light note with sweet potato and red lentil soup, zataar and preserved lemon hummus with Arabic and cumin toasted flat breads. Followed by a slow braised lamb shoulder in Middle-eastern spices, which will be served alongside BBQ prawns with sumac, coriander and chicken kofta stuffed with ash goat’s cheese and smoked paprika. Spiced cauliflower and chickpea salad, saffron labneh and heritage tomatoes with shankleesh are just some of the flavourful accompaniments. There’s also great vegetarian options including the dukha roasted butternut squash and grilled halloumi, the charred brocolini with toasted sesame and Persian saffron rice pilaf. End the meal with a semolina and lemon sponge with pomegranate sorbet, sidr honey marscapone, almond and lavender shortbread with berries and mint provides a sweet ending to the meal and celebrates the distinct flavours of the region.

Location: Warehouse Four, Al Quoz

Cost: Dh200 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Cinemajlis: Cinema Akil and Project Chaiwala (Alternative iftar Pop Up)

Image Credit: Supplied

Project Chaiwala and Cinema Akil have partnered up to create Cinemajlis; a unique iftar experience this Ramadan at Al Serkal Avenue, transforming the cinema into a dining hall the entire month. Cinemajlis will provide visitors with a ‘dinner and a movie’ experience. Fans of the home-grown chai diner can expect an iftar menu with an elevated take on casual, family-style South Asian cuisine.

Also on the menu; a curated film programme by independent cinema house Cinema Akil, the region’s first arthouse cinema. Films will screen every night starting at 9pm and 11pm on weekdays and pre-iftar screenings on weekdays.

Location: Cinema Akil and Project Chaiwala, Alserkal Avenue

Cost: Dh200 (iftar + film screening combo)

Timings: Daily from 6.30pm, Movie starts at 8.45pm

Al Majlis at Madinat Jumeirah (Ramadan Tent)

Majlis at Madinat Jumeirah offers an Arabic style buffet, including soup, hot and cold mezze, fresh salads, lamb ouzi and Arabic mixed grills and much more. Desserts on offer are Kunafa,

Location: Across from Mina A Salam, Madinat Jumeirah

Cost: Dh220 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Godolphin Ramadan Tent (Ramadan Tent)

Experience dining that fuses past and present in the Godolphin Ballroom’s Ramadan Tent, where you can enjoy authentic Arabic cuisine to the sounds of the live oud.

Location: Jumeirah Emirates Towers

Cost: Dh205 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Ruya

This Ramadan Ruya will offer Anatolian style dishes perfect for sharing. During the month of Ramadan, diners can enjoy a selection of cold and warm starters such as isli patican, simit coated baby squid, bőrek, karpuz peynir and pide will follow. You can then choose one of the main courses including whole grilled sea bream, marinated baby chicken, ali nazik and kuru fasulye and arpa sehriye pilavi. Conclude the meal with a medley of sweet Turkish treats with a refreshing tea or Ramadan drink.

Location: Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina

Cost: Dh249 per person

Timings: Daily from Sunset to 9pm

Dh250 and over

Villamore

Image Credit: Supplied

Villamore, the popular beach-front restaurant in Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, is hosting a curated iftar menu inspired by the bold flavours of the Levant and Mediterranean. The Ramadan set menu features authentic and traditional dishes, great for sharing. Start the meal with mocktails and beverages including Villamore lemonade and ‘qamaar al-deen’ mocktail alongside classic and banana laban. Traditional favourites including dates, hummus, muhammara and focaccia will accompany. Mains include comforting, dishes such as grilled lamb chops, whole corn-fed chicken and sea food stew. The meal concludes with a dessert platter featuring ricotta cannoli, orange almond cake and vanilla pannacotta and strawberries providing a sweet conclusion to the exquisite experience.

Location: Emerald Palace Kempinski Dubai, Palm Jumeirah

Cost: Dh250 per person Time: 6.30/6.45pm onwards

Timings: Sunday to Thursday from sunset onwards

The Rotisserie

Experience a traditional Iftar buffet at The Rotisserie restaurant. Enjoy the flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine with a selection of generous mezzes, salads, and The Rotisserie live grill serving traditional Ouzi lamb with rice, tagine kofta with egg and green peas and homemade oumali pudding.

Location: One and Only Royal Mirage

Cost: Dh230 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 11.30pm

BiCE Ristorante

The Italian dining venue, tucked away at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, BiCE Ristorante will be welcoming guests to a classic Italian iftar. The iftar will feature cold and hot sharing starters such as panzanella, vine leave rolls, roasted smocked eggplant paste and arancini to name a few. You can enjoy the live pasta stations serving house favourites like the penne arrabbiata and gnocchi sorrentina. The iftar continues with main courses at the in-venue market, featuring grilled chicken breast, truffle potato mash, slow roasted lamb leg and oven baked seabass filet.

Location: BiCE Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR

Cost: Dh250 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Al Falak Ballroom Burj Al Arab (Ramadan Tent)

During Ramadan, the Al Falak Ballroom inspired by a Viennese opera house, is transformed into a palatial hall dressed in Arabesque patterns. If you choose to have a fancy Ramadan this year, head down to the seven star hotel and enjoy an Arabic iftar buffet featuring a wide selection of local dishes, as well as a live Badri band, bringing an authentic Arabic Ramadan experience.

Location: Burj Al Arab Hotel, Jumeirah Beach Road

Cost: Dh265 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

Dubai Opera (Buffet)

Image Credit: Supplied

End your fast at the Dubai Opera’s auditorium, as it transforms into a banquet hall for iftar. Presenting three different iftar menus throughout the month, it includes a buffet of Arabic and international dishes, accompanied by music from their live entertainment.

Location: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh260 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9.30pm

Ewaan Ramadan Tent (Ramadan Tent)

Image Credit: Supplied

Palace Downtown offers a generous Middle Eastern and international buffet while oud music plays in the background. Ramadan juices and water are also on offer.

Location: The Palace Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh255 per person 25 per cent off when dining or booking during the first week of Ramadan

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Asado Palace Downtown

Explore South American flavours and warm hospitality at Asado. Envisioned as an homage to Argentina, Asado will have an unlimited iftar set menu of dishes featuring wholesome ingredients.

Location: The Palace Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh255 per person 25 per cent off when dining or booking during the first week of Ramadan

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Zest

A live oud performance sets the mood for an iftar buffet featuring a variety of Middle Eastern traditional delicacies and international specialties, along with Ramadan-inspired beverages.

Location: One&Only The Palm

Price: Dh250 per adult and Dh125 per child (6-12 years).

Timings: From sunset until 10.45pm

Al Hadheerah

The restaurant is serving a desert iftar experience. The evening will feature tunes of traditional oud and kanun musicians. After iftar a live cultural entertainment will commence, such as Tanoura dancing, as well as stunning horse and camel shows.

Parents with kids, will have a chance to relax and enjoy the evening while little ones are preoccupied with kids’ activities including face painting and a bouncy castle, at a special designated area. Guests are also encouraged to participate in the raffle draw, for a chance to win exciting prizes every day.

Iftar at Al Hadheerah restaurant is a truly one-of-a-kind experience to enjoy this Ramadan with friends and family; providing the sights, sounds and tastes of Arabia.

Location: The Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa

Price: Dh265 on weekdays, Dh295 on weekends. Children aged four to 12 dine at 50 per cent discount, and little guests under four dine for free.

Timings: From sunset to 11pm

The Bay

Located steps away from the beach, the recently opened, brasserie-style restaurant has curated a special menu for iftar and suhoor spreads with an international and Arabic buffet, along with live cooking stations from May 5 to June 4.

Location: Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai

Price: Dh265 per person

Timings: iftar from 7-9pm; suhoor from 9pm-2am.

Hakkasan

The Cantonese restaurant is serving an alternative iftar celebration with a four-course menu with signature dishes such as the Peking duck and a dim sum platter. Meanwhile, the regular a la carte menu is also on offer as an alternative option.

Location: Atlantis the Palm

Price: For Dh288 per person.

Timings: From 6.30pm onwards.

Thiptara Palace Downtown

Experience a different iftar situated at the edge of Burj Lake. Thiptara is offering Thai cuisine will take guests on a culinary journey through the islands.

Location: The Palace Downtown Dubai

Cost: Dh255 per person 25 per cent off when dining or booking during the first week of Ramadan

Timings: Daily from sunset to 9pm

Günaydin

Günaydin offers a four course iftar menu in addition to the a la carte menu to end the fast, inclusive of water and Turkish tea. Share some of Günaydın’s popular grilled selections such as chicken sis kebab, pistachio or adana kebab and begendi kebab, along with other Turkish dishes.

Location: Souk Al Bahar - Dubai

Cost: Dh230 per person

Timings: Daily from sunset onwards

La Petite Maison Dubai

La Petite Maison Dubai has crafted an iftar menu with Riviera-influenced classics featuring a selection of La Petite Maison’s signature dishes. The meal will start with soup and dates, followed by a variety of starters, including green lentils, quinoa salad, carpaccio tuna and calamari. Choose a main course, such as grilled sirloin, grilled lamb cutlets with smoked aubergine, grilled tiger prawns and Arrabbiata and finish off with a dessert. Choose from cheesecake, warm chocolate mousse with malt ice cream or pistachio cake that comes with either a choice of tea or coffee.

Location: DIFC

Cost: Dh240 per person (minimum two people)

Timings: Daily from sunset to 8pm

Cipriani

This Ramadan, Cipriani Dubai serves an iftar of its best-selling and most popular dishes. The menu is designed to be shared between groups of two or more and will change on a weekly basis. Based on a sharing concept, guests will be served dates and a soup of the day on arrival, followed by a selection of Cipriani’s starters including the burrata alla Mediterranean, calamari fritti with tartar sauce and the crisp cucumber salad with sweetcorn, cherry tomatoes and avocado. Cipriani will serve four main courses to each table to ensure that all diners sample the dishes. These dishes will include baked green taglioni with veal ham; followed by the Aubergine alla parmigiana, veal piccatine al limone, served alongside a rice pilaf, and grilled lamb chops with mixed seasonal vegetables. The Cipriani Vanilla Merengue will end the meal on a sweet note, alongside tea and Italian coffee.

Location: Cipriani, DIFC

Cost: Dh280 per person

Timing: Daily from sunset to 11.45pm

Scalini

This May, Scalini Dubai will be marking Ramadan with a special iftar that’s a three-course meal. Changing on a weekly basis, the menu is offering a selection of Italian dishes including Burrata con Datterini (burrata with cherry tomatoes), Calamari Fritti (calamari fried in a light tempura and served with Tartar sauce) and Insalata Tricolore (avocado, cherry tomatoes with mozzarella).

Then you can choose between fresh pasta or classic dishes such as pizza with white cream and truffle, spaghetti with lobster in tomato sauce or fillets of Mediterranean wild sea bass. For dessert, Scalini Dubai will be serving a twist on the traditional Ramadan staple by creating a different date cake.

Location: Scalini Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Jumeirah

Cost: Dh265 per person minimum of 2 people

Timings: Daily from sunset to 8pm

Dh300 and more

Hell’s Kitchen Dubai

Take a different approach to Ramadan this year at the second global outpost of Gordon Ramsay’s Hell’s Kitchen and first-of-its-kind in the Middle East. Expect a selection of local flavors as the restaurant serves up their famous dishes with an Emirati twist. Savor a menu of sharing mezzes and a la carte mains featuring signature dishes and Middle Eastern favorites including a slow-cooked lamb shank tagine or delicious crispy salmon along with a selection of flame-grilled sides such as lamb chops, koftas and shish kebabs. For dessert, try the decadent sticky date pudding or tuck into the Middle Eastern classic, Umm Ali or go all out with Hell’s Kitchen peanut butter fudge cheesecake drizzled with salted caramel and topped with whipped cream.

Location Ceasar's Palace Bluewaters

Cost Dh350 per person

Timings Daily from sunset to 8.30pm

Doors Freestyle Grill

Doors Freestyle Grill, welcomes Ramadan with iftar offerings including Turkish specialties and beverages with a spin, including Lentil soup or Chicken soup, salads like the eggplant and pomegranate salad. For mains, diners can try the beef kaymak, lamb chops, grilled king prawns and other premium meat cuts. Leave some room for dessert, which includes baklava sweetened with natural honey, the traditional Turkish kemal pasa, and a celebratory special Triliche, as well as mixed fruit.

Location: Doors Freestyle Grill, Al Seef, Dubai.

Costs: Dh345 per person

Timings: From Sunset to 10pm

Over Dh400

Aspen Chalet

Indulge in a blend of tradition and style surrounded by loved ones with iftar in the cosy, modern rustic Aspen Chalets, positioned overlooking Ski Dubai. Set to be a unique evening, guests can enjoy the ultimate luxury of a Private Chef, who will profile a variety of flavours with an array of Middle Eastern dishes.

Location: Ski Dubai, Aspen Chalet

Cost: Dh650 per person, with a minimum booking of 8 persons required for this package