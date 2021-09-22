The public watching spectacular Fire works at Burj Al Arab during new year 2014 celebration in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: This year’s KSA National Day celebrations in Dubai will welcome UAE residents, visitors and Saudi citizens to enjoy a packed line-up of family-friendly festivities, super sales and great promotions.

The 91st KSA National Day, held on September 23, will take on even greater significance this year following the official reopening of land and air borders between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. A hugely popular and much-loved destination for tourists travelling from the Kingdom, Dubai will warmly welcome families and visitors arriving by car or plane.

With so many Saudi nationals calling the UAE home, the close brotherly ties that exist between the two nations will help to create a wonderful festival of fun to mark this important day.

Here’s what you can do on this celebratory day:

Fireworks and colourful displays

Some of Dubai’s most famous landmarks will be lit up in the colours of the Saudi Arabian flag on 23 September in a celebration of unity. From 8pm onwards the Burj Khalifa will be illuminated with the KSA flag, while the Dubai Fountain will perform a specially choreographed show with water displays accompanied by the Saudi national anthem.

The Burj Al Arab Hotel in Jumeirah will also host three-minute-long fireworks displays at 8.30pm and The Frame in Zabeel Park will be bathed in green light.

The IMAGINE Show at Dubai Festival City Mall will stage a special performance for KSA National Day featuring projections, animations and more from 7.30pm onwards. The Palm Fountain at The Pointe on Palm Jumeirah will wow onlookers with its own display repeated every hour from 8pm. The outside of the Museum of the Future and Ski Dubai will also be illuminated in green.

Shows

Dubai’s comedy institution, The Laughter Factory, returns to the stage with a live stand-up show at Duke’s The Palm hotel on September 24. Irish comedian Danny O'Brien will be joined by American stand-ups Rob Ryan and Gabriel Rutledge.

The Theatre at Mall of the Emirates will stage a performance of the Louna Go-Go Sailors play on September 24 and 25. The upbeat musical is ideal for little ones aged one to 10 years and is packed with opportunities to dance and sing along.

Fight fans are invited to the mixed martial arts event Matrix Fight Night taking place at Palazzo Versace Dubai's Como Garden on 24 September. The latest showdown will see talented fighters step into the ring for a series of thrilling MMA matches. Highlights include a women's fight between Puja Tomar and Jojo Rajakumari. The event will also see the undefeated Anshul Jubli take on Farhad Hazratzada.

The world's biggest classical music show, the InClassica International Music Festival, will come to Dubai on 24 September. Russian cellist Alexander Knyazev will perform at Coca-Cola Arena, alongside the Russian National Orchestra and the renowned British conductor Alexander Shelley.

The Junction theatre will stage Shakespeare in Love on 23 September. The romantic comedy tells the story of a young William Shakespeare who meets his muse, Viola, while working on a new play. Audiences will enter a world full of love triangles, mistaken identities, rival thespians and sword fights.

The international stage show phenomenon MAMMA MIA! will delight fans of the timeless pop group ABBA on 25 September. The Dubai Opera will host the live concert, which is visiting Dubai as part of a worldwide tour celebrating 22 years since it was first premiered in London's glittering West End.

Activities

Visitors and residents eager to explore the great outdoors can take part in the Mantra X Hatta Race at Hatta Water Dam on September 24 . The race consists of an 800m swim, a 1.5km kayak, a 15km hike/run, and a 30km bike ride. Participants can opt to compete on their own or in a team of four and must have a basic first-aid certificate to take part. The race is suitable for novice and experienced adventure racers alike.

To celebrate KSA National Day, entry to the Dolphin & Seal Show at Dubai Dolphinarium will be half price from 23 to 25 September. Customers can use the promo code DTCM50 online to apply the savings.

The UAE’s largest handmade art, fashion and craft event, the ARTE market, will visit Times Square Centre on September 24 as part of this year’s Dubai Home Festival and KSA National Day celebrations. An acronym for ‘Artisans of the Emirates’, ARTE promotes art, design, fashion, craft and foods, all handmade in the UAE by the market’s vendors. A great place to pick up unique, one-off items as well as great design inspiration, the ARTE market is open from 10am to 6pm.

F&B promotions

Diners can enjoy gourmet food at great prices as part of the super Foodie Month promotion held at GRAZE Gastro Grill at La Ville Hotel in City Walk. Until 30 September, residents and visitors can indulge in a delicious three-course set menu for Dh199. Enjoy the Australian beef with sides, starters and desserts. Appetizers include a beef tartare or creamy burrata along with other options. For mains, diners can choose from selected signature dishes with meat or seafood plates available. End dinner with delicious desserts such as warm chocolate tart or a strawberry pavlova. Vegetarian options are available on request. The promotion is available Sunday to Friday from 5pm to 11.30pm and Saturday from 12pm to 11.30pm.

Staycation deals

The Millennium Plaza Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road will host an exclusive Saudi National Day offer, with KSA citizens receiving 10 per cent off the best available rates for rooms and a free upgrade to the next room category. An additional 20 per cent saving is also available on room service and on F&B purchased at the hotel’s Infinity Pool restaurant. The deal is available until September 25.

This KSA National Day, book an extraordinary holiday at Dubai’s most iconic resort, Atlantis the Palm. The hotel’s Rest & Play offer includes Dh200 arcade credit at Wavehouse, an extra 30-minutes added to any 60-minute spa treatment, Dh100 off every purchase of Dh300 at Hamac and 25 per cent off all jewellery plus a complimentary amethyst stone with every purchase at Dhamani.

Park Hyatt Dubai’s KSA National Day deal includes one night in a four-bedroom holiday villa with a private pool and space for up to eight adults and two children below 12. An afternoon BBQ by the pool including starters, live BBQ station with an experienced chef to do all the cooking plus side dishes, dessert and soft beverages for up to 2.5 hours is also included. Guests can also enjoy 20 per cent off in selected restaurants in the resort, access to hotel pool and gym and access to The Cave Kids Club. Offer is valid for stays until 30 September.

The Ritz Carlton Dubai International Financial Centre’s Escape Shopping deal is perfect for KSA National Day guests. The offer includes accommodation in a spacious room or suite, a Dh300 voucher for The Dubai Mall and kids up to six years stay for free

Melia Desert Palm Resort and Hotel invites guests to celebrate the 91st KSA National Day with a one-night stay in a two-bedroom villa with a private swimming pool and breakfast for four guests. A family picnic for four guests in the villa is also included as well as pool toys for the kids.

Guests checking into the St. Regis Dubai, The Palm can enjoy complimentary access to The View, the new observation deck that overlooks The Palm Jumeirah.

Mall activations

Nakheel Mall will welcome KSA nationals with exclusive offers at selected F&B and entertainment outlets. Customers are requested to present their IDs (passports/IDs) to receive the offers. The mall will also stage live entertainment, with oud players performing over the three-day celebration period.

Skywards members can earn 91 per cent extra miles when they shop at The Dubai Mall and upload their receipts using the mall’s app. A minimum spends of Dh100 is required. Miles will be credited within one week from the receipt upload date. The promotion runs from 23 to 25 September.

Shoppers can earn 91 per cent extra U By Emaar points when using their U By Emaar app until October 2 . The app can be used at Dubai Marina Mall, The Springs Souk, Meadows Village and Meadows Souk.

The Dubai Mall will host a special KSA National Day Celebration at the Dubai Aquarium from September 23 to 25. The KSA flag will be raised inside the Dubai Aquarium as part of the unique underwater event, with performances at 11.45am, 2.45pm and 4.30pm.

Sales & Promotions

MUJI will brighten shoppers’ moods with a variety of body products available as part of the My MMUJI, My Mood range. For every Dh100 spent, customers will receive Dh25 off their bill. The promotion is available until October 4.

ShoeExpress will thrill shoppers with mega offers on a range of selected items available from September 23 to 25 . Customers will find great deals at Shoeexpress stores in Oasis Centre, City Centre Mirdif, Arabian Centre, City Centre Deira, Ibn Battuta Mall and BurJuman malls.

Fashion store Temperley London has a great part sale with prices reduced by as much as 90 per cent. The offer is available from September 23 to 25 at the brand’s outlet in The Dubai Mall.