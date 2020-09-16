Dubai: From now until the end of September, Laguna waterpark is offering UAE residents full day access passes inclusive of unlimited food and beverage for Dh50 until the end of September.
The offer is applicable to tickets purchased online only and is valid for visits to the waterpark from Sundays to Tuesdays.
Located at the beachfront La Mer – the new offer includes endless food and beverage until 5pm during the day of your visit. Plus, children below the age of two can enter for free.
From an endless surf wave, to a slide tower and a children’s zone, where the kiddos will be entertained for hours on end. Adult thrill seekers can take a ride on the Constrictor, Free Fall and Mad Racer, while those who would just like to relax can chill in the lazy river or infinity pool as well as switch off and escape the crowd at the luxury cabanas.
Key information:
Where: Laguna Waterpark, La Mer
Cost: Dh50 pass to Laguna Waterpark
When: Tickets available to purchase until the end of September, available to be redeemed on visits from Sunday to Tuesday.