Dubai: Every Monday, ladies can start their morning for less and enjoy a 50 per cent discount on the L’Occitane Café breakfast menu. The promotion is redeemable every Monday until 1pm for ladies only.
The cafe offers homemade pastries, and French breakfast dishes including Eggs your way for Dh20, the L’Occitane Shakshouka for 32.50, the Waffle dish for Dh30, and their Avocado on Rustic toast for Dh34.
Make sure you try their Pain Perdu at just Dh32.50 or their energy-boosting Super Food Açai. The cafe's dishes are inspired by the South of France.