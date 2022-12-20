1 of 14
There’s a chill in the air and it’s the best time to take a stroll in the park and enjoy the greenery and fresh air. If you’d like to do more than just walk around, then a picnic or BBQ is a great option to enjoy the weather with family and friends. Here are some of the top areas to check out...
Image Credit: Supplied
2 of 14
Jumeirah Beach Park: A perfect spot for your next grilling station is on Jumeirah Beach Road, near the Dubai Ladies Club. Jumeirah Beach Park is a popular place because it’s so family and community friendly. However, the rules must be followed. Setting up the BBQ on the sand is not allowed and proper, designated spots must be used.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
3 of 14
Dubai Hills Park: The park has an urban playground with three playgrounds with swings, slides, monkey bars and cargo nets. Free for all, the playgrounds are open to both residents and non-residents of the area. You will, however, have to pay to enjoy their splash park and wave pool, skate park and ice rink.
Image Credit: shutterstock.
4 of 14
Town Square Park: Free to enter, this park features water fountains, a play park as well as splash zones. The park is great for children of varying ageas given the variety of options available.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
5 of 14
Umm Sequim Park: This park, also called Burj Park Beach, is great for the season as beaches get popular in winter in Dubai. Enjoy a sun-and-sand filled day and make the most of the cooler weather. The park is restricted to just women and children on weekdays while everyone can head there on weekends.
Image Credit: Visit Dubai
6 of 14
Sustainable City farm: At yet another park/farm that makes you forget that you’re in a desert, enjoy a fun-filled day with educational and exciting animal interactions. You, and your children, can feed the ducks, while acquainting yourself with the other non-human residents of the park, including donkeys say hello to the donkeys, goats and even peacocks. This place can be perfect if you need to get that winter-break energy used up with the mini-maze and upcycled tyre swings.
Image Credit: Sustainable City
7 of 14
Love Lake: Get your picnic basket out for a spin and visit this lovely location. Camp out and enjoy watch the birds amid nature. There is also a cycling track nearby.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
8 of 14
Zabeel Park: BBQ with a view at Zabeel Park, which has the Dubai Frame right in the centre. It’s centrally located, opposite Karama and huge, with lots of amenities and play areas for kids within, in case they get bored of the grilling.
Image Credit: GN Archive
9 of 14
Creek Park: The Dubai Creek seperates Bur Dubai from Deira and provides a beautiful view of the area. Creek Park is one of the city's oldest parks, with a cable car that offers spectacular views, features designated BBQ sites, bicycle areas, Dolphanarium and children's play areas, making it ideal for a family excursion.
Image Credit: Supplied
10 of 14
Al Barari: Entering this park makes you forget that you’re still in the city. The Al Barari Park is perfect for your children to get more in tune with nature and play in treehouses, run on bridges and play on pirate ships and water coves. The park is not free to enter but it is cheaper on the weekdays, so it’s perfect for the winter break. The fee is Dh25 on weekdays and Dh35 on weekends for two hours of play time. The park is closed on Mondays.
Image Credit: Al Barari
11 of 14
Safa Park: First opened in 1975, Safa Park has three lakes, 17,000 bushes and over 300 species of birds. Located in the center of the city, Safa Park provides an excellent respite. While some can take use of the numerous sporting facilities available, such as a basketball court, jogging track, football, and tennis, others can easily find a quiet location amidst the lush vegetation and tranquility of the area.
Image Credit: Supplied
12 of 14
Mushrif Park: Head on to Mushrif Park to Dubai for a day of adventure. Located off the Khawaneej Road, past Mirdiff, between the Emirates and Dubai bypass roads, the park has an unusual charm. The BBQ area at Mushrif Park is one of the most popular attractions among residents and visitors, and it is quite large and expansive, spread over 125 hectares. Featuring an Adventure Park in Mirdiff, swimming pool, playgrounds this park been a favoirite since its opening in for both kids and adults.
Image Credit: Shutterstock
13 of 14
Al Mamzar Beach Park: This is the right place if you want to enjoy a nice BBQ and a dip in the sea, also to enjoy some water sports. With a dedicated play area for kids and other facilities like running tracks and swimming pools.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
14 of 14
Hatta Hills Park: This park, which is part of the mountain town of Hatta, is a great place to enjoy a barbecue . A long walk and rocks surround you as you take in the breathtaking view of a town from above.
Image Credit: Supplied