A free viewing of award-winning documentary ‘I Am Not Your Negro’ is coming to the UAE.
Local film distributor Front Row Filmed Entertainment, in partnership with VOD platforms beIN, OSN, Etisalat’s E-Life, Du, Vodafone, Ooredoo and Omantel, will stream the documentary for free across 24 Middle Eastern countries.
‘I Am Not Your Negro’, a 2016 documentary based on James Baldwin’s unfinished manuscript of ‘Remember This House’ and narrated by Samuel L Jackson, will be available to stream by the public from June 11 until June 17.
In addition, the film will screen for free at the indie movie theatre Cinema Akil, on June 12 and 13 at 4pm, in Al Serkal Avenue.
The initiative to show the film is aligned with the Black Lives Matter protests across America, which were spurred on by the killing of George Floyd by a Minnesota police officer.
Baldwin, whose written works examined race and racism in America, wrote a collection of notes and letters in the mid-70s, where he recounts the lives of his close friends and civil rights activists Malcolm X, Martin Luther King Jr and Medgar Evers, which sets the basis for ‘I Am Not Your Negro’. The non-fictional film was nominated for an Academy Award and won a Bafta for Best Documentary.