Celebrity chef Nobu Matsuhisa will return to Dubai at his namesake restaurant at Atlantis, The Palm, as part of the hotel’s Culinary Month, to be held from September 27 to October 28.

Matsuhisa will be in town to celebrate 10 years of Nobu Dubai with guests, who will have the chance to dine on a special menu with him. Other events include a special grape and cheese night at Ronda Locatelli, by Michelin star chef Giorgio Locatelli; a Four Hands dinner curated by Ossiano Chef de Cuisine Gregoire Berger and Carnival Tresind Dubai chef Himanshu Saini; and a team-up of South African MasterChef judge Reuben Riffel and Raymond Wong, the Chef de Cuisine of Seafire Steakhouse & Bar.

Meals are all individually priced. Reservations can be made directly with the hotel.