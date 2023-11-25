DUBAI: The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature (Emirates LitFest), the Arab World’s largest celebration of stories and ideas, is excited to announce the next wave of outstanding authors set to captivate audiences at the 16th edition of the Festival, taking place from January 31 to February 6, 2024, at the Intercontinental, Dubai Festival City.
The Festival is organised with the support of Title Sponsor Emirates Airline and Founding Partner, the Dubai Culture Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), the Emirate’s dedicated authority for heritage, arts, and culture and under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
The Festival is thrilled to welcome an array of internationally renowned authors, including Booker Prize-winning author and President of the Royal Society of Literature Bernardine Evaristo; renowned shoe and accessories designer and author of Oh My Gosh, I Love Your Shoes! Sophia Webster; gender equality and arts advocate Eliza Reid, the First Lady of Iceland; Egyptian graphic novelist and illustrator Deena Mohamed; jewellery artist, sculptor and product designer Azza Al Qubaisi and critic, journalist, and fiction writer Ibrahim Farghali.
Returning to the Emirates LitFest stage will be Booker Prize-winning poet and novelist Ben Okri OBE; children’s writer best known for writing the Mr Gum series Andy Stanton and Emirati poet and member of Untitled Chapters Amal Al Sahlawi.
As part of this vibrant literary gathering, the Festival will present four engaging experiences catering to all age groups LitFest After Hours, Discovery Talks, LitFest Families, and Youth Day, offering attendees a diverse selection of events.