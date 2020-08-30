Yas Theme Parks are offering UAE residents the chance to purchase discounted tickets between September 1 and 5, 2020 at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi.
It’s up to you, whether you want to ride the world’s fastest roller coaster, or to dive head first into a wave pool.
These discounted tickets at Ferrari World will cost Dh150 , while Yas Waterworld tickets will cost you Dh130 (Excluding ladies days) and Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi are offering their tickets for Dh195 per person, which is quite a big discount if you compare it to the original prices.
Discounted tickets purchased within the flash sale will be only valid for visits until September 30.
The offer can be redeemed online only via each park’s website.
Key info
Location: Yas Island Abu Dhabi
Cost: Starting from Dh130
When: Buy them from September 1 to 5 and enjoy until September 30.