1 of 9
Eid Al Fitr will most likely fall on Thursday, May 13. This Eid, UAE residents are in for a long weekend. So, while most are still not ready to travel yet, many will be looking to travel within the country and experience a luxury staycation.
Image Credit: Stock image
2 of 9
PALAZZO VERSACE: Celebrate the special occasion of Eid Al Fitr with a relaxing holiday at Dubai’s most fashionable urban retreat. Check in to your own Versace-designed room or suite, relax with spa treatments and dine at a wide range of culinary experiences throughout your stay. The staycation includes a luxuriously room or suite, a Daily Breakfast buffet at Giardino for two adults and one child, a Daily lunch or dinner set menu for two, 20 per cent discount on food and beverage, 20 per cent discount on spa treatments. Offer is valid during the period of Eid Al Fitr, May 11 to 15, 2021. Starting from Dh1,190 plus taxes per room per night, based on a minimum 2-night stay.
Image Credit:
3 of 9
MEDIA ONE HOTEL: Media One brings you The Ultimate Urban Staycation with a brand new All-Inclusive package, running from Eid weekend, until the end of May. You pay one price and get everything throughout your stay at the hotel, starting from just Dh375 per person, based on two people staying in one room, for one night. The stay includes drinks from the 2pm check-in all the way up until 12noon the next day, as well as breakfast, lunch and dinner in your choice of any of the four outlets in the hotel (Qwerty, Café M, garden on 8, or Coco Lounge). This offer is available 7 days a week, throughout May.
Image Credit: Supplied
4 of 9
BNBMEHOMES: The bnbmehomes at Jumeirah Beach Residence brings you high-end waterfront apartments with an artistic blend of Arabic and Mediterranean architectural styles. The property is stylised with a modern aesthetic, with furniture that is extremely plush and comfortable. The cherry on the cake is the gorgeous view that tourists can revel while lounging on the balcony. A night stay starts from Dh2300 per night and can accommodate between 6 to 10 people. Facilities include Dedicated workspace Dishes and silverware, Kitchen, Pool, TV, washing machine, Wi-Fi and more.
Image Credit: Supplied
5 of 9
STUDIO ONE HOTEL: Studio One Hotel is running a great offer throughout May to celebrate Eid. These extended promotions include F&B spend, entrance to Dubai Parks & Resorts and cinema screenings, as well as a new all-inclusive offer! From May 13 to May 31, Studio One is offering a 'Stay-cay your way package' which offers two people a one night stay and, which includes Bed and breakfast for 2 people, early check-in and late Check-out (subject to availability), a Cinema screening and Dh200 per couple back in vouchers to use in Larte or the VOID.
Image Credit: Supplied
6 of 9
PARK REGIS KRIS KIN DUBAI: Park Regis Kris Kin Hotel, the hotel that connects historic and modern Dubai, is all set to welcome residents and guests looking for a relaxing destination to celebrate the end of Ramadan. Just 10 minutes away from the city’s popular attractions like The Dubai Frame, Dubai Garden Glow, and a 5-minute walk to Burjuman Shopping Center, Park Regis Kris Kin offers a fantastic Eid package at 35 per cent off their best available rate, starting at Dh186 per night. The stay package includes a complimentary breakfast for two and a discount voucher of 30 per cent on tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts, the largest theme park destination in the Middle East, where guests can get access to a theme park of their choice. A complimentary room upgrade and late checkout can be requested, subject to availability.
Image Credit: Supplied
7 of 9
EMIRATES PALACE ABU DHABI: This year, guests are invited to celebrate Eid Al Fitr at Emirates Palace, Abu Dhabi with a host of exciting culinary and spa experiences in the luxurious surroundings of the iconic hotel. With special room packages to allow everyone to celebrate the precious holiday together, there is a line-up of delightful experiences to mark the end of the holy month. Starting from Dh1,430 per night, guests can enjoy a luxurious overnight stay including breakfast and a =Eid dinner at Le Vendôme Brasserie.
Image Credit: Supplied
8 of 9
NIKKI BEACH DUBAI: This Eid, the coastal property Nikki Beach becomes a staycation playground for the elite crowd looking for the ultimate in laid-back luxury. The no-flight required playcation is fitting considering Nikki Beach’s philosophy of celebrating life – from a stroll on the beach, a dip in the pool, sipping on a sundowner, a day of pampering at the spa and any kind of adventure under the sun – now, that sounds like life being celebrated. With rates starting from Dh12,000 (inclusive of taxes), the Playcation offer includes: A stay in a spacious villa with a private pool at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai, a floating breakfast spread in the comfort of your own villa, a complimentary luxury bed at Nikki Beach Dubai with credit towards F&B, and access to the resort’s pool, beach and Tone Gym facilities.
Image Credit: Supplied
9 of 9
CONRAD ABU DHABI ETIHAD TOWERS: UAE residents are invited to take in the views from the property's luxurious guestrooms and suites, dine in one of 12 award-winning restaurants and bars, lounge by the pools, take a walk along the golden sands of its private beach or simply relax in the Conrad Spa. Prices start from Dh850 for two including breakfast.
Image Credit: Supplied