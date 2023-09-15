Dubai: Just weeks after winning a world record for the 'Tallest Landmark Sign' in the Guinness World Records, Hatta is opening up to visitors starting September 15.
The Hatta Sign broke the record with a height of 19.28 meters.
Hatta Resorts and Wadi Hub is kicking off this season with the opening of a brand new Aerial Adventure Park. The park is perfect for thrill-seekers with High Ropes Course, Free Fall, Giant Swing, 45 Degree Zip, Bag Drop, Zip Line Belay and a Leap of Faith. Children can also have fun staying safe in a specially designed ground-level park.
Each of the park experiences lasts between 90 to 120 minutes, with the capacity to accommodate up to 75 visitors simultaneously. This children’s version offers an experience lasting between 30 to 45 minutes and can host up to 10 children at a time.
Hatta will still have its popular attractions such as kayaking, hiking, ziplining, mountain biking and the iconic Hatta Drop-in water slide.
Make your Hatta trip a staycation and choose from among Sedr Trailers at Hatta Resorts, Damani Lodges at Hatta Resorts, Caravans at Hatta Resorts or Domes at Hatta Resorts. You could also choose to go classic camping with your own vehicles or tents.