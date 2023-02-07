Why not make the most of the fantastic weather in the UAE and spend your door outdoors? All you need to do is grab a picnic basket, fill it with some sumptuous snacks, and then head to these amazing outdoor parks. The fresh air, the great expanse of lawns, and nature will put you right in the weekend mood.
Al Qara’in Park 4: This park is the latest one to open in the emirate and stretches across 72,00 sqm. In line with the Sharjah Ruler’s directives to enhance the green stretches in Sharjah, this park was inaugurated last week. The park features colourful seating areas and also has kids’ play areas.
Al Ghafiya Park: Situated in the Al Ghafiya district of Sharjah, this park is not exactly in the city centre. However, a trip out there could be a fun and unique day out with the family for a picnic or a stroll.
Al Nahda Park: If you’re into a daily jog or walk, or want to get your kids involved in sports, try the Al Nahda Park. The park has soccer and basketball fields along with kids’ play areas and walking routes.
Al Heera Beach: This new beach development features a skate park, jogging tracks, cycling paths and play areas for kids. The beach also has dining options, so you can make a day of it while enjoying the cool weather now.
Sharjah Desert Park: With the Natural History Museum, Arabian Wildlife Centre and the Children's Farm, this park is not just a place to enjoy a simple picnic. The park offers educational ways for kids to spend their free time while parents can enjoy a nice day out at its café or using their picnic facilities to enjoy the last weeks of winter.
Al Talah Park: Another option to spend a relaxing evening with the family, this park is smaller and makes it easier to keep track of little ones running around.
Al Ittihad Park: With a long 2.5km stretch featuring ponds, fountains, eateries and shops the park is perfect for your daily walk. It also has Instagrammable spots to catch the best sunset photos with the pearl monument as the backdrop.