Dubai: Following the re-opening of Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, the theme park has launched a new Hypercars exhibition.
The year-long exhibition promises an incredible experience to Ferrari fans. The collection in Abu Dhabi includes many of the limited-series cars currently on display at the Ferrari Museum in Maranello.
The cars on display include La Ferrari, a hypercar representing the quintessence of Ferrari; and the Enzo, a hypercar dedicated to the inspiring founder. The GTO, of which only 272 were produced and sold out before the car even went into production, the F40, known as the ‘mother of all modern hypercars’ and the F50, which set a new benchmark in the automobile industry.
The Hypercars exhibition is part of the lineup of new experiences at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi in the lead up to the park’s 10-year anniversary this November.
Visitors are also in for a treat with the exhibition featuring Ferrari’s One-Off program and Tailor-Made program, both of which offer a glimpse into Ferrari’s signature exclusivity. The One-Off program delivers custom-made cars for select clients, whereas the Tailor-Made program allows owners to create their own customized version of an existing model. The one-of-a-kind cars are invariably unique masterpieces of styling and engineering, setting unparalleled automobile milestones in motoring history.
Safety measures in place include mandatory online booking to ensure that the limited capacity of 30 per cent at the theme park is adhered to, thermal screening cameras, safe distance markers at all rides and outlets, modified ride capacity and modified dining and shopping experiences.
Key info:
Location: Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island
Cost: Tickets start at Dh295 and must be booked online ahead of visiting the theme park
Timings: Daily from 11am to 8pm