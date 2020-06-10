The James Baldwin documentary will show on VOD platforms and at Cinema Akil

I am not your Negro Image Credit: Supplied

A free viewing of award-winning documentary ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ is coming to the UAE.

Local film distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment, in partnership with VOD platforms beIN, OSN, Etisalat’s E-Life, Du, Vodafone, Ooredoo and Omantel, will stream the documentary for free across 24 Middle Eastern countries.

‘I Am Not Your Negro’, a 2016 documentary based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript of ‘Remember This House’ and narrated by Samuel L Jackson, will be available to stream by the public from June 11 until June 17.

In addition, the film will screen for free at the indie movie theatre Cinema Akil, on June 12 and 13 at 4pm, in Al Serkal Avenue.

The initiative to show the film is aligned with the Black Lives Matter protests across America, which were spurred on by the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.