We are quickly approaching summer break, during which kids could either stay home in front of the television, or join an award-winning camp, so why not challenge them a little bit during their time off.

ESM Holiday Camps is UAE’s leading multi-activity camp provider for children aged 4 to12 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for the past 12 years. The Multi-Activity Summer Camp in Dubai encourages children to thrive, learn and develop while making friends and having fun. They offer a range of over 16 sports and arts activities, with each group and session perfectly suited to the age and ability of every child.

ESM Holidays Camp, part of East Sports Management, won Gold at 2019 Sports Industry Awards (SPIA) for Best Youth Development Project.

The main aim is to enhance their holidays and avoid pupils staying at home and indulging in too much “screen time”. Instead, they come to camp, learn new skills and stay active while having fun in a safe learning environment.

What is ESM Summer Holiday Camp?

The ESM Holiday Camp is a multi-activity camp experience that is recognized by child development professionals as valuable in helping children mature socially, emotionally, intellectually, morally, and physically. The camp is the most awarded multi-activity summer camp provider for children aged 4-12 in the UAE and has been the parents’ choice of Camp for over 14 Years.

The ESM Holiday Camp, perfect for kids aged 4 to 12 years, is uniquely positioned to provide developmental skills for children. The camp program is a good mix of over 16 sports activities to get the hearts pumping and indoor activities to help concentrate minds and encourage dexterity.

The biggest plus of the multi-activity camps is that they help young people discover and explore their talents, interests, and values. Most schools don't satisfy all these needs. Kids who have had camp experiences at ESM Holiday Camp end up being healthier and have less developmental problems. The ESM Holiday Camp experience is recognized by child development professionals as valuable in helping children mature socially, emotionally, intellectually, morally, and physically.

How good are the facilities?

ESM makes sure that all the venues have great state of the art facilities, with health and safety always being the top priority. Many of the camp facilities include indoor multi-purpose halls, stages used for many school productions, sports fields, tennis courts, basketball courts, swimming pools, shaded turf areas, creativity classrooms plus a shaded foundation stage play area for the younger campers.

When does the summer camp take place?

Summer Camp takes place from June 30, 2019 to August 29, 2019. So make sure you register soon.

How much does the camp cost?

ESM offer daily and weekly rates. Prices do differ by camp venues & location. They do have some great offers when you book online:

• Book for 1-3 weeks and get 25 per cent discount on fees.

• Book for 4-7 weeks and get 35 per cent discount on fees.

• Camp Transportation is also available across multiple venues in Dubai. Dh100 per week.

• We offer additional 10 per cent Siblings Discount on Weekly Bookings

• (Offer) Use the special Gulf News discount code to get up to 40% on weekly bookings.

Parents can register and make payment online for both camps as well as transportation at esmacademies.ae/courses/SUMMER-HOLIDAY-CAMPS

What kind of sports & activities will my child part take?

The general activities, which take place, at most venues are as follows:

• Football

• Swimming

• Mini Cricket

• Gymnastics

• Kung Fu / Martial Arts

• Basketball

• Tennis

• Badminton

• Water Polo

• Dance

• Drama

• Rounders

• Rugby Skills

• Relay Races

• Arts & Craft

• Team Building

• Tournaments

• Quizzes

• Talent Shows

• Bouncy Castles

What is a typical day at camp?

A typical day starts at 9am (drop off at 8.15am) and finishes at 1.30pm (pick up 1.30 to 2pm). Although the majority of the activities are sports related, staff draw up a balanced program for each day to challenge kids physically and while they catch their breath, they will tap into their more creative thinking with arts and crafts activities.

Who will be teaching the kids?

The best camp staff in the UAE. The training staff consists of the best-certified and top qualified coaches in the UAE. ESM hire coaching staff with the best staff credentials across camps in the UAE, for their expertise and experience as well as for their dedication and the continual improvement of their coaching and teaching skills.

What are the different camp locations?

If you are looking for a camp closer to home, then ESM Holiday Camps makes it easier for you and currently offers camp experiences across 15 venues in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

1. Al Barsha - GEMS Dubai American Academy

2. Al Barsha South - GEMS World Academy

3. Dubai British School Jumeirah Park

4. The Villa Community - GEMS FirstPoint School - The Villa

5. Silicon Oasis - GEMS Wellington Academy

6. Al Sufouh - GEMS Wellington International School

7. Al Satwa - GEMS Wellington Primary School

8. Oud Metha - GEMS Winchester School

9. Al Safa - GEMS Jumeirah Primary School

10. Jumeirah – Jumerah Baccalaureate School

11. Mirdif - GEMS Royal Dubai School

12. Motorcity - GEMS Metropole School

13. Jebel Ali - The Winchester School - Jebel Ali

14. Springs & Meadows - Dubai British School

15. Khalifa City A - GEMS American Academy Abu Dhabi

Transportation

To avoid the morning rush, parents can use their door-to-door bus transportation to the closest venue to where they stay. ESM transport services are run by School Transport Services (STS), the company that handles transportation for schools across the UAE. Camp transportation costs AED 100/week.

Have more questions?

Email them on holidaycamp@esm.ae or call 04 3697817