Abu Dhabi: Miral, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced on Thursday that a Harry Potter-themed land, a first in the Middle East, will be coming to Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, within the world’s largest indoor theme park, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
Visitors to the new themed-land will be able to recognise and enjoy much-love and iconic locations from the wizarding world in Abu dhabi. So you may be able to see the Shrieking shack and have a beverage at The Three Broomsticks, or take a stroll through Diagon Alley. The details have not been revealed yet, so fans will have to wait.
Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Miral expressed his excitement about this project saying: “We are very proud of our continuous partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery and excited to be bringing this spell binding first to the Middle East and the world in the future. This is yet another testament to our commitment to continue to position Yas Island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure, and a great addition to Abu Dhabi’s tourism offerings, contributing to the growth and economic diversification of the Emirate.”
Pam Lifford, President, Global Brands and Experiences from Warner Bros. Discovery, said: “The Wizarding World offers something for fans of every age to enjoy. The original Harry Potter stories and the blockbuster film series continue to captivate and inspire hundreds of millions of fans around the world, and our Global Themed Entertainment team together with our world-class partner Miral, will expand our successful Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi to bring this magical experience to life. Together with our lands at Universal Parks, this will add a wholly new and spectacular destination for fans to immerse themselves in.”
Harry Potter became a global phenomenon, spanning eight films based on the best-selling book series authored by JK Rowling. The books - of which 600 million copies were sold worldwide, have been distributed in more than 200 territories and translated into over 80 languages.
TThe theme park already has other themed-land such as Bedrock, Dynamite Gulch, Cartoon Junction, Gotham City and Metropolis, all relatable to Warner Bros. fans.
The Harry Potter themed land will be significant in scale and join the existing six Immersive Lands in the award-winning theme park, a press statement said. The opening dates have not been announced.