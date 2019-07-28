Krispy Kreme's new White Chocolate Frappe with whipped cream and chocolate syrup Image Credit: Supplied

It’s 47 degrees outside and we all need a little relief from the heat and humidity. However, work, budget and time means that we can’t all escape to cooler climes for the summer. Wouldn’t it be nice to be able to take advantage of a temporary fix, a soothing balm for your insides? What if one drink could serve as a dessert and pick-me-up?

That’s exactly what Krispy Kreme’s new White Chocolate Frappe delivers. With two espresso shots, vanilla and white chocolate syrup and a Frozze mix base, you’ll get a sweet hit of caffeine in every sip. While some may find the drink a tad bit on the sugary side, that’s nothing a good cardio session and generally balanced diet can’t take care of! If you’re feeling extra calorie conscious, opt for a cup without the whipped cream.

Whether you’re wrapping your head around the start of the working week on an early Sunday morning, feeling dozy at your desk on a late Tuesday afternoon or looking for something rejuvenating ahead of a big end-of-week presentation, this frappe takes care of business Image Credit: Supplied

With 100 per cent Arabica dark roast coffee and its Krispy Kreme-exclusive ice mix, you’ll be hard-pressed to find another drink around town that supplies quite as much pep as this one. Whether you’re wrapping your head around the start of the working week on an early Sunday morning, feeling dozy at your desk on a late Tuesday afternoon or looking for something rejuvenating ahead of a big end-of-week presentation, this frappe takes care of business.

The White Chocolate Frappe is one of Krispy Kreme’s four new cold coffees on its refreshed menu. There’s also a White Chocolate Latte, Americano and an Iced Latte. You can pick up these drinks in medium for Dh20 or upsize to a large for just Dh2 extra. They’re available in-store or on delivery via Deliveroo.