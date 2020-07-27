The Prusiana Brunch at Enigma – a reinterpretation of classic Persian and South-American flavours – will make its way onto the culinary scene this weekend, on Friday July 31. The Persian restaurant at Palazzo Versace Dubai promises to immerse guests to a new season unique dining.
At the hands of Michelin Starred chef, Mansour Memarian, The Prusiana brunch at Enigma will unveil Persian and Peruvian dishes designed for sharing.
The culinary offerings will feature both cuisines’ favorites, as well as seasonal fresh produce. Diners will commence their exceptional Prusiana journey with a selection of cold starters, as well as appetizers prepared at their table. This selection includes Peruvian tiraditos, traditional Peruvian cosa limena or the Persian classics masto laboo or salad shirazi.
The mains are served family-style and include premium meat kebabs, slow-cooked stews and several dishes prepared by the chefs at the table. The evening continues with live entertainment, as the guests enjoy a selection of traditional Iranian and Peruvian deserts, such as faloodeh or suspiro limeno.
Key information:
Where: Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf
Cost: Dh250 including food only, Dh269 including food and soft drinks, Dh425 including food and house beverages, Dh125 for children aged 5 to 12.
When: Every Friday from 7pm to 11pm