Dubai: Majid Al Futtaim’s North 28 Restaurant, which overlooks Ski Dubai in Mall of the Emirates has launched a new selection of hot chocolates in collaboration with Mirzam Chocolate Makers. The menu, comprising four indulgent beverages, will be available exclusively at, Mirzam, the UAE’s first bean-to-bar chocolate maker.
The artisan chocolate is heavily influenced by the heritage and history of the UAE. Created with chocolate lovers in mind. On the menu, visitors can try the Signature Hot Chocolate, made with raw cocoa beans, which is then grated into small pieces and steamed together with milk to create a thick, rich, hot chocolate.
Then there’s the Vegan Dark Hot Chocolate made with cocoa beans and unrefined cane sugar. Followed by their White Hot Chocolate made only with cocoa butter, milk and sugar.
And the Arabic Hot Chocolate, which is infused with cardamom and locally roasted coffee. This drinking chocolate option is inspired by homegrown Coffee (or Gahwa).
The new range of Mirzam hot chocolate beverages is currently available in North 28 and within Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates. Each hot chocolate costs Dh25.
Key info:
Location: Mall of the Emirates, near Ski Dubai
Cost: Dh25 for a hot chocolate