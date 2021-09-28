Dubai: If you want to enjoy a killer burger, juicy short ribs or some chili con carne while maintaining a more plant based diet, then you can head down to a bunch of top F&B spots in Dubai to try their impossible ‘meat’.
California-based Impossible Foods has launched in the UAE, the company’s first marketin the Middle East. Their Impossible Burger, is halal, kosherand gluten-free certified, and now available on the menus of select restaurants across Dubai including Pickl, Akira Back, The Maine Oyster Bar & Grill, Maiz Tacos, Sausage Fabrique, Pitfire Pizza and more.
With its unique geographical location and international population, the UAE’s diverse food culture serves as a perfect platform to highlight the versatility of Impossible Burger. As a result, Dubai’s top chefs have created some of the world’s most innovative plant-based dishes to date: Impossible Chorizo Gyoza by Chef Akira Back, Impossible Flauta by Luma Makhlouf of Maiz Taco, and Impossible Spiral South African Boerewors at Sausage Fabrique, to name a few.
A long-time fan of Impossible Foods, Pickl CEO and Founder Stephen Flawith created three original Impossible Burger menu items specifically for the homegrown burger chain: Impossible Cheeseburger, Impossible Double Cheeseburger and Impossible Fries.
“These days, people want to reduce their meat intake for many reasons, whether it be environmental, health or ethical reasons,” said CEO and Founder Stephen Flawith. “We’re pumped to round off our Pickl Plant Based menu with the introduction of Impossible Burger.”