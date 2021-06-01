1 of 7
EMPORIO ARMANI CAFFÉ DUBAI: Experience La Dolce Vita with the new breakfast menu at Emporio Armani Caffé in Mall of the Emirates. The Italian café is perfect for people watching and sipping on an espresso. The menu features Italian classics with dishes such as our Eggs in Purgatorio, Panini Chacuterie and the Armani Breakfast Flatbreads. The breakfast menu also features Avocado Bruschetta with Dukkah, Wild Mushroom Truffle Omelette and Eggs Benedict with Pesto along with a selection of Cornetti.Finally, end on a high note with an indulgent Pistachio Soufflé Pancake or healthy Acai Bowl accompanied with fresh fruit juices or your favourite coffee. Breakfast dishes start from Dh45.
FARZI CAFE: Farzi Café have introduced an all you can eat breakfast in addition to their existing à la carte breakfast menu. Feasting until you are full, breakfast goers can build their own breakfast choosing from eggs of any style, chicken sausages, superb sautéed mushrooms, guacamole and crispy potato wedges. As well as seasonal fruits and mini muesli bowls. Or if you have a sweet tooth can try the fluffy brioche French toast and golden pancakes piled with a selection of toppings. Wash the meal down with Farzi’s favourite healthy juice blends and smoothies from the à la carte including 13 fresh juice blends and smoothies all freshly squeezed to order with no preservatives or additives and containing an immune-boosting superfood for maximum health benefits. Enjoy Farzi Café’s “All You Can Eat” breakfast menu for Dh59 per person Friday and Saturday at Farzi Café Mall of the Emirates from 10am to 12pm.
LA FABBRICA ITALIANA: The UAE’s first Focacceria is launching Colazione, a brand new Weekend Breakfast Menu. Served between 10am to 12pm, customers will be able to opt for an authentic Italian breakfast experience with frittata & focaccia at its very heart. A Frittata is an egg-based Italian breakfast favourite similar to an omelette, crustless quiche or scrambled eggs, enriched with additional ingredients such as avocados, cheese, or tomatoes. The word frittata is Italian and translates to omelette. The family run business has named this experience, Colazione which is a direct translation of the word ‘breakfast’ in Italian. Colazione will give you a chance to try out the ‘frittata of the day’ and the option to order multiple items on the side like smoked salmon, beef bresaola, crema di ricotta, and avocado just to name a few. Each breakfast order at La Fabbrica Italiana comes with a complimentary freshly baked basket of their iconic focaccia.
MEDI TERRA, ABU DHABI: Bringing those chilled out Mediterranean vibes to the shores of Abu Dhabi’s Marsa Al Bateen Marina, Medi Terra offers a relaxing weekend breakfast by the water with its new rise and shine deal that launches this weekend. For Dh90 per person on Fridays and Saturdays between 10am to 12pm, guests can start the day with a breakfast dish of their choice, plus a healthy juice and a cup of freshly brewed coffee. Hearty and wholesome options on the menu include dishes like truffle hollandaise eggs benedict with turkey ham, button mushrooms and poached eggs atop an English muffin, the Medi Terra breakfast with roasted baby potatoes, sautéed veal bacon, scrambled eggs, and pain viennois, and avocado sourdough toast with piquillo pepper marmalade, pickled red onion and feta. To drink, freshly made juices will be included in the offer, including options like pineapple, watermelon, orange, carrot, and green apple. In addition to a choice of a cup of freshly brewed coffee such as an Americano, latte, cappuccino, mocha, cortado, Turkish coffee, Spanish latte or affogato. With uninterrupted views over the marina, Medi Terra offers guests both indoor and terrace seating, which has been covered and cooled for the summer months to ensure a relaxing breakfast experience for all.
IL PASSAGIO: Il Passaggio, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant located at The Pointe, offers front row seats on their terrace of magnificent views of Palm Bay and the Atlantis Resort. The venue boasts its own in-house bakery, where they create all of their delicious pastries and cakes. Offering a wide range of breakfast, from a Truffle and Egg Croissant and Eggs Benedict to a fresh Acai Bowl or a Signature Crepe with Banana, there’s something for everyone.
BOUNTY BEETS: The new Bounty Beets at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre is the dreamiest spot in town and now they have really upped the ante with not one but two great value breakfast deals that have you covered every day of the week. On weekends, you can enjoy an unlimited amount of breakfast dishes for Dh100 per person. Dishes on tap include date cake, rose pudding, yogurt & berries, tropical bowl, carrot cake pancake, oh crepe, active waffle, avo toast, breakfast pizza, benediction, scrambled eggs, frittata, kale & citrus as well as a selection of coffee, tea and pressed juices. On weekdays enjoy two breakfast dishes for Dh75 from 8am to 12pm.
LDC KITCHEN + COFFEE: LDC, the craft casual dining venue that is UAE home-grown and home-made. They’re special breakfast menu, which has been dubbed the ‘Humpty Dumpty’s Hype Crew’ menu is available on weekdays until 12pm. You can choose from dishes such as; Aloo Naan and Eggs, Oven Baked Eggplant Shakshuka or the Egg Mock Muffin. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, try LDC’s Dutch Dutch Baby pancakes or the Mango Strawberry Breakfast Bowl. Our personal favourite is the scrambled eggs with truffle oil. Breakfast dishes start from Dh35.
