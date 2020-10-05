1 of 27
The animals are back. Dubai Safari Park has reopened its doors to the public on Monday, with a wide range of interactive, educational and entertainment experiences for visitors of all ages.
A tiger swims inside an enclosure at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
People can avail of the Safari Journey, complete with a private guide and driver who will bring the wonders of Dubai Safari Park to life interactively. VIP interaction, special access to shows and ambassador animals in private vehicles make up the experience. Above, people attend a show on birds at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
There is also a simplified hop-on hop-off bus service that will take visitors to each area of the park, including the Asian, African, and Arabian Villages, and along the banks of the Wadi river that stretches the entire length of the safari.
An aerial view shows elephants running inside their enclosure. Home to 3,000 animals, the 119-hectare wildlife reserve also has new residents, including African elephants and giraffes. There are also several unique new experiences, such as the Safari Journey.
Image Credit: AFP
People arrive at the Dubai Safari Park. Dubai Safari Park is located in Al Warqa 5 on Al Aweer Road. It is open daily from 9am to 5om but online reservation is required for entry.
Image Credit: AFP
A Gibbon sits in an enclosure at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
The UAE falcon at the Dubai Safari.
A playful lion at the Dubai Safari.
A cheetah roaming around his space at Dubai Safari.
Flamingos in their natural habitat at the Dubai Safari.
A Hippopotamus swims in an enclosure at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
A gorilla stands on a tree branch inside an enclosure at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
A Macaw eats peanuts at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
A tiger growls from inside an enclosure at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
Giraffes look on from their enclosure.
Image Credit: AFP
A baboon sits on a tree branch.
Image Credit: AFP
A trainer kisses his parrot during a show at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
A man feeds a giraffe at the Dubai Safari Park.
Image Credit: AFP
Ring-tailed lemurs sit on a wooden structure in their enclosure.
Image Credit: AFP
Visitors taking a selfie with the lions.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
A black bear enjoying some cauliflower.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
A lion and his lioness.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
A rare white tiger.
Image Credit: GN
Desert gazelles in a group.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News archives
A view of Dubai Safari from the top.
Image Credit: Supplied
The crowd entering Dubai Safari two years ago when it first opened.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News archives