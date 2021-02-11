Video Credit:

Dubai: Hatta is one of UAE’s most popular eco-friendly adventure destinations. The experience at Hatta provides a world away from city life. It’s a rich, sensory treat, allowing visitors an opportunity to indulge in nature and outdoor adventure on the outskirts of the UAE.

About Hatta

About Hatta

The old village of Hatta is home to two prominent military towers from the 1880s. A fort from 1896 and the Juma mosque, which was built in 1780 and is the oldest building in Hatta. Since the early 1980s, Hatta has become a popular destination for adventuring tourism. Specifically, those who enjoy wadi bashing through the tracks between Hatta, Mahdah and Al Ain.

Over the years Hatta has rapidly developed into a prime regional destination for eco-tourism, integrating hospitality, retail and transportation to offer a diverse leisure experience that meets the aspirations of present and future generations. The tourism landscape at Hatta and its idyllic surroundings is undergoing further development in line with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum to engage local businesses, entrepreneurs, and young people.

In 2018 Dubai Holding built tourism-friendly infrastructure including the Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub and have since then welcomed more than 300,000 visitors comprising more than 120 nationalities in the last three years.

The current season runs until the end of April 2021.

Where exactly is Hatta?

Situated in Dubai’s largest national park and surrounded by the scenic Hajar Mountains, it is located near the Oman border, around a 90-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

Geographically, it is in the south-east of Dubai's main territory. It has the Ajman exclave of Masfout to the west and Ras Al Khaimah to the north.

Getting there

Getting there

If you have a car, then the route is easy to navigate and has beautiful scenic views of the Sharjah desert and the Hatta mountains as you cruise the winding roads. You don’t even need a four by four to get there.

Hatta Wadi Hub is located 3km from the main Hatta Fort roundabout.

The weather

Because of its location in the UAE, the weather in Hatta is a few degrees cooler than in the city. Hatta is located 368 meters above sea level, so the average yearly temperature is around 25.6 °C with about 104 mm of rainfall.

When it does rain, activities will close temporarily due to safety reasons and will reopen as soon as they are dry. Activities such as Hiking, Mountain Biking and Kayaking remain open during the rain and are explored at the person's own risk.

What can you do there?

Hatta Resorts and Hatta Wadi Hub offers an exciting roster of activities, ranging from glamping, hiking, mountain biking, kayaking to exploring the heritage of Hatta and indulging in authentic Emirati culture. It’s also a great spot for thrill-seekers and nature enthusiasts, who want to wander around the mountains and wadis.

10-metre high Climbing Wall

That's me tacking the easy side of the rock climbing wall.

A specially constructed climbing wall with recessed and projecting holds to provide practice in rock climbing. Attached to the back of the main zip-line tower, the climbing wall features 4 to 5 lanes with varying difficulty levels for guests of all ages. I tried this and it was super fun and accessible to people of all ages and skill.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Age: 7+

Weight: Min 15kg – Max 120kg

Price: Kids Dh35, Adults Dh50

Twin Zip Line

The zip line isn't as scary as it seems.

The most unique and popular attraction to Hatta Wadi Hub. It’s an adrenaline rush as you launch from the top of the mountain straight to the activity centre. The thrill mixed with the view is breath-taking. The Twin 350-metre zip-line means that you can go toegther with a friend.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Duration: 1 round

Age: 6+ years

Weight: Min 45kg – Max 90kg

Price: Dh95

Kayaking

Kayaking on the lake formed by the Hatta Dam is easily accessible from the Sedr Trailers Resort. Enjoy being on the water with Kayaking packages available to book from reception. Other water activities are also available to enjoy such as pedalo's and water bikes. Please book in advance to avoid any queues.

Timings: Sunday to Thursday: 7am to 9pm, Friday to Saturday: 7am to 10pm

Price: Single Kayak for Dh60, Double Kayak for Dh120, Pedal boat for Dh150

Cannon (Human Slingshot)

Cannon (Human Slingshot)

This exhilarating experience involves a catapult that is designed to achieve speeds of nearly 100-km/hour for thrill-seekers who want more than bungee jumping. Unlike a bungee, which involves a free fall and rebound, the human slingshot pushes guests straight out in one direction before dropping them.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Age: 16+

Weight: Min 45kg – Max 90kg

Height: Min 140cm – Max 200cm

Price: Adults Dh90

Paragliding

Strap in and take in the Hatta scenery via parachute in this incredible paragliding experience. Nothing beats the first experience of floating in the air hanging with the parachute and seeing the birds-eye view of 500 feet on the Rocky Mountains of Hatta.

Timings: 10am to 6pm

Age: 18+ years (Under 18 years must be accompanied by an adult)

Price: Dh650 per 15min flight

Hatta Hiking Trails

Hatta Hiking Trails

A 32.6-kilometre ability-graded set of hiking routes, is available, both for free and as guided tours, giving visitors the unique opportunity to enjoy the beauty and serenity of the Hatta mountains from up close. The trails, which start from the Hatta Wadi Hub, comprise four colour-coded routes of various difficulty levels, for absolute beginners through to experienced hikers and off-road runners. The routes are Green, Blue, Red and Black, going from easiest to hardest. For the guided mountain hikes take place from 8am to 6pm and cost Dh60 for two hours.

The Hatta hiking trail map

Hatta Mountain Biking

Image Credit:

Mountain Biking at Hatta Wadi Hub is both challenging and inspiring. The mountainous area of Hatta is home to multiple cross-country cycle routes each of various grades that cater to all levels of ability from beginners through to experienced riders. The Hatta bike trails are free to ride and are open all year round. They are open from 6am to 7pm and you can rent your own bike from Dh65 per hour for adults and Dh45 per hour for kids aged 10 and above.

Mountain Cart

Mountain Cart

Experience Hatta’s gravity-fueled activity – Mountain Carting. Take a leisurely roll or race your friends on these purpose-built, three-wheeled downhill carts and enjoy the view as you glide down the mountainside. No prior experience is needed for this activity, just a sense of adventure.

Timings: 9am to 6pm

Duration: 2 Rounds

Age: 16+

Price: Dh95

Big Plunge

Big Plunge

A large trampoline for adults to let their inner child jump free. This is guaranteed to leave you laughing you won’t want to stop.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Duration: 15 minutes

Age: 6+

Weight: 50kg - 110kg

Price: Dh10

Small Plunge

Small Plunge

The smaller version of the big plunge, this is a trampoline net for kids. Bounce with friends and challenge yourself to stay on your feet.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Age: 6+

Duration: 5mins

Weight: 15kg - 50kg

Price: Dh10

Net Walkway

Net Walkway

Walkthrough the Wadi on suspended footbridges. The canopy creates fun lookouts over natural sites allowing users to look down as they are suspended midair. A relaxing way to appreciate Hatta’s natural beauty.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Duration: 15 minutes

Age: 4+

Weight 15kg - 110kg

Duration 15 mins

Price: Dh10

Hatta Drop-In

Hatta Drop-In

The first of its kind in the UAE, this attraction brings innovation in terms of water sports. It features a crazy jump, crazy slide, drop-in doughnuts and tracks. It combines different and exciting methods of sliding into the water with doughnuts, skis and bodyboards. The Hatta Drop-in includes a Green Level Crazy Slide Track for beginners, a Blue Level Crazy Slide Track for intermediate users, and two advanced Red Level Crazy Slide Tracks.

Timings: 9am to 6pm

Age 6+

Duration: Per session

Price: Kids Dh50, Adults Dh95

Axe Throwing

Axe Throwing

Another first in the UAE and the region, the axe throwing experience is run by experts in charge of training guests on safety and accuracy. You will spend half an hour throwing a 680g axe against a wooden target. Much harder than it looks.

Timings: Weekdays: 8am to 6pm, Weekends: 8am to 8pm

Age: 16+

Duration: 15 mins

Price: Dh50

Archery

Archery

The favourite sport of the UAE can be enjoyed at a specially built zone featuring five lanes and a target distance of 10m. This is exciting for every skill level, from the first-time archer to the most experienced.

Timings: Weekdays: 8am to 6pm, Weekends: 8am to 8pm

Age: 8+

Duration: 15 mins

Price: Kids Dh35 | Adults Dh50

Zorbing

Zorbing

Zorbing is an attraction like no other. Rolling down the hill in a giant plastic ball. If you only do one adventure while you visit Hatta Wadi Hub – this one should be it! If you’re feeling extra adventurous ask the team to allow your friend along with you. Double the fun.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Age: 6+

Price: Adults Dh55

Note: Water involved

Zorbing Football

Zorbing Football

Also known as Bubble Football, the newest craze for energetic mindsets. By taking the popular sport of football, they’ve placed players into giant inflatable hamster balls covering the upper body and head only leaving the legs to run free, transforming the game into something quite different as you bump into your friends and roll around.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Age: 6+

Price: Dh35

Note: Minimum 4 people

Gel Ball

A new technology of paintball which removes the pain and the mess but includes more thrill and fun as you charge around the battlefield in teams, equipped with safety gear and a high-powered gel ball gun. The aim of the game is to zone in on the other team and hit them until the smoke pops. This is the first of its kind in the region and a must-try with friends.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Age: 8+

Price: Dh85

Duration: 20 mins

Note: Minimum 4 people

Tube Sliding

A gripping, grass slide that allows you to glide down the hillside on a tube at high speeds. Take a single ride or attach your tube to a friend and propel down together.

Timings: 8am to 6pm

Age: 15+

Duration: 1 slide

Price: Dh45

Explore Old Hatta

Horse Back riding in the Hatta Fort Horses

Image Credit: Suppied

A quaint horse-riding school located within the Hatta village that hosts a number of beautiful horses to enjoy rides and tours based on your experience. Take a leisurely stroll through the old Hatta farm roads and take in the picturesque scenery along the route.

Visit the Hatta Heritage Village

Hatta Heritage Village is one of the most popular and unique landmarks near Dubai, especially for those who want to get to know the Arab culture and see some of the last remaining symbols of its erstwhile splendour. This mountain village, presumed to be over 3000 years old, has been preserved and restored to its original glory to give tourists a glimpse of how the Emiratis lived centuries ago. The village showcases all the aspects of life in the days of the yore- households, defence, economic, and agricultural subsistence.

Backdropped by the majestic Hajar Mountain range, date trees, and vast expanses of barren land, visiting this place is like stepping back in time. There are over 30 small and large structures in this complex that have been brought back to their original appearance.

Complementing the variety of adventure experiences, Hatta Heritage Village, one of the oldest existing Emirati villages in Dubai has been rebuilt and enhanced to offer a unique local community feel taking visitors back hundreds of years to interact with authentic Emirati culture. The site includes a Majlis, where locals and visitors come together to share and learn the history of Hatta; boutique shops selling local arts and crafts and Hatta-made honey; a heritage store and a local restaurant called Al Hajarain.

Timings: Saturday to Thursday from 7.30am to 8.30pm

Fridays from 2:30pm to 8:30PM

Price: Free Entry

Here’s where you can spend the night

Hatta Damani Lodges

Hatta Damani Lodges

The Hatta Damani Lodges are cosy purpose-built lodges embedded in the amazing Hatta mountains overlooking the Hatta Wadi Hub activity park. Each has a private terrace with amazing hill-top views. The lodges have access to all the amenities you would expect in a hotel, modern bathrooms, Wi-Fi, TV, comfy bedding – plus the ability to configure the rooms to sleep a family of 2 adults and 2 children. But no five-star frills. This 2-star hotel offers room service and a tour desk. There is a children's playground and guests can make use of free WiFi and free private parking. Guests at the accommodation will be able to enjoy activities in and around Hatta, like hiking and cycling.

Hatta Sedr Trailers

Hatta Sedr Trailers

Hatta is now home to the region’s first “trailer hotel”, visitors can camp along the banks of Hatta Dam in luxuriously appointed trailers. Leave your car with us at reception and the staff will transport you to your very own Sedr trailers nestled in the mountains. All trailers are on a first come, first served basis. Once inside, the amenities are hotel standard – everything you would expect, like modern bathrooms, Wi-Fi, TV and comfy bedding.

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Nestled amidst the Hajar Mountains, JA Hatta Fort Hotel is a unique resort steeped in serenity and adventure. Away from the city, Dubai’s Only Mountain Resort is the ideal getaway for the whole family to enjoy. Prices are approximately Dh750 per night.

Camping

Outdoor enthusiasts who want to truly be one with nature can explore the landscapes of Hatta from the comfort of their own caravan - or tent. The Grounds are the perfect spot to get a unique take on the surrounding national park.

Camping

UAE’s outdoor explorers can park their cars next to their camping site, allowing easy access in and out of the Grounds. Barbecue areas are installed in the vicinity, guests looking to get a bite to eat without cooking can head down to the food trucks located at the Hatta Wadi Hub.

Tent Camping

Timings: Overnight

Price: Tents Dh129 Weekdays, Dh199 Weekends and Public Holidays

Note: Guests must bring their own tents

Caravan Camping

Timings: Overnight

Price: Tents Dh299 Weekdays, Dh399 Weekends & Public Holidays