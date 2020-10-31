A dark room, a dark tale and goosebumps all around. That’s the treat on offer at the Junction this Halloween during the performance of ‘Tales in the Spotlight’.
The Junction, Dubai’s largest community theatre space, has teamed up with drama school The Hive for the telling of spooky tales from around the world.
The list of 12 such plots will be narrated by some of the best storytellers in the UAE and draw on stories from Mexico, Scotland, India, Africa, and more.
Dress up for this fest and don’t forget your mask. The best dressed member will receive a special prize at the end of the night.
This is no trick – just a very, very scary treat.
The show at the Junction runs from 7.30pm. Tickets are Dh50.